English | 简体中文

vConsole

A lightweight, extendable front-end developer tool for mobile web page.

vConsole is framework-free, you can use it in Vue or React or any other framework application.

Now vConsole is the official debugging tool for WeChat Miniprograms.

Features

Logs: console.log|info|error|...

Network: XMLHttpRequest , Fetch , sendBeacon

, , Element: HTML elements tree

Storage: Cookies , LocalStorage , SessionStorage

, , Execute JS command manually

Custom plugins

For details, please see the screenshots below.

Release Notes

Latest version:

Detailed release notes for each version are available on Changelog.

Guide

See Tutorial for more usage details.

For installation, there are 2 primary ways of adding vConsole to a project:

Method 1: Using npm (Recommanded)

$ npm install vconsole

import VConsole from 'vconsole' ; const vConsole = new VConsole(); const vConsole = new VConsole({ theme : 'dark' }); console .log( 'Hello world' ); vConsole.destroy();

Method 2: Using CDN in HTML:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vconsole@latest/dist/vconsole.min.js" > </ script > < script > var vConsole = new window .VConsole(); </ script >

Available CDN:

Preview

http://wechatfe.github.io/vconsole/demo.html

Screenshots

Overview

Light theme

Dark theme

Log Panel

Log styling

Command line

System Panel

Performance info

Output logs to different panel console .log( 'output to Log panel.' ) console .log( '[system]' , 'output to System panel.' )

Network Panel

Request details

Element Panel

Realtime HTML elements structure

Storage Panel

Add, edit, delete or copy Cookies / LocalStorage / SessionStorage

Documentation

vConsole:

Custom Plugin:

Third-party Plugins

Feedback

QQ Group: 497430533

License

The MIT License