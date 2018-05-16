Consume variables in your environment with the Preact CLI.
$ npm i -D preact-cli-plugin-env-vars
And include in your project by creating a
preact.config.js:
import envVars from 'preact-cli-plugin-env-vars';
export default function (config, env, helpers) {
envVars(config, env, helpers);
}
The plugin allows to use any environment variables prefixed with
PREACT_APP_ to be used within your script:
console.log(process.env.PREACT_APP_SECRET_CODE);
The environment variables are embedded during the build time.
.env
To define permanent environment variables, create a file called
.env in the root of your project:
PREACT_APP_SECRET_CODE=abcdef
These variables will act as the defaults if the machine does not explicitly set them. Please refer to the dotenv documentation for more details.
