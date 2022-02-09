Start building a Preact Progressive Web App in seconds 🔥

Contents

Features

100/100 Lighthouse score , right out of the box (proof)

, right out of the box (proof) Fully automatic code splitting for routes (see Route-Based Code Splitting)

for routes (see Route-Based Code Splitting) Transparently code-split any component with an async! prefix

prefix Auto-generated Service Workers for offline caching powered by Workbox

PRPL pattern support for efficient loading

Zero-configuration pre-rendering / server-side rendering hydration

Support for CSS Modules, LESS, Sass, Stylus; with Autoprefixer

Monitor your bundle/chunk sizes with built-in tracking

Automatic app mounting, debug helpers & Hot Module Replacement

In just 4.5kb you get a productive environment: preact preact-router 1.5kb of conditionally-loaded polyfills for fetch & Promise

you get a productive environment:

Requirements

Important: Node.js >= v12 is required.

Usage

$ npx preact-cli create <template-name> <project-name>

Example:

$ npx preact-cli create default my-project

The above command pulls the template from preactjs-templates/default, prompts for some information, and generates the project at ./my-project/ .

Official Templates

The purpose of official preact project templates are to provide opinionated development tooling setups so that users can get started with actual app code as fast as possible. However, these templates are un-opinionated in terms of how you structure your app code and what libraries you use in addition to preact.js.

All official project templates are repos in the preactjs-templates organization. When a new template is added to the organization, you will be able to run npx preact-cli create <template-name> <project-name> to use that template.

Current available templates include:

default - Default template with all features

simple - The simplest possible preact setup in a single file

netlify - Netlify CMS template using preact

typescript - Default template implemented in TypeScript

widget - Template for a widget to be embedded in another website

widget-typescript - Widget template implemented in TypeScript

💁 Tip: Any Github repo with a 'template' folder can be used as a custom template:

npx preact-cli create <username>/<repository> <project-name>

CLI Options

preact create

Create a project to quick start development.

$ npx preact-cli create < template - name > <project- name >

Note: If you don't specify enough data to the npx preact-cli create command, it will prompt the required questions.

preact build

Create a production build

You can disable default: true flags by prefixing them with --no-<option> ; for example, --no-sw , --no-esm , and --no-inline-css .

$ preact build - -src Specify source directory (default src) - -dest Specify output directory (default build) - -cwd A directory to use instead of $PWD (default .) - -esm Builds ES- 2015 bundles for your code (default true ) - -sw Generate and attach a Service Worker (default true ) - -babelConfig Path to custom Babel config (default .babelrc) - -json Generate build stats for bundle analysis - -template Path to custom HTML template (default 'src/template.html' ) - -preload Adds preload tags to the document its assets (default false ) - -analyze Launch interactive Analyzer to inspect production bundle(s) - -prerender Renders route(s) into generated static HTML (default true ) - -prerenderUrls Path to pre-rendered routes config (default prerender-urls.json) - -brotli Adds brotli redirects to the service worker (default false ) - -inline-css Adds critical css to the prerendered markup (default true ) - c, --config Path to custom CLI config (default preact.config.js) - v, --verbose Verbose output - h, --help Displays this message

preact watch

Spin up a development server with multiple features like hot-module-replacement , module-watcher

$ preact watch - -src Specify source directory (default src) - -cwd A directory to use instead of $PWD (default .) - -esm Builds ES- 2015 bundles for your code (default false ) - -clear Clear the console (default true ) - -sw Generate and attach a Service Worker (default false ) - -babelConfig Path to custom Babel config (default .babelrc) - -json Generate build stats for bundle analysis - -https Run server with HTTPS protocol - -key Path to PEM key for custom SSL certificate - -cert Path to custom SSL certificate - -cacert Path to optional CA certificate override - -prerender Pre-render static content on first run - -prerenderUrls Path to pre-rendered routes config (default prerender-urls.json) - -template Path to custom HTML template (default 'src/template.html' ) - -refresh Enables experimental preact-refresh functionality - c, --config Path to custom CLI config (default preact.config.js) - H, --host Set server hostname (default 0 . 0 . 0 . 0 ) - p, --port Set server port (default 8080 ) - h, --help Displays this message

Note:

You can run dev server using HTTPS then you can use the following HTTPS=true preact watch You can run the dev server on a different port using PORT=8091 preact watch

preact list

Lists all the official preactjs-cli repositories

$ preact list

preact info

Prints debugging information concerning the local environment.

Preact CLI in order to follow PRPL pattern renders initial route ( / ) into generated static index.html - this ensures that users get to see your page before any JavaScript is run, and thus providing users with slow devices or poor connection your website's content much faster.

Preact CLI does this by rendering your app inside node - this means that we don't have access to DOM or other global variables available in browsers, similar how it would be in server-side rendering scenarios. In case you need to rely on browser APIs you could:

drop out of prerendering by passing --no-prerender flag to preact build ,

flag to , write your code in a way that supports server-side rendering by wrapping code that requires browser's APIs in conditional statements if (typeof window !== "undefined") { ... } ensuring that on server those lines of code are never reached. Alternatively you could use a helper library like window-or-global.

Custom Configuration

Plugins

To make customizing your configuration easier, preact-cli supports plugins. Visit the Plugins wiki for a tutorial on how to use them.

Browserslist

You may customize your list of supported browser versions by declaring a "browserslist" key within your package.json . Changing these values will modify your JavaScript (via @babel/preset-env ) and your CSS (via autoprefixer ) output.

By default, preact-cli emulates the following config:

package.json

{ "browserslist" : [ "> 0.25%" , "IE >= 9" ] }

Babel

To customize Babel, you have two options:

You may create a .babelrc file in your project's root directory. Any settings you define here will overwrite matching config-keys within Preact CLI preset. For example, if you pass a "plugins" object, it will replace & reset all Babel plugins that Preact CLI defaults to. If you'd like to modify or add to the existing Babel config, you must use a preact.config.js file. Visit the Webpack section for more info, or check out the Customize Babel example!

Webpack

To customize preact-cli create a preact.config.js or a preact.config.json file.

preact.config.js

export default (config, env, helpers, options) => { };

See Webpack config helpers wiki for more info on the helpers argument which contains methods to find various parts of configuration. Additionally see our recipes wiki containing examples on how to change webpack configuration.

Prerender multiple routes

The --prerender flag will prerender by default only the root of your application. If you want to prerender other routes you can create a prerender-urls.json file, which contains the set of routes you want to render. The format required for defining your routes is an array of objects with a url key and an optional title key.

prerender-urls.json

[ { "url" : "/" , "title" : "Homepage" }, { "url" : "/route/random" } ]

You can customise the path and/or name of prerender-urls.json by using the flag --prerenderUrls .

preact build --prerenderUrls src/prerender-urls.json

If a static JSON file is too restrictive, you may want to provide a javascript file that exports your routes instead. Routes can be exported as a JSON string or an object and can optionally be returned from a function.

module .exports = [ { url : '/' , title : 'Homepage' , }, { url : '/route/random' , }, ];

Template

A template is used to render your page by EJS. You can uses the data of prerenderUrls which does not have title , using htmlWebpackPlugin.options.CLI_DATA.preRenderData in EJS.

The default one is visible here and it's going to be enough for the majority of cases.

If you want to customise your template you can pass a custom template with the --template flag.

The --template flag is available on the build and watch commands.

preact build --template src/template.html preact watch --template src/template.html

Using CSS preprocessors

The default templates comes with a .css file for each component. You can start using CSS preprocessors at any given time during your project lifecycle by installing additional packages and then simply replacing those .css files.

npm install --save-dev sass sass-loader@10 (inside your preact application folder)

(inside your preact application folder) start replacing .css files with .scss files

npm install --save-dev less less-loader@7 (inside your preact application folder)

(inside your preact application folder) start replacing .css files with .less files

Using Environment Variables

You can reference and use environment variables in your preact.config.js by using process.env :

export default { webpack(config, env, helpers, options) { if (process.env.MY_VARIABLE) { } }, };

If you'd like to use these variables in your application, you can use the DefinePlugin config from our recipes wiki.

Route-Based Code Splitting

"Route" components are automatically code-splitted at build time to create smaller bundles and avoid loading more code than is needed by each page. This works by intercepting imports for route components with an async loader, which returns a lightweight wrapper component that handles code splitting seamlessly.

Automatic code splitting is applied to all JavaScript and TypeScript files in the following locations:

Pattern Examples src/routes/ NAME src/routes/home.js

src/routes/about/index.tsx src/components/routes/ NAME src/components/routes/profile.ts

src/components/routes/profile/index.js src/components/async/ NAME src/components/async/profile.ts

src/components/async/profile/index.js