par

preact-async-route

by Prateek Bhatnagar
2.2.1

Async route component for preact-router

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

133

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes

Categories

Readme

preact-async-route

build gzip size

Deprecation notice

preact-x supports Lazy component, which can be used as shown here. Prefer using the Lazy component along with Suspense instead of this package.

This package is still useful for preact versions < 10

Async route component for preact-router

npm i -D preact-async-route

preact-async-route provides <AsyncRoute> tag to load your components lazily.

<AsyncRoute> provides similar props to return a lazily loaded component either as a Promise resolving to the component or return the component in a callback.

<AsyncRoute> also has a loading props, to which you can pass a component to be shown while the component is being lazily loaded.

Version 2.0

Version 2.0 brings support for a new prop component in order to make usage of already imported components now preact-async-route will support 2 props

  1. component this will just take the JSX component itself and NOT the function
  2. for function calls getComponent is the prop

check README 👇

Usage Example

  import { h, render } from 'preact';
  import Router, from 'preact-router';
  import AsyncRoute from 'preact-async-route';
  import Home from './Components/Home/Home.jsx';
  import Terms from './Components/Terms/Terms.jsx';
  import Loading from './Components/Loading/Loading.jsx';
  /** @jsx h */

  /**
    arguments passed to getComponent:
      url -- matched url
      cb  -- in case you are not returning a promise
      props -- props that component will recive upon being loaded
  */
  function getProfile(url, cb, props){
    return import('../component/Profile/Profile.jsx').then(module => module.default);
  }

  const Main = () => (
    <Router>
        <Home path="/" />
        <Terms path="/terms" />
        <AsyncRoute path="/profile/:userid" component={Home} />
        <AsyncRoute path="/friends/:userid" getComponent={getProfile}
            loading={()=>{return <Loading/>}} />
    </Router>
  );

License

MIT

