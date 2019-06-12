Deprecation notice

preact-x supports Lazy component, which can be used as shown here. Prefer using the Lazy component along with Suspense instead of this package.

This package is still useful for preact versions < 10

Async route component for preact-router

npm i -D preact-async-route

preact-async-route provides <AsyncRoute> tag to load your components lazily.

<AsyncRoute> provides similar props to return a lazily loaded component either as a Promise resolving to the component or return the component in a callback.

<AsyncRoute> also has a loading props, to which you can pass a component to be shown while the component is being lazily loaded.

Version 2.0

Version 2.0 brings support for a new prop component in order to make usage of already imported components now preact-async-route will support 2 props

component this will just take the JSX component itself and NOT the function for function calls getComponent is the prop

check README 👇

Usage Example

import { h, render } from 'preact' ; import Router, from 'preact-router' ; import AsyncRoute from 'preact-async-route' ; import Home from './Components/Home/Home.jsx' ; import Terms from './Components/Terms/Terms.jsx' ; import Loading from './Components/Loading/Loading.jsx' ; function getProfile ( url, cb, props ) { return import ( '../component/Profile/Profile.jsx' ).then( module => module .default); } const Main = () => ( <Router> <Home path="/" /> <Terms path="/terms" /> <AsyncRoute path="/profile/:userid" component={Home} /> <AsyncRoute path="/friends/:userid" getComponent={getProfile} loading={()=>{return <Loading/>}} /> </Router> );

License

MIT