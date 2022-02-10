![Preact](https://raw.githubusercontent.com/preactjs/preact/8b0bcc927995c188eca83cba30fbc83491cc0b2f/logo.svg?sanitize=true "Preact")
Fast 3kB alternative to React with the same modern API.
All the power of Virtual DOM components, without the overhead:
You can find some awesome libraries in the awesome-preact list 😎
💁 Note: You don't need ES2015 to use Preact... but give it a try!
The easiest way to get started with Preact is to use Preact CLI. This simple command-line tool wraps up the best possible tooling for you, and even keeps things like Webpack and Babel up-to-date as they change. Best of all, it's easy to understand! Start a project or compile for production in a single command (
preact build), with no configuration needed and best practices baked in! 🙌
With Preact, you create user interfaces by assembling trees of components and elements. Components are functions or classes that return a description of what their tree should output. These descriptions are typically written in JSX (shown underneath), or HTM which leverages standard JavaScript Tagged Templates. Both syntaxes can express trees of elements with "props" (similar to HTML attributes) and children.
To get started using Preact, first look at the render() function. This function accepts a tree description and creates the structure described. Next, it appends this structure to a parent DOM element provided as the second argument. Future calls to render() will reuse the existing tree and update it in-place in the DOM. Internally, render() will calculate the difference from previous outputted structures in an attempt to perform as few DOM operations as possible.
import { h, render } from 'preact';
// Tells babel to use h for JSX. It's better to configure this globally.
// See https://babeljs.io/docs/en/babel-plugin-transform-react-jsx#usage
// In tsconfig you can specify this with the jsxFactory
/** @jsx h */
// create our tree and append it to document.body:
render(<main><h1>Hello</h1></main>, document.body);
// update the tree in-place:
render(<main><h1>Hello World!</h1></main>, document.body);
// ^ this second invocation of render(...) will use a single DOM call to update the text of the <h1>
Hooray! render() has taken our structure and output a User Interface! This approach demonstrates a simple case, but would be difficult to use as an application grows in complexity. Each change would be forced to calculate the difference between the current and updated structure for the entire application. Components can help here – by dividing the User Interface into nested Components each can calculate their difference from their mounted point. Here's an example:
import { render, h } from 'preact';
import { useState } from 'preact/hooks';
/** @jsx h */
const App = () => {
const [input, setInput] = useState('');
return (
<div>
<p>Do you agree to the statement: "Preact is awesome"?</p>
<input value={input} onInput={e => setInput(e.target.value)} />
</div>
)
}
render(<App />, document.body);
Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]
Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on GitHub with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]
MIT
Preact is a great alternative to React, with an almost identical api (even more so with preact/compat), but it is much smaller and faster than React. It has a tenth of the size, and while it does not have that many libraries and packages in comparison to React, all you need to do in most cases to use Preact for a React library is alias it to preact/compat, which you are able to with most bundlers. It even has some of it's own syntax advantages, with the ability to use many normal html attributes, like class, instead of just the jsx format, and it has first class support for HTM, another package that utilizes tagged templates to allow you to write templates with syntax similar to jsx that can run in modern browsers natively, no transpiler needed.
This is one of the fastest react alternatives I have ever seen in my development career. It's the very light-weight alternative of react with all the features and API. It has great community support and there's a lot of stuff present on the internet also.
As i was a react user and when i found preact it is easy to use and comparatively smaller then react, Also i have observed it has the same format as react and also most similar as compared to React Apis . As preact also comes with many advantages based on syntax with respect to its own. As this could be used as alternate of react js and which in-turns help to hop in to different tech based on similar tech.
We used preact in our production environment for a landing page, It is a really small library that supports most of react's features with a minimal size. So if the final bundle size is of concern I highly recommend using preact
I reach for Preact over React every chance I can. All of the power in 1/10th of the deploy size, and it doesn't have the license restrictions that React has (read the fine print from Facebook's legal team).