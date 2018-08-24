pre-push is a pre-push hook installer for
git. It will ensure that
your
npm test (or other specified scripts) passes before you can push your
changes. This all conveniently configured in your
package.json.
But don't worry, you can still force a push by telling
git to skip the
pre-push hooks by simply pushing using
--no-verify.
It's advised to install the pre-push module as a
devDependencies in your
package.json as you only need this for development purposes. To install the
module simply run:
npm install --save-dev pre-push
or
yarn add -D pre-push
To install it as
devDependency. When this module is installed it will override
the existing
pre-push file in your
.git/hooks folder. Existing
pre-push hooks will be backed up as
pre-push.old in the same repository.
pre-push will try to run your
npm test command in the root of the git
repository by default unless it's the default value that is set by the
npm init script.
But
pre-push is not limited to just running your
npm test's during the
push hook. It's also capable of running every other script that you've
specified in your
package.json "scripts" field. So before people push you
could ensure that:
The only thing you need to do is add a
pre-push array to your
package.json
that specifies which scripts you want to have ran and in which order:
{
"name": "437464d0899504fb6b7b",
"version": "0.0.0",
"description": "ERROR: No README.md file found!",
"main": "index.js",
"scripts": {
"test": "echo \"Error: I SHOULD FAIL LOLOLOLOLOL \" && exit 1",
"foo": "echo \"fooo\" && exit 0",
"bar": "echo \"bar\" && exit 0"
},
"pre-push": [
"foo",
"bar",
"test"
]
}
In the example above, it will first run:
npm run foo then
npm run bar and
finally
npm run test which will make the push fail as it returns the error
code
1. If you prefer strings over arrays or
prepush without a middle
dash, that also works:
{
"prepush": "foo, bar, test"
"pre-push": "foo, bar, test"
"pre-push": ["foo", "bar", "test"]
"prepush": ["foo", "bar", "test"],
"prepush": {
"run": "foo, bar, test",
},
"pre-push": {
"run": ["foo", "bar", "test"],
},
"prepush": {
"run": ["foo", "bar", "test"],
},
"pre-push": {
"run": "foo, bar, test",
}
}
The examples above are all the same. In addition to configuring which scripts should be ran you can also configure the following options:
pre-push: messages when things fail
or when we have nothing to run. Should be a boolean.
These options can either be added in the
pre-push/
prepush object as keys
or as
"pre-push.{key} key properties in the
package.json:
{
"prepush.silent": true,
"pre-push": {
"silent": true
}
}
It's all the same. Different styles so use what matches your project. To learn
more about the scripts, please read the official
npm documentation:
https://npmjs.org/doc/scripts.html
And to learn more about git hooks read:
MIT