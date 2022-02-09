openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

pre-hexo

by hexojs
3.2.0 (see all)

A fast, simple & powerful blog framework, powered by Node.js.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

34.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

195

Package

Dependencies

25

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Hexo logo

Hexo

A fast, simple & powerful blog framework, powered by Node.js.

Website | Documentation | Installation Guide | Contribution Guide | Code of Conduct | API | Twitter

NPM version Required Node version Build Status dependencies Status Coverage Status Gitter Discord Chat Telegram Chat FOSSA Status Contributor Covenant

Features

  • Blazing fast generating
  • Support for GitHub Flavored Markdown and most Octopress plugins
  • One-command deploy to GitHub Pages, Heroku, etc.
  • Powerful API for limitless extensibility
  • Hundreds of themes & plugins

Quick Start

Install Hexo

$ npm install hexo-cli -g

Install with brew on macOS and Linux:

$ brew install hexo

Setup your blog

$ hexo init blog
$ cd blog

Start the server

$ hexo server

Create a new post

$ hexo new "Hello Hexo"

Generate static files

$ hexo generate

More Information

Contributing

We welcome you to join the development of Hexo. Please see contributing document. 🤗

Also, we welcome PR or issue to official-plugins.

Contributors

Backers

Backers

Sponsors

RSS3

License

FOSSA Status

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial