A fast, simple & powerful blog framework, powered by Node.js.
Install Hexo
$ npm install hexo-cli -g
Install with brew on macOS and Linux:
$ brew install hexo
Setup your blog
$ hexo init blog
$ cd blog
Start the server
$ hexo server
Create a new post
$ hexo new "Hello Hexo"
Generate static files
$ hexo generate
We welcome you to join the development of Hexo. Please see contributing document. 🤗
Also, we welcome PR or issue to official-plugins.