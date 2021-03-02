Important git hooks implemented using Nodejs for your project.
You can easily run the
pre-commit and
pre-push Git hooks to
avoid breaking the local master branch
or the remote master.
It's advised to install this module as
devDependency in your
package.json
file so it doesn't get installed on production servers. Run:
npm install pre-git --save-dev
Specify commands to run on commit and on push in your package.json under
config > pre-git
object.
"scripts": {
"test": "node-qunit *.js"
},
"config": {
"pre-git": {
"enabled": true,
"msg-pattern": "^(US|DE)\\d+ - .+",
"commit-msg": "simple",
"pre-commit": [
"grunt jshint"
],
"post-commit": "git status",
"pre-push": [
"rm -rf node_modules",
"npm install",
"grunt build",
"grunt test"
],
"post-checkout": "npm install",
"post-merge": "npm install"
}
}
If there are older settings like
pre-commit, etc, you will have to move
them to the
config > pre-git object manually.
If you have large repo, it is possible that there might be nested files with
different
package.json files. In this case, the search will proceed up
from the current working directory until it finds
package.json with valis
config.pre-git object inside.
Thanks to ybiquitous for adding support for Windows.
set PATH=C:\Program Files\Git\bin;%PATH%)
Before the commit, we check if there are any untracked files. A commit does
not continue if there are any. Please
git ignore or delete unnecessary
files before running the
git commit command to ensure clean tests.
In every case where I forgot to add files to the repo, this was by accident
and caused breaking tests.
This can be disabled by setting the
allow-untracked-files option to true
{
"config": {
"pre-git": {
"allow-untracked-files": true
}
}
You can disable all
pre-git hooks by setting the configuration option to
false
{
"config": {
"pre-git": {
"enabled": false
}
}
If the 'config.pre-git' object has the option 'enabled' missing, it is assumed to be "true" and the hooks are executed.
You can always skip pre-commit hook (but not pre-push hook!) by using
-n option
git commit -m "done, don't check me" -n
You can skip the pre-push hook using
--no-verify option
To run just the hook (for example to test what it does), execute
.git/hooks/pre-commit
.git/hooks/pre-push
Since there might be no changes to push, you can force the
pre-commit hook to execute
using
-f or
--force argument
.git/hooks/pre-commit -f
By default, this package will install both the message validator and the message format helper. You can disable the validation by removing the below command.
"config": {
"pre-git": {
"commit-msg": "conventional"
}
}
When you run
git commit -m "message ..." the hook will enforce the default style
type(scope): message .... To better form the message, there is a CLI wizard
installed based on commitizen project,
very well shown in the tutorial
video. The commit wizard is available under "node_modules/.bin/commit-wizard" link
and can be started from command line
node --harmony node_modules/.bin/commit-wizard
or via a script
"scripts": {
"commit": "commit-wizard"
}
Then run
npm run commit
The wizard will look something like this
? Select the type of change that you're committing:
feat: A new feature
❯ fix: A bug fix
chore: Changes to the build process or auxiliary tools
and libraries such as documentation generation
There are 2 plugins included with
pre-git:
I recommend sticking with "simple" unless you need more release types.
In order to locally test this package, from another git repo execute the install script
using
-f or
--force argument. For example
$ node ../pre-git/src/install.js -f
pre-git 0.7.2 in /Users/kensho/git/test-git-hooks
/Users/kensho/git/test-git-hooks
read target package from /Users/kensho/git/test-git-hooks/package.json
added empty command list for hook commit-msg
added empty command list for hook pre-commit
added empty command list for hook pre-push
added empty command list for hook post-commit
added empty command list for hook post-merge
saving updated files /Users/kensho/git/test-git-hooks/package.json
"config": {
"pre-git": {
"msg-pattern": "whatever-regex-without-delimiters"
}
}
When using msg-pattern, the pre-git will match the commit message against the given pattern, if the test fails, then it will stop the execution and will exit the commit, this feature is optional and can be used along with any of the commit wizards, however those can be omitted using only the pattern, this is a useful manner of checking a custom message, as some commit may require custom codes as user story prefixes and so on.
It is also possible to customize your own msg-pattern-error along with msg-pattern to be more descriptive as to why the pattern fails.
"config": {
"pre-git": {
"msg-pattern": "whatever-regex-without-delimiters",
"msg-pattern-error": "whatever error message that will be thrown when the pattern fails"
}
}
I am using a small project test-pre-git as a test playground for these hooks.
To create a sample project and test the hooks, just run the included script
npm run e2e which should finish with status zero.
To see how
pre-git stops a commit when a hook fails, run
npm run test-no-commit-on-test-fail command, which should exit with status 1.
You can verify the git hooks are not running when the
pre-git is disabled
via a config option by running
npm run e2e-pre-git-disabled which allows
the commit to go through.
To see how
allow-untracked-files option lets the commit go through,
run
npm run test-allow-untracked-files
If a hook does not behave as expected, you can see verbose log messages by setting
the environment variable
DEBUG=pre-git when running a git command. For example, to
see the messages when committing
DEBUG=pre-git git commit -m "a message"
running pre-commit script
pre-git pre-commit +0ms arguments [ 'node',
'/instant-vdom-todo/node_modules/.bin/pre-commit' ]
pre-commit No changes detected, bailing out.
pre-git found package in folder +0ms /instant-vdom-todo
pre-git commit message wizard name from +5ms
...
This should provide plenty of information to debug the hooks
The Git hooks should work in desktop clients, like GitHub Desktop app.
If something does not work, it is usually because the desktop App cannot find
node.
See what Git Tower application suggests
you do in that case.
To execute commit message validation, run
npm run demo-commit-message and vary the
test message to see how the hook validates it.
