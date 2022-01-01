PRBMath

Smart contract library for advanced fixed-point math that operates with signed 59.18-decimal fixed-point and unsigned 60.18-decimal fixed-point numbers. The name of the number formats stems from the fact that there can be up to 59/60 digits in the integer part and up to 18 decimals in the fractional part. The numbers are bound by the minimum and the maximum values permitted by the Solidity types int256 and uint256.

Operates with signed and unsigned denary fixed-point numbers, with 18 trailing decimals

Offers advanced math functions like logarithms, exponentials, powers and square roots

Gas efficient, but still user-friendly

Bakes in overflow-safe multiplication and division

Reverts with custom errors instead of reason strings

Well-documented via NatSpec comments

Thoroughly tested with Hardhat and Waffle

I created this because I wanted a fixed-point math library that is at the same time practical, intuitive and efficient. I looked at ABDKMath64x64, which is fast, but I didn't like that it operates with binary numbers and it limits the precision to int128. I then looked at Fixidity, which operates with denary numbers and has wide precision, but is slow and susceptible to phantom overflow.

Install

With yarn:

$ yarn add prb-math

Or npm:

$ npm install prb-math

Usage

PRBMath comes in four flavors: basic signed, typed signed, basic unsigned and typed unsigned.

// SPDX-License-Identifier: Unlicense pragma solidity >=0.8.4; import "prb-math/contracts/PRBMathSD59x18.sol"; contract SignedConsumer { using PRBMathSD59x18 for int256; function signedLog2(int256 x) external pure returns (int256 result) { result = x.log2(); } /// @notice Calculates x*y÷1e18 while handling possible intermediary overflow. /// @dev Try this with x = type(int256).max and y = 5e17. function signedMul(int256 x, int256 y) external pure returns (int256 result) { result = x.mul(y); } /// @dev Assuming that 1e18 = 100% and 1e16 = 1%. function signedYield(int256 principal, int256 apr) external pure returns (int256 result) { result = principal.mul(apr); } }

// SPDX-License-Identifier: Unlicense pragma solidity >=0.8.4; import "prb-math/contracts/PRBMathSD59x18Typed.sol"; contract SignedConsumerTyped { using PRBMathSD59x18Typed for PRBMath.SD59x18; function signedLog2(int256 x) external pure returns (int256 result) { PRBMath.SD59x18 memory xsd = PRBMath.SD59x18({ value: x }); result = xsd.log2().value; } /// @notice Calculates x*y÷1e18 while handling possible intermediary overflow. /// @dev Try this with x = type(int256).max and y = 5e17. function signedMul(int256 x, int256 y) external pure returns (int256 result) { PRBMath.SD59x18 memory xsd = PRBMath.SD59x18({ value: x }); PRBMath.SD59x18 memory ysd = PRBMath.SD59x18({ value: y }); result = xsd.mul(ysd).value; } /// @dev Assuming that 1e18 = 100% and 1e16 = 1%. function signedYield(int256 principal, int256 apr) external pure returns (int256 result) { PRBMath.SD59x18 memory principalSd = PRBMath.SD59x18({ value: principal }); PRBMath.SD59x18 memory aprSd = PRBMath.SD59x18({ value: apr }); result = principalSd.mul(aprSd).value; } }

// SPDX-License-Identifier: Unlicense pragma solidity >=0.8.4; import "prb-math/contracts/PRBMathUD60x18.sol"; contract UnsignedConsumer { using PRBMathUD60x18 for uint256; /// @dev Note that "x" must be greater than or equal to 1e18, lest the result would be negative, and negative /// numbers are not supported by the unsigned 60.18-decimal fixed-point representation. function unsignedLog2(uint256 x) external pure returns (uint256 result) { result = x.log2(); } /// @notice Calculates x*y÷1e18 while handling possible intermediary overflow. /// @dev Try this with x = type(uint256).max and y = 5e17. function unsignedMul(uint256 x, uint256 y) external pure returns (uint256 result) { result = x.mul(y); } /// @dev Assuming that 1e18 = 100% and 1e16 = 1%. function unsignedYield(uint256 principal, uint256 apr) external pure returns (uint256 result) { result = principal.mul(apr); } }

JavaScript SDK

PRBMath is accompanied by a JavaScript SDK. Whatever functions there are in the Solidity library, you should find them replicated in the SDK. The only exception are fromUint and toUint , for which you can use evm-bn.

Here's an example for how to calculate the binary logarithm:

import type { BigNumber } from "@ethersproject/bignumber" ; import { fromBn, toBn } from "evm-bn" ; import { log2 } from "prb-math" ; ( async function ( ) { const x: BigNumber = toBn( "16" ); const result: BigNumber = log2(x); console .log({ result: fromBn(result) }); })();

Pro tip: see how the SDK is used in the tests for PRBMath.

// SPDX-License-Identifier: Unlicense pragma solidity >=0.8.4; import "prb-math/contracts/PRBMathUD60x18Typed.sol"; contract UnsignedConsumerTyped { using PRBMathUD60x18Typed for PRBMath.UD60x18; function unsignedLog2(uint256 x) external pure returns (uint256 result) { PRBMath.UD60x18 memory xud = PRBMath.UD60x18({ value: x }); result = xud.log2().value; } /// @notice Calculates x*y÷1e18 while handling possible intermediary overflow. /// @dev Try this with x = type(uint256).max and y = 5e17. function unsignedMul(uint256 x, uint256 y) external pure returns (uint256 result) { PRBMath.UD60x18 memory xud = PRBMath.UD60x18({ value: x }); PRBMath.UD60x18 memory yud = PRBMath.UD60x18({ value: y }); result = xud.mul(yud).value; } /// @dev Assuming that 1e18 = 100% and 1e16 = 1%. function unsignedYield(uint256 principal, uint256 apr) external pure returns (uint256 result) { PRBMath.UD60x18 memory principalUd = PRBMath.UD60x18({ value: principal }); PRBMath.UD60x18 memory aprUd = PRBMath.UD60x18({ value: apr }); result = principalUd.mul(aprUd).value; } }

Gas Efficiency

The typeless PRBMath library is faster than ABDKMath for abs , exp , exp2 , gm , inv , ln , log2 . Conversely, it is slower than ABDKMath for avg , div , mul , powu and sqrt . There are two technical reasons why PRBMath lags behind ABDKMath's mul and div functions:

PRBMath operates with 256-bit word sizes, so it has to account for possible intermediary overflow. ABDKMath operates with 128-bit word sizes. PRBMath rounds up instead of truncating in certain cases (see listing 6 and text above it in this article), which makes it slightly more precise than ABDKMath but comes at a gas cost.

PRBMath

Based on the v2.0.1 of the library.

SD59x18 Min Max Avg UD60x18 Min Max Avg abs 68 72 70 n/a n/a n/a n/a avg 57 57 57 avg 57 57 57 ceil 82 117 101 ceil 78 78 78 div 431 483 451 div 205 205 205 exp 38 2797 2263 exp 1874 2742 2244 exp2 63 2678 2104 exp2 1784 2652 2156 floor 82 117 101 floor 43 43 43 frac 23 23 23 frac 23 23 23 fromInt 83 83 83 fromUint 49 49 49 gm 26 892 690 gm 26 893 691 inv 40 40 40 inv 40 40 40 ln 463 7306 4724 ln 419 6902 3814 log10 104 9074 4337 log10 503 8695 4571 log2 377 7241 4243 log2 330 6825 3426 mul 455 463 459 mul 219 275 247 pow 64 11338 8518 pow 64 10637 6635 powu 293 24745 5681 powu 83 24535 5471 sqrt 140 839 716 sqrt 114 846 710 toInt 23 23 23 toUint 23 23 23

PRBMathTyped

Based on the v2.0.1 of the library.

SD59x18 Min Max Avg UD60x18 Min Max Avg abs 128 132 130 n/a n/a n/a n/a add 221 221 221 add 97 97 97 avg 120 120 120 avg 120 120 120 ceil 95 166 141 ceil 132 132 132 div 524 582 546 div 259 259 259 exp 82 3076 2617 exp 2086 2954 2456 exp2 110 2768 2233 exp2 1840 2708 2212 floor 95 171 143 floor 97 97 97 fromInt 118 118 118 fromUint 84 84 84 frac 82 82 82 frac 77 77 77 gm 67 947 741 gm 67 948 743 inv 82 82 82 inv 82 82 82 ln 645 7503 5041 ln 626 7124 4029 log10 182 9287 4337 log10 2414 8912 7280 log2 422 7285 4701 log2 407 6910 4108 mul 538 546 542 mul 273 336 305 pow 115 11824 8471 pow 115 11129 7346 powu 479 25213 5931 powu 132 24426 4207 sqrt 195 918 798 sqrt 153 903 769 sub 218 218 218 sub 98 98 98 toInt 29 29 29 toUint 29 29 29

ABDKMath64x64

Based on v3.0 of the library. See abdk-gas-estimations.

Method Min Max Avg abs 88 92 90 avg 41 41 41 div 168 168 168 exp 77 3780 2687 exp2 77 3600 2746 gavg 166 875 719 inv 157 157 157 ln 7074 7164 7126 log2 6972 7062 7024 mul 111 111 111 pow 303 4740 1792 sqrt 129 809 699

Security

While I set a high bar for code quality and test coverage, you shouldn't assume that this project is completely safe to use. The contracts have not been audited by a security researcher.

Caveat Emptor

This is experimental software and is provided on an "as is" and "as available" basis. I do not give any warranties and will not be liable for any loss, direct or indirect through continued use of this codebase.

If you discover any security issues, please report them via Keybase.

Acknowledgements

Mikhail Vladimirov for the insights he shared in his Math in Solidity series.

Remco Bloemen for his work on overflow-safe multiplication and division and for responding to the questions I asked him while developing the library.

License

Unlicense © Paul Razvan Berg