Smart contract library for advanced fixed-point math that operates with signed 59.18-decimal fixed-point and unsigned 60.18-decimal fixed-point numbers. The name of the number formats stems from the fact that there can be up to 59/60 digits in the integer part and up to 18 decimals in the fractional part. The numbers are bound by the minimum and the maximum values permitted by the Solidity types int256 and uint256.
I created this because I wanted a fixed-point math library that is at the same time practical, intuitive and efficient. I looked at ABDKMath64x64, which is fast, but I didn't like that it operates with binary numbers and it limits the precision to int128. I then looked at Fixidity, which operates with denary numbers and has wide precision, but is slow and susceptible to phantom overflow.
With yarn:
$ yarn add prb-math
Or npm:
$ npm install prb-math
PRBMath comes in four flavors: basic signed, typed signed, basic unsigned and typed unsigned.
// SPDX-License-Identifier: Unlicense
pragma solidity >=0.8.4;
import "prb-math/contracts/PRBMathSD59x18.sol";
contract SignedConsumer {
using PRBMathSD59x18 for int256;
function signedLog2(int256 x) external pure returns (int256 result) {
result = x.log2();
}
/// @notice Calculates x*y÷1e18 while handling possible intermediary overflow.
/// @dev Try this with x = type(int256).max and y = 5e17.
function signedMul(int256 x, int256 y) external pure returns (int256 result) {
result = x.mul(y);
}
/// @dev Assuming that 1e18 = 100% and 1e16 = 1%.
function signedYield(int256 principal, int256 apr) external pure returns (int256 result) {
result = principal.mul(apr);
}
}
// SPDX-License-Identifier: Unlicense
pragma solidity >=0.8.4;
import "prb-math/contracts/PRBMathSD59x18Typed.sol";
contract SignedConsumerTyped {
using PRBMathSD59x18Typed for PRBMath.SD59x18;
function signedLog2(int256 x) external pure returns (int256 result) {
PRBMath.SD59x18 memory xsd = PRBMath.SD59x18({ value: x });
result = xsd.log2().value;
}
/// @notice Calculates x*y÷1e18 while handling possible intermediary overflow.
/// @dev Try this with x = type(int256).max and y = 5e17.
function signedMul(int256 x, int256 y) external pure returns (int256 result) {
PRBMath.SD59x18 memory xsd = PRBMath.SD59x18({ value: x });
PRBMath.SD59x18 memory ysd = PRBMath.SD59x18({ value: y });
result = xsd.mul(ysd).value;
}
/// @dev Assuming that 1e18 = 100% and 1e16 = 1%.
function signedYield(int256 principal, int256 apr) external pure returns (int256 result) {
PRBMath.SD59x18 memory principalSd = PRBMath.SD59x18({ value: principal });
PRBMath.SD59x18 memory aprSd = PRBMath.SD59x18({ value: apr });
result = principalSd.mul(aprSd).value;
}
}
// SPDX-License-Identifier: Unlicense
pragma solidity >=0.8.4;
import "prb-math/contracts/PRBMathUD60x18.sol";
contract UnsignedConsumer {
using PRBMathUD60x18 for uint256;
/// @dev Note that "x" must be greater than or equal to 1e18, lest the result would be negative, and negative
/// numbers are not supported by the unsigned 60.18-decimal fixed-point representation.
function unsignedLog2(uint256 x) external pure returns (uint256 result) {
result = x.log2();
}
/// @notice Calculates x*y÷1e18 while handling possible intermediary overflow.
/// @dev Try this with x = type(uint256).max and y = 5e17.
function unsignedMul(uint256 x, uint256 y) external pure returns (uint256 result) {
result = x.mul(y);
}
/// @dev Assuming that 1e18 = 100% and 1e16 = 1%.
function unsignedYield(uint256 principal, uint256 apr) external pure returns (uint256 result) {
result = principal.mul(apr);
}
}
PRBMath is accompanied by a JavaScript SDK. Whatever functions there are in the Solidity library, you should find them
replicated in the SDK. The only exception are
fromUint and
toUint, for which you can use
evm-bn.
Here's an example for how to calculate the binary logarithm:
import type { BigNumber } from "@ethersproject/bignumber";
import { fromBn, toBn } from "evm-bn";
import { log2 } from "prb-math";
(async function () {
const x: BigNumber = toBn("16");
const result: BigNumber = log2(x);
console.log({ result: fromBn(result) });
})();
Pro tip: see how the SDK is used in the tests for PRBMath.
// SPDX-License-Identifier: Unlicense
pragma solidity >=0.8.4;
import "prb-math/contracts/PRBMathUD60x18Typed.sol";
contract UnsignedConsumerTyped {
using PRBMathUD60x18Typed for PRBMath.UD60x18;
function unsignedLog2(uint256 x) external pure returns (uint256 result) {
PRBMath.UD60x18 memory xud = PRBMath.UD60x18({ value: x });
result = xud.log2().value;
}
/// @notice Calculates x*y÷1e18 while handling possible intermediary overflow.
/// @dev Try this with x = type(uint256).max and y = 5e17.
function unsignedMul(uint256 x, uint256 y) external pure returns (uint256 result) {
PRBMath.UD60x18 memory xud = PRBMath.UD60x18({ value: x });
PRBMath.UD60x18 memory yud = PRBMath.UD60x18({ value: y });
result = xud.mul(yud).value;
}
/// @dev Assuming that 1e18 = 100% and 1e16 = 1%.
function unsignedYield(uint256 principal, uint256 apr) external pure returns (uint256 result) {
PRBMath.UD60x18 memory principalUd = PRBMath.UD60x18({ value: principal });
PRBMath.UD60x18 memory aprUd = PRBMath.UD60x18({ value: apr });
result = principalUd.mul(aprUd).value;
}
}
The typeless PRBMath library is faster than ABDKMath for
abs,
exp,
exp2,
gm,
inv,
ln,
log2. Conversely, it is slower than ABDKMath for
avg,
div,
mul,
powu and
sqrt. There are
two technical reasons why PRBMath lags behind ABDKMath's
mul and
div functions:
Based on the v2.0.1 of the library.
|SD59x18
|Min
|Max
|Avg
|UD60x18
|Min
|Max
|Avg
|abs
|68
|72
|70
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|avg
|57
|57
|57
|avg
|57
|57
|57
|ceil
|82
|117
|101
|ceil
|78
|78
|78
|div
|431
|483
|451
|div
|205
|205
|205
|exp
|38
|2797
|2263
|exp
|1874
|2742
|2244
|exp2
|63
|2678
|2104
|exp2
|1784
|2652
|2156
|floor
|82
|117
|101
|floor
|43
|43
|43
|frac
|23
|23
|23
|frac
|23
|23
|23
|fromInt
|83
|83
|83
|fromUint
|49
|49
|49
|gm
|26
|892
|690
|gm
|26
|893
|691
|inv
|40
|40
|40
|inv
|40
|40
|40
|ln
|463
|7306
|4724
|ln
|419
|6902
|3814
|log10
|104
|9074
|4337
|log10
|503
|8695
|4571
|log2
|377
|7241
|4243
|log2
|330
|6825
|3426
|mul
|455
|463
|459
|mul
|219
|275
|247
|pow
|64
|11338
|8518
|pow
|64
|10637
|6635
|powu
|293
|24745
|5681
|powu
|83
|24535
|5471
|sqrt
|140
|839
|716
|sqrt
|114
|846
|710
|toInt
|23
|23
|23
|toUint
|23
|23
|23
Based on the v2.0.1 of the library.
|SD59x18
|Min
|Max
|Avg
|UD60x18
|Min
|Max
|Avg
|abs
|128
|132
|130
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|add
|221
|221
|221
|add
|97
|97
|97
|avg
|120
|120
|120
|avg
|120
|120
|120
|ceil
|95
|166
|141
|ceil
|132
|132
|132
|div
|524
|582
|546
|div
|259
|259
|259
|exp
|82
|3076
|2617
|exp
|2086
|2954
|2456
|exp2
|110
|2768
|2233
|exp2
|1840
|2708
|2212
|floor
|95
|171
|143
|floor
|97
|97
|97
|fromInt
|118
|118
|118
|fromUint
|84
|84
|84
|frac
|82
|82
|82
|frac
|77
|77
|77
|gm
|67
|947
|741
|gm
|67
|948
|743
|inv
|82
|82
|82
|inv
|82
|82
|82
|ln
|645
|7503
|5041
|ln
|626
|7124
|4029
|log10
|182
|9287
|4337
|log10
|2414
|8912
|7280
|log2
|422
|7285
|4701
|log2
|407
|6910
|4108
|mul
|538
|546
|542
|mul
|273
|336
|305
|pow
|115
|11824
|8471
|pow
|115
|11129
|7346
|powu
|479
|25213
|5931
|powu
|132
|24426
|4207
|sqrt
|195
|918
|798
|sqrt
|153
|903
|769
|sub
|218
|218
|218
|sub
|98
|98
|98
|toInt
|29
|29
|29
|toUint
|29
|29
|29
Based on v3.0 of the library. See abdk-gas-estimations.
|Method
|Min
|Max
|Avg
|abs
|88
|92
|90
|avg
|41
|41
|41
|div
|168
|168
|168
|exp
|77
|3780
|2687
|exp2
|77
|3600
|2746
|gavg
|166
|875
|719
|inv
|157
|157
|157
|ln
|7074
|7164
|7126
|log2
|6972
|7062
|7024
|mul
|111
|111
|111
|pow
|303
|4740
|1792
|sqrt
|129
|809
|699
While I set a high bar for code quality and test coverage, you shouldn't assume that this project is completely safe to use. The contracts have not been audited by a security researcher.
This is experimental software and is provided on an "as is" and "as available" basis. I do not give any warranties and will not be liable for any loss, direct or indirect through continued use of this codebase.
If you discover any security issues, please report them via Keybase.
Unlicense © Paul Razvan Berg