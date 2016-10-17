This project is no longer actively maintained.
I thought Pragmatist is going to save me a lot of time – a single build program for all of my open-source projects. The primary goals were to (1) standardize build tools (unit testing, linting, code coverage), (2) reduce the configuration boilerplate and to (3) enable simple updates of these changes across all projects.
However, as the list of projects grew that depend on Pragmatist, so did the list of the dependencies and configurations that come with it. It got to the point where installing Pragmatist alone is taking more than 10 minutes. Furthermore, bundling together unit testing, linting JavaScript, linting CSS and other linters made this package increasingly susceptible to breaking changes. If proper semantic versioning were to have been followed, this package now would have a major version somewhere in hundreds. However, failing to follow semver resulted in CI failing simultaneously across all the projects that depend on Pragmatist on each new release. In the end, this required that after each update to Pragmatist all depending projects needed to be inspected and updated accordingly.
I have gone back to using the respective build tools and maintaining the respective configurations (or shareable configurations, e.g. eslint-config-canonical) for each project.
A collection of tasks to standardize builds.
Tasks that are not documented (including dependencies of the documented tasks that are not documented) are considered private and can be changed/renamed or removed without a warning.
lint
*.css,
*.scss and
*.js files in
./src and
./tests directories.
fix
build
./src directory to
./dist.
./src directory.
./dist directory.
./dist directory`.
babel-plugin-lodash.
test
./tests directory.
./tests directory.
Istanbul assumes that tests are using
./src files (as opposed to
./dist).
Istanbul coverage report is written to the
./coverage directory. A coverage summary is included in the CLI output.
watch
Runs
lint,
test and
build tasks every time
./src/**/*.js or
./tests/**/*.js changes.
watch-lint
Runs
lint task every time
./src/**/*.js or
./tests/**/*.js changes.
watch-test
Runs
test task every time
./src/**/*.js or
./tests/**/*.js changes.
watch-build
Runs
build task every time
./src/**/*.js or
./tests/**/*.js changes.
pragmatist can be used to extend your existing gulp tasks.
import gulp from 'gulp';
import pragmatist from 'pragmatist';
/**
* @param {Object} gulp
* @param {string} prefix Used to prefix all pragmatist tasks.
* @returns {undefined}
*/
pragmatist(gulp);
This will make all
pragmatist tasks available under
pragmatist: namespace, e.g.
gulp pragmatist:test
pragmatist can be used as a CLI program to run all the tasks.
npm install pragmatist -g
Tasks can be executed by running:
pragmatist <task>
Just running
pragmatist will execute the
test task.
Multiple tasks can be executed one after the other, e.g.
pragmatist <task #1> <task #2> <task #3>
The default behavior for
build task is to compile code for
node. Specifically, for the latest version of
node.
To compile code down to ES5, you must add
--es5 flag to the command line, e.g.
pragmatist build --es5
Use
--notifications flag to enable OS level notifications about errors that occur during the build.
pragmatist build --notifications
Use
--type-assertions flag to enable runtime type assertions.
pragmatist build --type-assertions
A typical project using
pragmatist will define the following NPM scripts:
"scripts": {
"lint": "pragmatist lint",
"watch-lint": "pragmatist watch-lint",
"test": "pragmatist --type-assertions test",
"watch-test": "pragmatist --type-assertions test",
"build": "pragmatist --es5 build",
"watch-build": "pragmatist --es5 watch-build"
},
This is just a reminder. Pragmatist will produce several files that you do not want to commit to the repository or include in the npm bundle.
Add to
.gitignore:
node_modules
coverage
dist
*.log
.*
!.gitignore
!.npmignore
!.babelrc
!.travis.yml
Add to
.npmignore
src
tests
coverage
.*
*.log