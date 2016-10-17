Deprecated

This project is no longer actively maintained.

I thought Pragmatist is going to save me a lot of time – a single build program for all of my open-source projects. The primary goals were to (1) standardize build tools (unit testing, linting, code coverage), (2) reduce the configuration boilerplate and to (3) enable simple updates of these changes across all projects.

However, as the list of projects grew that depend on Pragmatist, so did the list of the dependencies and configurations that come with it. It got to the point where installing Pragmatist alone is taking more than 10 minutes. Furthermore, bundling together unit testing, linting JavaScript, linting CSS and other linters made this package increasingly susceptible to breaking changes. If proper semantic versioning were to have been followed, this package now would have a major version somewhere in hundreds. However, failing to follow semver resulted in CI failing simultaneously across all the projects that depend on Pragmatist on each new release. In the end, this required that after each update to Pragmatist all depending projects needed to be inspected and updated accordingly.

I have gone back to using the respective build tools and maintaining the respective configurations (or shareable configurations, e.g. eslint-config-canonical) for each project.

Pragmatist

A collection of tasks to standardize builds.

Tasks

Tasks that are not documented (including dependencies of the documented tasks that are not documented) are considered private and can be changed/renamed or removed without a warning.

lint

Uses Canonical to lint all *.css , *.scss and *.js files in ./src and ./tests directories.

fix

build

Copies all files from ./src directory to ./dist .

directory to . Uses Babel to compile files in ./src directory. Compiled files overwrite the existing files in ./dist directory. Source Maps are stored in the ./dist directory`. Uses babel-plugin-lodash . Babel compiler is configured to use stage 0 ES features.

directory.

test

Uses Babel to compile files in ./tests directory.

directory. Uses Istanbul to generate test coverage.

Uses Mocha to execute tests in ./tests directory.

Istanbul assumes that tests are using ./src files (as opposed to ./dist ).

Istanbul coverage report is written to the ./coverage directory. A coverage summary is included in the CLI output.

watch

Runs lint , test and build tasks every time ./src/**/*.js or ./tests/**/*.js changes.

Runs lint task every time ./src/**/*.js or ./tests/**/*.js changes.

Runs test task every time ./src/**/*.js or ./tests/**/*.js changes.

Runs build task every time ./src/**/*.js or ./tests/**/*.js changes.

Gulp Tasks

pragmatist can be used to extend your existing gulp tasks.

import gulp from 'gulp' ; import pragmatist from 'pragmatist' ; pragmatist(gulp);

This will make all pragmatist tasks available under pragmatist: namespace, e.g.

gulp pragmatist: test

CLI Program

pragmatist can be used as a CLI program to run all the tasks.

npm install pragmatist -g

Tasks can be executed by running:

pragmatist <task>

Just running pragmatist will execute the test task.

Multiple tasks can be executed one after the other, e.g.

pragmatist <task

ES5

The default behavior for build task is to compile code for node . Specifically, for the latest version of node .

To compile code down to ES5, you must add --es5 flag to the command line, e.g.

pragmatist build --es5

Notifications

Use --notifications flag to enable OS level notifications about errors that occur during the build.

pragmatist build --notifications

Types

Use --type-assertions flag to enable runtime type assertions.

pragmatist build -- type -assertions

NPM

A typical project using pragmatist will define the following NPM scripts:

"scripts" : { "lint" : "pragmatist lint" , "watch-lint" : "pragmatist watch-lint" , "test" : "pragmatist --type-assertions test" , "watch-test" : "pragmatist --type-assertions test" , "build" : "pragmatist --es5 build" , "watch-build" : "pragmatist --es5 watch-build" },

Ignore Unnecessary Files

This is just a reminder. Pragmatist will produce several files that you do not want to commit to the repository or include in the npm bundle.

Add to .gitignore :

node_modules coverage dist * .log .* ! .gitignore ! .npmignore ! .babelrc ! .travis .yml

Add to .npmignore