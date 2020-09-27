Changelog generator based on GitHub Pull Requests
The main features:
CHANGELOG.md from merged GitHub pull requests since the last tag. This works by
CHANGELOG.md existed, it will create the file else it will write prepending to it
pr-log --help
Error: version-number not specified
Error: Local git master branch is 0 commits ahead and 2 commits behind of origin/master
Error: Local copy is not clean
Simply run this to install
pr-log:
npm install pr-log
You have to follow these steps to use
pr-log without problems.
The following categories are defined by default:
|GitHub label
|Human friendly name
|Description
breaking
|Breaking Changes
|Backwards-incompatible changes
bug
|Bug Fixes
|Changes that only fix a bug
feature
|Features
|New features
enhancement
|Enhancements
|Non-breaking improvements of existing features
documentation
|Documentation
|Changes to documentation and/or README
upgrade
|Dependency Upgrades
|Any kind of dependency updates
refactor
|Code Refactoring
|Changes that don’t affect the behavior but improve the code quality
build
|Build-Related
|Changes related to the build process and/or CI/CD pipeline
However, you can also create a custom mapping by adding a
pr-log.validLabels section to your
package.json.
validLabels must be specified as an array of key, value pairs. The same order will be used to format the changelog sections.
For example:
{
"pr-log": {
"validLabels": [
["core", "Core features"],
["addon", "Addons"]
]
}
}
To use
pr-log your GitHub project needs some small configuration:
Issues -> Labels -> New Label)
2.4.7)
As
pr-log reads repository information from your project you have to add the
repository information in your
package.json
{
"repository": {
"type": "git",
"url": "https://github.com/<your username>/<your repository name>.git"
}
}
If you want to use a custom date format you can configure
pr-log.dateFormat in your
package.json. For example:
{
"pr-log": { "dateFormat": "dd.MM.yyyy" }
}
Please refer to the
dates-fn documentation for details about the format expressions.
To create or update your changelog run
pr-log [options] <version-number> where
version-number is the name of this release
Example:
Given the following setup:
2.0.0 exists that is behind
master
breaking
documentation
pr-log 2.0.0 creates a changelog with the following example content:
## 2.0.0 (January 20, 2015)
### Breaking Changes
- Use new (backwards incompatible) version of module XYZ (#13)
### Documentation
- Fix some spelling mistakes in documentation. (#22)
The
--sloppy option defaults to false. When set, it allows
pr-log to generate a changelog even when you are not on the
master branch. This should not be used in production!
When enabled this option outputs the stacktrace of an error additionally to the error message to
stderr.
If you want your changelog to be complete and clean you have to follow these rules:
breaking (which will later result in this feature being listed under the
Breaking Changes point in your changelog)
If you need to authenticate
pr-log, e.g. to access a private repo, you can set the
GH_TOKEN environment variable. Generate a token value in your Github settings.
GH_TOKEN=xxxxxxxxx pr-log [options] <version-number>
Many projects have problems with their changelogs. Most of them try one of the following ways
Other challenges for good changelogs:
CHANGELOG.md
After working for some time with the tool and having e.g. two releases, the file content could look like this:
## 2.0.0 (January 20, 2015)
### Breaking Changes
- Use new (backwards incompatible) version of module XYZ (#13)
### Features
- Add fancy feature (#2)
-
### Documentation
- Fix some spelling mistakes in documentation. (#22)
## 1.1.0 (November 3, 2014)