Use text from a pull request description to automatically bump the version number of a project upon merge.
pr-bumper performs three main tasks:
package.json when a pull request is merged based on the scope from the pull request.
There are also a number of additional tasks that can be enabled by setting the appropriate values in
.pr-bumper.json
See below for more info on the available optional features.
pr-bumper uses Semantic Versioning.
Pull request descriptions must include a directive indicating the scope of the change being made
(
major/
minor/
patch/
none). Directives are case insensitive and wrapped in
# to avoid a description such as
Fixing a major bug in the code
being considered a
major change.
We also support the aliases of
breaking,
feature, and
fix.
In addition,
pre-release tags on versions are supported, but only for the
patch or
none scope. When using
minor or
major with a
pre-release tag, the
pre-release tag will be cleared.
NOTE
pr-bumper never introduces a pre-release tag, it only supports an existing pre-release tag. If you want
to use a pre-release tag, you'll need to add it manually to the
version in your
package.json as part of your PR,
then
pr-bumper will be able to do a
patch bump to increment the last number in the pre-release for you.
|Starting Version
|Directive
|Ending Version
|1.2.3
#none#
|1.2.3
|1.2.3-alpha.4
#none#
|1.2.3-alpha.4
|1.2.3
#patch# or
#fix#
|1.2.4
|1.2.3-alpha.4
#patch# or
#fix#
|1.2.3-alpha.5
|1.2.3-a.b.9
#patch# or
#fix#
|1.2.3-a.b.10
|1.2.3
#minor# or
#feature#
|1.3.0
|1.2.3-alpha.4
#minor# or
#feature#
|1.3.0
|1.2.3
#major# or
#breaking#
|2.0.0
|1.2.3-alpha.4
#major# or
#breaking#
|2.0.0
You may also specify a list of possible scopes in a GFM checklist Example:
Combined with Pull Request Templates, contributors who are unfamiliar with
pr-bumper
will know exactly what to do before the build fails.
pr-bumper currently supports pull requests on GitHub, Bitbucket, and Bitbucket Server
It is also optimized to work with Travis CI out-of-the box, but can be configured to work with
TeamCity or Bamboo as well using the
.pr-bumper.json config file.
npm install -g pr-bumper@^3.0.0
The specific version range is important so that you don't pick up a breaking major version bump without meaning to, for example in your CI script.
You can check for the existence of a valid directive in the current (open) pr (during the pr build) by using
pr-bumper check
If you set
config.features.coverage.enabled to
true in your
.pr-bumper.json, you can compare your current code
coverage against the saved baseline in
package.json by using:
pr-bumper check-coverage
NOTE You must wait until after your tests have run to perform the above check, or there will be no new coverage info for
pr-bumperto check against the baseline.
You can perform the automated bump in the merge build by using:
If you're using Travis CI and public GitHub,
pr-bumper will probably work well for you out-of-the-box. However, you
can create a
.pr-bumper.json file at the root of your repository to override any of the defaults.
Here are the defaults that are provided by
pr-bumper and can be overwritten by defining them in your own
.pr-bumper.json file:
{
"ci": {
"env": {
"branch": "TRAVIS_BRANCH",
"buildNumber": "TRAVIS_BUILD_NUMBER",
"pr": "TRAVIS_PULL_REQUEST",
"repoSlug": "TRAVIS_REPO_SLUG"
},
"gitUser": {
"email": "travis.ci.ciena@gmail.com",
"name": "Travis CI"
},
"provider": "travis"
},
"features": {
"changelog": {
"enabled": false,
"file": "CHANGELOG.md"
},
"comments": {
"enabled": false
},
"compliance": {
"enabled": false,
"production": false,
"output": {
"requirementsFile": "js-requirements.json",
"reposFile": "repos",
"ignoreFile": "ignore"
},
"additionalRepos": []
},
"coverage": {
"enabled": false,
"file": "coverage/coverage-summary.json"
},
"dependencies": {
"enabled": false,
"snapshotFile": "dependency-snapshot.json"
},
"maxScope": {
"enabled": false,
"value": "major"
},
"logging": {
"enabled": false,
"file": "pr-bumper-log.json"
}
},
"vcs": {
"domain": "github.com",
"env": {
"readToken": "RO_GH_TOKEN",
"writeToken": "GITHUB_TOKEN",
"username": "",
"password": ""
},
"provider": "github",
"repository": {
"name": "",
"owner": ""
}
}
}
You'll notice the data in
.pr-bumper.json is separated into three top-level properties,
ci,
features and
vcs.
ci and
vcs help
pr-bumper work with your particular environment, while
features
allows you to enable and configure optional features within
pr-bumper.
ci
Holds all the information
pr-bumper needs to interact with your continuous integration system.
ci.env
Defines the names of the environment variables that
pr-bumper needs to find out information about the current build.
ci.env.branch
The name of the environment variable that holds the current branch being built (on a merge build) or the target branch of a pull request (on a pr build).
The default is
TRAVIS_BRANCH which is already set in Travis CI.
If you're using a
provider of
teamcity, you'll want to specify your own value here (e.g.
TEAMCITY_BRANCH).
Don't forget you'll need to update your build step in TeamCity to set the variable as well:
export TEAMCITY_BRANCH="%teamcity.build.branch%"
ci.env.buildNumber
The name of the environment variable that holds the number of the current build.
The default is
TRAVIS_BUILD_NUMBER which is already set in Travis CI.
If you're using a
provider of
teamcity, you'll want to specify your own value here (e.g.
TEAMCITY_BUILD_NUMBER)
Don't forget you'll need to update your build step in TeamCity to set the variable as well:
export TEAMCITY_BUILD_NUMBER="%teamcity.build.id%"
ci.env.pr
The name of the environment variable that holds the number of the pull request (on a pr build) or
false (on a
merge build)
The default is
TRAVIS_PULL_REQUEST which is already set in Travis CI.
If you're using a
provider of
teamcity or
bamboo, you'll want to specify your own value here (e.g.
TEAMCITY_PULL_REQUEST)
Don't forget you'll need to update your build step in TeamCity to set the variable as well:
stripped_branch=\$(echo "%teamcity.build.branch%" | sed -e "s/\/merge//")
re='^[0-9]+$'
if [[ \$stripped_branch =~ \$re ]]
then
export TEAMCITY_PULL_REQUEST="\$stripped_branch"
else
export TEAMCITY_PULL_REQUEST="false"
fi
ci.env.repoSlug
The name of the environment variable that holds the slug for the repository
<owner>/<name>.
The default is
TRAVIS_REPO_SLOG which is already set in Travis CI.
If you're using a
provider of
teamcity, there isn't a clean way of getting that information, so you can provide
the owner of the repository (GitHub organization or Bitbucket project) via the
vcs.repo.owner field.
Similarly, you can provide the name of the repository via the
vcs.repo.name field.
ci.gitUser
Information about the git user that will be used by
pr-bumper to make the version bump commit and create the tag
for the release.
ci.gitUser.email
You guessed it, the email address of the git user.
ci.gitUser.name
Surprisingly enough, the name of the git user.
ci.provider
pr-bumper currently supports
travis (the default),
teamcity and
bamboo. When using
travis, the only
thing you'll probably want to configure is the
ci.gitUser
features
Holds individual properties for configuring optional features of
pr-bumper. None of them are enabled by
default.
features.changelog
pr-bumper includes support for managing your
CHANGELOG.md file for you. When this feature is enabled (by setting
config.features.changelog.enabled to
true)
pr-bumper augments the behavior of some of its commands.
pr-bumper check
This command will now also check the PR description for the existence of a
# CHANGELOG section, and throw an error
if one is not found.
pr-bumper bump
This command will now also take all the content below the
# CHANGELOG line, and prepend it to the
CHANGELOG.md.
It will give this new content a heading with the newly bumped version number, along with the date
(in ISO
yyyy-mm-dd format, based on UTC timezone)
So, if your project is at version
1.2.3 and you have a PR description that looks like:
This is a new #feature#
# CHANGELOG
* **Added** the ability to do fizz-bang
that is merged on January 15th, 2017,
pr-bumper will prepend your
CHANGELOG.md with the following:
# 1.3.0 (2017-01-15)
* **Added** the ability to do fizz-bang
features.changelog.enabled
Set this value to
true to enable changelog processing
features.changelog.file
The file to prepend when adding the
# CHANGELOG section of your pull request description (default is
CHANGELOG.md).
features.comments
pr-bumper has the ability to post comments to the pull request in certain scenarios. Unfortunately, due to the fact
that posting comments requires write permissions, and Travis CI does not allow access to secure environment variables
during pull request builds (for good reason), posting comments to pull requests is not supported when using Travis CI.
If anyone has any ideas on how to make that work, permission-wise, we'd love to add that support.
For all others (which for now is just TeamCity), one can enable posting pull request comments by setting
features.comments.enabled to
true.
When that flag is set,
pr-bumper will post comments to pull requests in the following situations:
pr-bumper check fails because there is no valid PR scope is found in the PR description.
pr-bumper check fails because there is no
# CHANGELOG section is found in the PR description
(only if
features.changelog.enabled is
true)
pr-bumper check-coverage fails because code coverage decreases
(only if
features.coverage.enabled is
true)
pr-bumper check-coverage succeeds
(only if
features.coverage.enabled is
true)
features.comments.enabled
Set this value to
true to enable PR comments (everywhere but Travis CI)
features.compliance
pr-bumper has the ability to generate a report about what libraries your project is using and what licenses those
libraries are published under.
features.compliance.enabled
Set this value to
true to enable compliance reporting.
features.coverage
pr-bumper supports ensuring that code coverage is not decreasing because of a pull request. This is achieved by
comparing the current code coverage against a saved "baseline" coverage percentage. Enabling this feature is done
by setting
features.coverage.enabled to
true. The baseline coverage will be stored in
package.json in the
the following format:
"pr-bumper": {
"coverage": 85.93
}
When enabling the coverage feature, you can either manually create the initial baseline percentage, or let
pr-bumper do so after its first
pr-bumper bump command.
Enabling this feature enables the following command:
pr-bumper check-coverage
This will compare your current coverage info against the baseline in
package.json and throw an error if it is lower
than the baseline.
It also augments the following command:
pr-bumper bump
This will now also update the baseline coverage in
package.json or write it, if it doesn't yet exist.
features.coverage.enabled
Set this value to
true to enable coverage checking. Don't forget you also need to add an entry in
package.json
for the baseline coverage to compare against.
features.coverage.file
The path to the coverage file to use when comparing against the baseline. The path is relative to the root of the
repository (or, more accurately, wherever
pr-bumper is being run from). It defaults to
coverage/coverage-summary.json. While the location of the file is configurable, the format is not. It is assumed
to be the format used by
istanbul when using the
json-summary reporter. There are a number of statistics available
in the
json-summary report, but the ones that
pr-bumper looks at are:
total.statements.total
total.statements.covered
total.branches.total
total.branches.covered
Basically, it aggregates the
statements and
branches totals and calculates a covered/total percentage for that
aggregation. This is so that both branches and statements are included in the single coverage number that
pr-bumper deals with, to give it more accuracy than just checking a single statistic.
features.dependencies
pr-bumper has the ability to automatically use
npm shrinkwrap to output a
dependency-snapshot.json
file for every release. This lets you see exactly what versions of all your dependencies were in use when that version
was built.
When enabled, it will augment the following command:
pr-bumper bump
In the same commit that bumps the version,
pr-bumper will use
npm shrinkwrap to spit out a dependency snapshot
at the time of that release, which will then be included in the tag for that release, providing a snapshot of exactly
what versions of every nested dependency was used at the time of the build for that release. Such a snapshot can be
very useful in trying to find out what downstream dependency changed to break your project.
features.dependencies.enabled
Set this value to
true to enable the dependency snapshot feature.
features.dependencies.snapshotFile
The name of the file to generate when creating a dependency snapshot (default is
dependency-snapshot.json)
features.maxScope
Make sure not to accept bumps of a higher scope than you want. Ideal for maintenance branches, to prevent a
major
bump that would conflict with the main branch. The order from least to greatest of scopes is:
none
patch
minor
major
So, if
features.maxScope.value is
major (the default), all bumps are allowed.
If
features.maxScope.value is
patch, only
none and
patch are allowed. You get the idea.
features.maxScope.enabled
Set this value to
true to enable the maxScope check.
features.maxScope.value
The value to use for the maximum scope (default is
major), must be one of [
major,
minor,
patch,
none]
features.logging
Log what
pr-bumper does during a
bump to a file, so the information can be used by another tool later on.
The log file that will be created will look something like this:
{
"changelog": "### Added\n- Some cool new feature",
"pr": {
"number": 123,
"url": "https://github.com/ciena-blueplanet/pr-bumper/pull/123"
},
"scope": "minor",
"version": "1.3.0",
}
changelog - The full text of the changelog that was added during this
bump
pr.number - The pull request number that was merged for this
bump
pr.url - The URL for the pull request that was merged for this
bump
scope - the scope of the
bump performed
version - the new version after the
bump
features.logging.enabled
Set this value to
true to enable the creation of the log file during a
bump.
features.logging.file
The name of the file to create after a
bump, the contents of the file will be
json regardless of the name of
the file given here.
vcs
Holds all the information
pr-bumper needs to interact with your version control system.
vcs.domain
The domain of your VCS. This would be
github.com (the default) if using public github, or the domain of your
private GitHub Enterprise or Bitbucket Server instance.
vcs.env
Holds the names of environment variables
pr-bumper uses to interact with your VCS.
vcs.env.readToken
The name of the environment variable that holds the read only access token to use when accessing the GitHub API.
While one can access the GitHub API just fine without a token, there are rate-limits imposed on anonymous API requests.
Since those rate-limits are based on the IP of the requester, you'd be sharing a limit with anyone else building in
your CI, which, for Travis CI, could be quite a few people. So, if you specify a
vcs.env.readToken and
set the corresponding environment variable in your CI environment,
pr-bumper will use that token when making API
requests to find out information about pull requests. Since we need to be able to access
RO_GH_TOKEN during a PR
build, it cannot be encrypted, and thus will not be private. See travis docs for more info about encrypted
environment variables.
NOTE Since
RO_GH_TOKENis not secure, it is printed directly into your Travis Logs!!! So, make sure it has only read access to your repository. Hence the name
RO_GH_TOKEN(Read Only GitHub Token)
vcs.env.writeToken
The name of the environment variable that holds the write access token to use when pushing commits to your vcs
(specifically GitHub). Since this environment variable stores a token with write access to your repository, it must
be encrypted. The default value is
GITHUB_TOKEN. Here's an example of how you can encrypt a
GITHUB_TOKEN into your
.travis.yml for use in Travis CI. If you have a private CI, you can probably just configure the environment variable.
In case you're unfamiliar, GitHub allows users to create Personal Access Tokens to allow various levels
of access to external systems. The
public_repo access is sufficient for
pr-bumper to be able to push commits and
create tags on your behalf. You'll want to create this token on whatever GitHub user you want to be responsible for
your version bump commits and automatic release tags. Once you've got a Personal Access Token with the correct
permissions, you'll want to encrypt it into
.travis.yml to let it be accessible in your merge builds, but not
publicly available.
You can do so by using the Travis Client to
travis encrypt your token.
First, you'll need to authenticate with
travis (you can use the same token for that)
travis login --github-token <your-token>
travis encrypt GITHUB_TOKEN=<your-token> --add -r <owner>/<repo>
If you do not use a fork workflow and your
origin is the main repository, you can skip the
-r <owner>/<repo> part.
Otherwise, replace the
<owner>/<repo> with the organization and name of your
upstream repository.
vcs.env.username and
vcs.env.password
The names of the environment variables that hold credentials for a Bitbucket Server user with write permissions on
your repository. This is necessary when using a
provider of
bitbucket-server since Bitbucket Server doesn't have
a Personal Access Token concept like GitHub and GitHub Enterprise do.
vcs.provider
pr-bumper currently supports three VCS providers:
github (the default),
github-enterprise,
and
bitbucket-server. When using
github the defaults should be sufficient, when using
github-enterprise make
sure to remember to set
vcs.domain to point to your GitHub Enterprise instance. When using
bitbucket-server, make sure to set the following:
vcs.domain
vcs.env.username
vcs.env.password
vcs.repository.name
vcs.repository.owner
vcs.repository
Holds info about the name and organization of the repository. Not required when using a
travis CI, but necessary
when using a
teamcity CI.
vcs.repository.name
The name of the repository (no matter what kind of VCS you have).
vcs.repository.owner
The name of the project that holds your repository (in Bitbucket Server), or the name of the organization that holds your repository (in GitHub and GitHub Enterprise).
pr-bumper is optimized to work with Travis CI and by default uses Travis CI environment variables for configuration.
Add the following snippet to your
.travis.yml file to integrate
pr-bumper
before_install:
- npm install -g pr-bumper@^3.0.0
install:
- $(npm root -g)/pr-bumper/.travis/maybe-install.sh
before_script:
- $(npm root -g)/pr-bumper/.travis/maybe-check-scope.sh
script:
- $(npm root -g)/pr-bumper/.travis/maybe-test.sh
- $(npm root -g)/pr-bumper/.travis/maybe-bump-version.sh
after_success:
- $(npm root -g)/pr-bumper/.travis/maybe-publish-coverage.sh
deploy:
on:
all_branches: true
node: '6.11.0'
tags: true
This will allow
pr-bumper to be installed for your build, allow it to check for the existence of version-bump
comments on your PRs, as well as allow it to automatically version-bump and git tag your releases before you deploy
them. You'll notice that in the deploy section we tell Travis to deploy for all branches when a tag is part of the
commit. The way this works is when you merge a pull request the merge build will run the tests as well as the
pr-bumper bump command. As part of this build a new commit will be pushed back to your VCS firing off two new builds,
one for the branch and one for the tag. The build for the branch will be exited as soon as possible as we don't care
about that build. The build for the tag is where the actual deployment to npm will occur.
NOTE: The above snippet uses the scripts from this project itself which may or may not suite your needs. If you find one of the scripts doesn't do exactly what you need, then copy it directly into your project, modify it, and update the Travis config to run you modified copy instead.
You can now configure
pr-bumper to work with something other than Travis CI and GitHub.
The only other configuration that has been tested is TeamCity and Bitbucket Server.
Example TeamCity and Bitbucket Server configuration:
{
"config": {
"ci": {
"env": {
"branch": "TEAMCITY_BRANCH",
"buildNumber": "TEAMCITY_BUILD_NUMBER",
"pr": "TEAMCITY_PULL_REQUEST"
},
"gitUser": {
"email": "ci-user",
"name": "ci-user@my-company-domain.com"
},
"provider": "teamcity",
"repository": {
"owner": "my-bitbucket-project",
"name": "my-bitbucket-repository"
}
},
"vcs": {
"domain": "bitbucket.my-company-domain.com",
"env": {
"username": "BITBUCKET_USERNAME",
"password": "BITBUCKET_PASSWORD"
},
"provider": "bitbucket-server"
}
}
}
Example Bamboo and Bitbucket configuration:
{
"config": {
"ci": {
"env": {
"branch": "$bamboo_BRANCH",
"buildNumber": "$bamboo_BUILD_NUMBER",
"pr": "$bamboo_PULL_REQUEST"
},
"gitUser": {
"email": "ci-user",
"name": "ci-user@my-company-domain.com"
},
"provider": "bamboo",
"repository": {
"owner": "my-bitbucket-project",
"name": "my-bitbucket-repository"
}
},
"vcs": {
"domain": "api.bitbucket.org",
"env": {
"username": "$bamboo_BITBUCKET_USERNAME",
"password": "$bamboo_BITBUCKET_PASSWORD"
},
"provider": "bitbucket"
}
}
}