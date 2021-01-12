Use text from a pull request description to automatically bump the version number of a project upon merge. pr-bumper performs three main tasks:

Check if an open pull request has the appropriate version bump scope in its description. Update the version of package.json when a pull request is merged based on the scope from the pull request. Create a tag of the new version after the bump commit.

There are also a number of additional tasks that can be enabled by setting the appropriate values in .pr-bumper.json See below for more info on the available optional features.

Pull Requests

pr-bumper uses Semantic Versioning.

Pull request descriptions must include a directive indicating the scope of the change being made ( major / minor / patch / none ). Directives are case insensitive and wrapped in # to avoid a description such as

Fixing a major bug in the code

being considered a major change.

We also support the aliases of breaking , feature , and fix .

In addition, pre-release tags on versions are supported, but only for the patch or none scope. When using minor or major with a pre-release tag, the pre-release tag will be cleared.

NOTE pr-bumper never introduces a pre-release tag, it only supports an existing pre-release tag. If you want to use a pre-release tag, you'll need to add it manually to the version in your package.json as part of your PR, then pr-bumper will be able to do a patch bump to increment the last number in the pre-release for you.

Starting Version Directive Ending Version 1.2.3 #none# 1.2.3 1.2.3-alpha.4 #none# 1.2.3-alpha.4 1.2.3 #patch# or #fix# 1.2.4 1.2.3-alpha.4 #patch# or #fix# 1.2.3-alpha.5 1.2.3-a.b.9 #patch# or #fix# 1.2.3-a.b.10 1.2.3 #minor# or #feature# 1.3.0 1.2.3-alpha.4 #minor# or #feature# 1.3.0 1.2.3 #major# or #breaking# 2.0.0 1.2.3-alpha.4 #major# or #breaking# 2.0.0

GFM Checklist support

You may also specify a list of possible scopes in a GFM checklist Example:

This project uses semver, please check the scope of this pr:

#none# - documentation fixes and/or test additions

#none# - documentation fixes and/or test additions #patch# - backwards-compatible bug fix

#patch# - backwards-compatible bug fix #minor# - adding functionality in a backwards-compatible manner

#minor# - adding functionality in a backwards-compatible manner #major# - incompatible API change

Combined with Pull Request Templates, contributors who are unfamiliar with pr-bumper will know exactly what to do before the build fails.

Integrations

pr-bumper currently supports pull requests on GitHub, Bitbucket, and Bitbucket Server

It is also optimized to work with Travis CI out-of-the box, but can be configured to work with TeamCity or Bamboo as well using the .pr-bumper.json config file.

Installation

npm install -g pr-bumper@^3.0.0

The specific version range is important so that you don't pick up a breaking major version bump without meaning to, for example in your CI script.

Usage

You can check for the existence of a valid directive in the current (open) pr (during the pr build) by using

pr-bumper check

If you set config.features.coverage.enabled to true in your .pr-bumper.json , you can compare your current code coverage against the saved baseline in package.json by using:

pr-bumper check-coverage

NOTE You must wait until after your tests have run to perform the above check, or there will be no new coverage info for pr-bumper to check against the baseline.

You can perform the automated bump in the merge build by using:

Configuration

If you're using Travis CI and public GitHub, pr-bumper will probably work well for you out-of-the-box. However, you can create a .pr-bumper.json file at the root of your repository to override any of the defaults. Here are the defaults that are provided by pr-bumper and can be overwritten by defining them in your own .pr-bumper.json file:

{ "ci" : { "env" : { "branch" : "TRAVIS_BRANCH" , "buildNumber" : "TRAVIS_BUILD_NUMBER" , "pr" : "TRAVIS_PULL_REQUEST" , "repoSlug" : "TRAVIS_REPO_SLUG" }, "gitUser" : { "email" : "travis.ci.ciena@gmail.com" , "name" : "Travis CI" }, "provider" : "travis" }, "features" : { "changelog" : { "enabled" : false , "file" : "CHANGELOG.md" }, "comments" : { "enabled" : false }, "compliance" : { "enabled" : false , "production" : false , "output" : { "requirementsFile" : "js-requirements.json" , "reposFile" : "repos" , "ignoreFile" : "ignore" }, "additionalRepos" : [] }, "coverage" : { "enabled" : false , "file" : "coverage/coverage-summary.json" }, "dependencies" : { "enabled" : false , "snapshotFile" : "dependency-snapshot.json" }, "maxScope" : { "enabled" : false , "value" : "major" }, "logging" : { "enabled" : false , "file" : "pr-bumper-log.json" } }, "vcs" : { "domain" : "github.com" , "env" : { "readToken" : "RO_GH_TOKEN" , "writeToken" : "GITHUB_TOKEN" , "username" : "" , "password" : "" }, "provider" : "github" , "repository" : { "name" : "" , "owner" : "" } } }

You'll notice the data in .pr-bumper.json is separated into three top-level properties, ci , features and vcs . ci and vcs help pr-bumper work with your particular environment, while features allows you to enable and configure optional features within pr-bumper .

ci

Holds all the information pr-bumper needs to interact with your continuous integration system.

Defines the names of the environment variables that pr-bumper needs to find out information about the current build.

The name of the environment variable that holds the current branch being built (on a merge build) or the target branch of a pull request (on a pr build).

The default is TRAVIS_BRANCH which is already set in Travis CI.

If you're using a provider of teamcity , you'll want to specify your own value here (e.g. TEAMCITY_BRANCH ).

Don't forget you'll need to update your build step in TeamCity to set the variable as well:

export TEAMCITY_BRANCH= "%teamcity.build.branch%"

The name of the environment variable that holds the number of the current build.

The default is TRAVIS_BUILD_NUMBER which is already set in Travis CI.

If you're using a provider of teamcity , you'll want to specify your own value here (e.g. TEAMCITY_BUILD_NUMBER )

Don't forget you'll need to update your build step in TeamCity to set the variable as well:

export TEAMCITY_BUILD_NUMBER= "%teamcity.build.id%"

The name of the environment variable that holds the number of the pull request (on a pr build) or false (on a merge build)

The default is TRAVIS_PULL_REQUEST which is already set in Travis CI.

If you're using a provider of teamcity or bamboo , you'll want to specify your own value here (e.g. TEAMCITY_PULL_REQUEST )

Don't forget you'll need to update your build step in TeamCity to set the variable as well:

stripped_branch=\$( echo "%teamcity.build.branch%" | sed -e "s/\/merge//" ) re= '^[0-9]+$' if [[ \ $stripped_branch =~ \ $re ]] then export TEAMCITY_PULL_REQUEST= "\$stripped_branch" else export TEAMCITY_PULL_REQUEST= "false" fi

The name of the environment variable that holds the slug for the repository <owner>/<name> .

The default is TRAVIS_REPO_SLOG which is already set in Travis CI.

If you're using a provider of teamcity , there isn't a clean way of getting that information, so you can provide the owner of the repository (GitHub organization or Bitbucket project) via the vcs.repo.owner field. Similarly, you can provide the name of the repository via the vcs.repo.name field.

Information about the git user that will be used by pr-bumper to make the version bump commit and create the tag for the release.

You guessed it, the email address of the git user.

Surprisingly enough, the name of the git user.

pr-bumper currently supports travis (the default), teamcity and bamboo . When using travis , the only thing you'll probably want to configure is the ci.gitUser

features

Holds individual properties for configuring optional features of pr-bumper . None of them are enabled by default.

pr-bumper includes support for managing your CHANGELOG.md file for you. When this feature is enabled (by setting config.features.changelog.enabled to true ) pr-bumper augments the behavior of some of its commands.

pr-bumper check

This command will now also check the PR description for the existence of a # CHANGELOG section, and throw an error if one is not found.

pr-bumper bump

This command will now also take all the content below the # CHANGELOG line, and prepend it to the CHANGELOG.md . It will give this new content a heading with the newly bumped version number, along with the date (in ISO yyyy-mm-dd format, based on UTC timezone)

So, if your project is at version 1.2.3 and you have a PR description that looks like:

This is a new #feature# # CHANGELOG * **Added** the ability to do fizz-bang

that is merged on January 15th, 2017, pr-bumper will prepend your CHANGELOG.md with the following:

# 1.3.0 (2017-01-15) * **Added** the ability to do fizz-bang

Set this value to true to enable changelog processing

The file to prepend when adding the # CHANGELOG section of your pull request description (default is CHANGELOG.md ).

pr-bumper has the ability to post comments to the pull request in certain scenarios. Unfortunately, due to the fact that posting comments requires write permissions, and Travis CI does not allow access to secure environment variables during pull request builds (for good reason), posting comments to pull requests is not supported when using Travis CI.

If anyone has any ideas on how to make that work, permission-wise, we'd love to add that support.

For all others (which for now is just TeamCity), one can enable posting pull request comments by setting features.comments.enabled to true .

When that flag is set, pr-bumper will post comments to pull requests in the following situations:

If pr-bumper check fails because there is no valid PR scope is found in the PR description.

fails because there is no valid PR scope is found in the PR description. If pr-bumper check fails because there is no # CHANGELOG section is found in the PR description (only if features.changelog.enabled is true )

fails because there is no section is found in the PR description (only if is ) If pr-bumper check-coverage fails because code coverage decreases (only if features.coverage.enabled is true )

fails because code coverage decreases (only if is ) If pr-bumper check-coverage succeeds (only if features.coverage.enabled is true )

Set this value to true to enable PR comments (everywhere but Travis CI)

pr-bumper has the ability to generate a report about what libraries your project is using and what licenses those libraries are published under.

Set this value to true to enable compliance reporting.

pr-bumper supports ensuring that code coverage is not decreasing because of a pull request. This is achieved by comparing the current code coverage against a saved "baseline" coverage percentage. Enabling this feature is done by setting features.coverage.enabled to true . The baseline coverage will be stored in package.json in the the following format:

"pr-bumper" : { "coverage" : 85.93 }

When enabling the coverage feature, you can either manually create the initial baseline percentage, or let pr-bumper do so after its first pr-bumper bump command.

Enabling this feature enables the following command:

pr-bumper check-coverage

This will compare your current coverage info against the baseline in package.json and throw an error if it is lower than the baseline.

It also augments the following command:

pr-bumper bump

This will now also update the baseline coverage in package.json or write it, if it doesn't yet exist.

Set this value to true to enable coverage checking. Don't forget you also need to add an entry in package.json for the baseline coverage to compare against.

The path to the coverage file to use when comparing against the baseline. The path is relative to the root of the repository (or, more accurately, wherever pr-bumper is being run from). It defaults to coverage/coverage-summary.json . While the location of the file is configurable, the format is not. It is assumed to be the format used by istanbul when using the json-summary reporter. There are a number of statistics available in the json-summary report, but the ones that pr-bumper looks at are:

total.statements.total

total.statements.covered

total.branches.total

total.branches.covered

Basically, it aggregates the statements and branches totals and calculates a covered/total percentage for that aggregation. This is so that both branches and statements are included in the single coverage number that pr-bumper deals with, to give it more accuracy than just checking a single statistic.

pr-bumper has the ability to automatically use npm shrinkwrap to output a dependency-snapshot.json file for every release. This lets you see exactly what versions of all your dependencies were in use when that version was built.

When enabled, it will augment the following command:

pr-bumper bump

In the same commit that bumps the version, pr-bumper will use npm shrinkwrap to spit out a dependency snapshot at the time of that release, which will then be included in the tag for that release, providing a snapshot of exactly what versions of every nested dependency was used at the time of the build for that release. Such a snapshot can be very useful in trying to find out what downstream dependency changed to break your project.

Set this value to true to enable the dependency snapshot feature.

The name of the file to generate when creating a dependency snapshot (default is dependency-snapshot.json )

Make sure not to accept bumps of a higher scope than you want. Ideal for maintenance branches, to prevent a major bump that would conflict with the main branch. The order from least to greatest of scopes is:

none

patch

minor

major

So, if features.maxScope.value is major (the default), all bumps are allowed. If features.maxScope.value is patch , only none and patch are allowed. You get the idea.

Set this value to true to enable the maxScope check.

The value to use for the maximum scope (default is major ), must be one of [ major , minor , patch , none ]

Log what pr-bumper does during a bump to a file, so the information can be used by another tool later on.

The log file that will be created will look something like this:

{ "changelog" : "### Added

- Some cool new feature" , "pr" : { "number" : 123 , "url" : "https://github.com/ciena-blueplanet/pr-bumper/pull/123" }, "scope" : "minor" , "version" : "1.3.0" , }

changelog - The full text of the changelog that was added during this bump

- The full text of the changelog that was added during this pr.number - The pull request number that was merged for this bump

- The pull request number that was merged for this pr.url - The URL for the pull request that was merged for this bump

- The URL for the pull request that was merged for this scope - the scope of the bump performed

- the scope of the performed version - the new version after the bump

Set this value to true to enable the creation of the log file during a bump .

The name of the file to create after a bump , the contents of the file will be json regardless of the name of the file given here.

vcs

Holds all the information pr-bumper needs to interact with your version control system.

The domain of your VCS. This would be github.com (the default) if using public github, or the domain of your private GitHub Enterprise or Bitbucket Server instance.

Holds the names of environment variables pr-bumper uses to interact with your VCS.

The name of the environment variable that holds the read only access token to use when accessing the GitHub API. While one can access the GitHub API just fine without a token, there are rate-limits imposed on anonymous API requests. Since those rate-limits are based on the IP of the requester, you'd be sharing a limit with anyone else building in your CI, which, for Travis CI, could be quite a few people. So, if you specify a vcs.env.readToken and set the corresponding environment variable in your CI environment, pr-bumper will use that token when making API requests to find out information about pull requests. Since we need to be able to access RO_GH_TOKEN during a PR build, it cannot be encrypted, and thus will not be private. See travis docs for more info about encrypted environment variables.

NOTE Since RO_GH_TOKEN is not secure, it is printed directly into your Travis Logs!!! So, make sure it has only read access to your repository. Hence the name RO_GH_TOKEN (Read Only GitHub Token)

The name of the environment variable that holds the write access token to use when pushing commits to your vcs (specifically GitHub). Since this environment variable stores a token with write access to your repository, it must be encrypted. The default value is GITHUB_TOKEN . Here's an example of how you can encrypt a GITHUB_TOKEN into your .travis.yml for use in Travis CI. If you have a private CI, you can probably just configure the environment variable.

In case you're unfamiliar, GitHub allows users to create Personal Access Tokens to allow various levels of access to external systems. The public_repo access is sufficient for pr-bumper to be able to push commits and create tags on your behalf. You'll want to create this token on whatever GitHub user you want to be responsible for your version bump commits and automatic release tags. Once you've got a Personal Access Token with the correct permissions, you'll want to encrypt it into .travis.yml to let it be accessible in your merge builds, but not publicly available.

You can do so by using the Travis Client to travis encrypt your token.

First, you'll need to authenticate with travis (you can use the same token for that)

travis login --github-token <your-token> travis encrypt GITHUB_TOKEN=<your-token> --add -r <owner>/<repo>

If you do not use a fork workflow and your origin is the main repository, you can skip the -r <owner>/<repo> part. Otherwise, replace the <owner>/<repo> with the organization and name of your upstream repository.

vcs.env.username and vcs.env.password

The names of the environment variables that hold credentials for a Bitbucket Server user with write permissions on your repository. This is necessary when using a provider of bitbucket-server since Bitbucket Server doesn't have a Personal Access Token concept like GitHub and GitHub Enterprise do.

pr-bumper currently supports three VCS providers: github (the default), github-enterprise , and bitbucket-server . When using github the defaults should be sufficient, when using github-enterprise make sure to remember to set vcs.domain to point to your GitHub Enterprise instance. When using bitbucket-server , make sure to set the following:

vcs.domain

vcs.env.username

vcs.env.password

vcs.repository.name

vcs.repository.owner

Holds info about the name and organization of the repository. Not required when using a travis CI, but necessary when using a teamcity CI.

The name of the repository (no matter what kind of VCS you have).

The name of the project that holds your repository (in Bitbucket Server), or the name of the organization that holds your repository (in GitHub and GitHub Enterprise).

Integrations

Travis CI

pr-bumper is optimized to work with Travis CI and by default uses Travis CI environment variables for configuration.

Add the following snippet to your .travis.yml file to integrate pr-bumper

before_install: - npm install -g pr-bumper@^3.0.0 install: - $(npm root -g)/pr-bumper/.travis/maybe-install.sh before_script: - $(npm root -g)/pr-bumper/.travis/maybe-check-scope.sh script: - $(npm root -g)/pr-bumper/.travis/maybe-test.sh - $(npm root -g)/pr-bumper/.travis/maybe-bump-version.sh after_success: - $(npm root -g)/pr-bumper/.travis/maybe-publish-coverage.sh deploy: on: all_branches: true node: '6.11.0' tags: true

This will allow pr-bumper to be installed for your build, allow it to check for the existence of version-bump comments on your PRs, as well as allow it to automatically version-bump and git tag your releases before you deploy them. You'll notice that in the deploy section we tell Travis to deploy for all branches when a tag is part of the commit. The way this works is when you merge a pull request the merge build will run the tests as well as the pr-bumper bump command. As part of this build a new commit will be pushed back to your VCS firing off two new builds, one for the branch and one for the tag. The build for the branch will be exited as soon as possible as we don't care about that build. The build for the tag is where the actual deployment to npm will occur.

NOTE: The above snippet uses the scripts from this project itself which may or may not suite your needs. If you find one of the scripts doesn't do exactly what you need, then copy it directly into your project, modify it, and update the Travis config to run you modified copy instead.

Bitbucket / TeamCity

You can now configure pr-bumper to work with something other than Travis CI and GitHub. The only other configuration that has been tested is TeamCity and Bitbucket Server. Example TeamCity and Bitbucket Server configuration:

{ "config" : { "ci" : { "env" : { "branch" : "TEAMCITY_BRANCH" , "buildNumber" : "TEAMCITY_BUILD_NUMBER" , "pr" : "TEAMCITY_PULL_REQUEST" }, "gitUser" : { "email" : "ci-user" , "name" : "ci-user@my-company-domain.com" }, "provider" : "teamcity" , "repository" : { "owner" : "my-bitbucket-project" , "name" : "my-bitbucket-repository" } }, "vcs" : { "domain" : "bitbucket.my-company-domain.com" , "env" : { "username" : "BITBUCKET_USERNAME" , "password" : "BITBUCKET_PASSWORD" }, "provider" : "bitbucket-server" } } }

Example Bamboo and Bitbucket configuration: