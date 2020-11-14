bs-deriving
For details on purpose, usage, and API of @@ppx.deriving, scroll down. These sections added at the top is specific to ways that installation and usage of the
bs-derivingdistribution differ from using the upstream release.
bs-platform@>=8.3.0. For usage with older versions please refer to this version of README
This repository contains a fork of the ppx_deriving type-driven code-generation tooling for OCaml-family languages, packaged for use in projects utilizing BuckleScript (an OCaml-to-JavaScript compiler) and/or ReasonML (an alternative OCaml syntax targeting that compiler.)
Care is taken in this project to publish pre-compiled binaries of the ppx syntax-extension
component. These are published to npm as the separate npm package,
ppx-deriving,
versioned in lockstep with this parent
bs-deriving package. Instructions for enabling this
extension in your BuckleScript configuration-file,
bsconfig.json, are included below. Don't miss
them!
You can safely ignore the ‘installation’ and ‘buildsystem integration’ instructions in the upstream-README reproduced below, when compiling to JS using BuckleScript and this package. Instead:
If you're writing an app or a similar end-consumer project, install BuckleScript compiler (a peerDependency of this project) via npm.
$ npm install --save bs-platform
Worh repeating: do not add this dependency to a library! The final application-developer
should generally select the version of the BuckleScript compiler; you don't want users having
duplicated versions of the compiler in their
node_modules. Instead, library developers should
add
bs-platform to both
"peerDependencies" (with a permissive version), and
"devDependencies" (with a restrictive version):
$ npm install --save-dev bs-platform
"devDependencies": {
...
"bs-platform": "^5.0.0"
},
"peerDependencies": {
+ "bs-platform": "4.x || 5.x" // example. express the versions of BuckleScript you support here.
},
Add the ppx transformer to your
"devDependencies":
# for bs-platform@>=8.3.0
$ npm install --save-dev ppx-deriving@compat
Add the runtime package (this one!) to your direct
"dependencies" (this time, for both
libraries and apps 🤣):
# for bs-platform@>=8.3.0
$ npm install --save-dev bs-deriving@compat
Manually add it (the runtime package,
bs-deriving) to your
bsconfig.json's
bs-dependencies
field:
"bs-dependencies": [
...
+ "bs-deriving"
],
Additionally tell BuckleScript to apply the
ppx-deriving syntax-transformer over your
source-code by adding a
ppx-flags field at the root level of the same
bsconfig.json. (Note
that, unintuitively, this is not a relative path; it follows the format
package-name/file-path.)
"bs-dependencies": [
...
"bs-deriving"
],
+"ppx-flags": [
+ "ppx-deriving/ppx.js"
+],
Let OCaml write your boilerplate, type-generic runtime for you!
Thanks to SemVer not including a ‘generation’ number, there's really no way I can
reasonably tie this project's version on npm to the upstream version of ppx_deriving as released to
opam by the community maintainers. As ugly as it is, I've opted to pin the major version of
bs-deriving, to the flattened major and minor versions of the upstream project.
This means that the ported versions would look something like this:
|ppx_deriving (opam)
bs-deriving (npm)
v4.1.5
v41.5.x
v4.2.0
v42.0.x
Correspondingly, this project can't really strictly adhere to SemVer; I have no control over the major/minor components of
bs-deriving's published versions, and thus must compress breaking changes to the npm port into the patch-component.
/=
If you're doing any parsing work, I've also published the unsurpassable Sedlex to npm using the
same techniques as used for this port of ppx_deriving. Check it out over at
bs-sedlex; and see my parsing tips for JavaScript / Reason
developers over there as well. 😊
deriving is a library simplifying type-driven code generation on OCaml >=4.02.
deriving includes a set of useful plugins: show, eq, ord, enum, iter, map, fold, make, yojson, protobuf.
Sponsored by Evil Martians.
deriving can be installed via OPAM:
opam install ppx_deriving
To use deriving, only one modification is needed: you need to require via ocamlfind the package corresponding to the deriving plugin. This will both engage the syntax extension and link in the runtime components of the deriving plugin, if any.
For example, if you are using ocamlbuild, add the following to
_tags to use the default deriving plugins:
<src/*>: package(ppx_deriving.std)
If you are using another buildsystem, just make sure it passes
-package ppx_deriving.whatever to ocamlfind.
From a user's perspective, deriving is triggered by a
[@@ppx.deriving plugin] annotation attached to a type declaration in structure or signature:
type point2d = float * float
[@@ppx.deriving show]
It's possible to invoke several plugins by separating their names with commas:
type point3d = float * float * float
[@@ppx.deriving show, eq]
It's possible to pass options to a plugin by appending a record to plugin's name:
type t = string
[@@ppx.deriving yojson { strict = true }]
It's possible to make deriving ignore a missing plugin rather than raising an error by passing an
optional = true option, for example, to enable conditional compilation:
type addr = string * int
[@@ppx.deriving yojson { optional = true }]
It's also possible for many plugins to derive a function directly from a type, without declaring it first.
open OUnit2
let test_list_sort ctxt =
let sort = List.sort [%derive.ord: int * int] in
assert_equal ~printer:[%derive.show: (int * int) list]
[(1,1);(2,0);(3,5)] (sort [(2,0);(3,5);(1,1)])
The
[%derive.x:] syntax can be shortened to
[%x:], given that the deriver
x exists and the payload is a type. If these conditions are not satisfied, the extension node will be left uninterpreted to minimize potential conflicts with other rewriters.
At first, it may look like deriving requires complete control of the type declaration. However, a lesser-known OCaml feature allows to derive functions for any existing type. Using
Pervasives.fpclass as an example, show can be derived as follows:
# module M = struct
type myfpclass = fpclass = FP_normal | FP_subnormal | FP_zero | FP_infinite | FP_nan
[@@ppx.deriving show]
end;;
module M :
sig
type myfpclass =
fpclass =
FP_normal
| FP_subnormal
| FP_zero
| FP_infinite
| FP_nan
val pp_myfpclass : Format.formatter -> fpclass -> unit
val show_myfpclass : fpclass -> string
end
# M.show_myfpclass FP_normal;;
- : string = "FP_normal"
The module is used to demonstrate that
show_myfpclass really accepts
Pervasives.fpclass, and not just
M.myfpclass.
To avoid the need to repeat the type definition, it is possible to use ppx_import to automatically pull in the type definition. Attributes can be attached using its
[@with] replacement feature.
It is expected that all deriving plugins will follow the same conventions, thus simplifying usage.
By default, the functions generated by a plugin for a
type foo are called
fn_foo or
foo_fn. However, if the type is called
type t, the function will be named
foo. The defaults can be overridden by an
affix = true|false plugin option.
There may be additional attributes attached to the AST. In case of a plugin named
eq and attributes named
compare and
skip, the plugin must recognize all of
compare,
skip,
eq.compare,
eq.skip,
deriving.eq.compare and
deriving.eq.skip annotations. However, if it detects that at least one namespaced (e.g.
eq.compare or
deriving.eq.compare) attribute is present, it must not look at any attributes located within a different namespace. As a result, different ppx rewriters can avoid interference even if the attribute names they use overlap.
A typical plugin should handle tuples, records, normal and polymorphic variants; builtin types:
int,
int32,
int64,
nativeint,
float,
bool,
char,
string,
bytes,
ref,
list,
array,
option,
lazy_t and their
Mod.t aliases;
Result.result available since 4.03 or in the
result opam package; abstract types; and
_. For builtin types, it should have customizable, sensible default behavior. This default behavior should not be used if a type has a
[@nobuiltin] attribute attached to it, and the type should be treated as abstract. For abstract types, it should expect to find the functions it would derive itself for that type.
If a type is parametric, the generated functions accept an argument for every type variable before all other arguments.
show derives a function that inspects a value; that is, pretty-prints it with OCaml syntax. However, show offers more insight into the structure of values than the Obj-based pretty printers (e.g.
Printexc), and more flexibility than the toplevel printer.
# type t = [ `A | `B of int ] [@@ppx.deriving show];;
type t = [ `A | `B of i ]
val pp : Format.formatter -> [< `A | `B of i ] -> unit = <fun>
val show : [< `A | `B of i ] -> string = <fun>
# show (`B 1);;
- : string = "`B (1)"
For an abstract type
ty, show expects to find a
pp_ty function in the corresponding module.
show allows to specify custom formatters for types to override default behavior. A formatter for type
t has a type
Format.formatter -> t -> unit:
# type file = {
name : string;
perm : int [@printer fun fmt -> fprintf fmt "0o%03o"];
} [@@ppx.deriving show];;
# show_file { name = "dir"; perm = 0o755 };;
- : string = "{ name = \"dir\"; perm = 0o755 }"
It is also possible to use
[@polyprinter]. The difference is that for a type
int list,
[@printer] should have a signature
formatter -> int list -> unit, and for
[@polyprinter] it's
('a -> formatter -> unit) -> formatter -> 'a list -> unit.
[@opaque] is a shorthand for
[@printer fun fmt _ -> Format.pp_print_string fmt "<opaque>"].
The function
fprintf is locally defined in the printer.
By default all constructors are printed with prefix which is dot-separated filename and module path. For example
# module X = struct type t = C [@@ppx.deriving show] end;;
...
# X.(show C);;
- : string = "X.C"
This code will create printers which return the string
X.C,
X is a module path and
C is a constructor name. File's name is omitted in the toplevel. To skip all module paths the one needs to derive show with option
with_path (which defaults to
true)
# module X = struct type t = C [@@ppx.deriving show { with_path = false }] end;;
...
# X.(show C);;
- : string = "C"
eq derives a function comparing values by semantic equality; structural or physical depending on context. ord derives a function defining a total order for values, returning a negative value if lower,
0 if equal or a positive value if greater. They're similar to
Pervasives.(=) and
Pervasives.compare, but are faster, allow to customize the comparison rules, and never raise at runtime. eq and ord are short-circuiting.
# type t = [ `A | `B of int ] [@@ppx.deriving eq, ord];;
type t = [ `A | `B of int ]
val equal : [> `A | `B of int ] -> [> `A | `B of int ] -> bool = <fun>
val compare : [ `A | `B of int ] -> [ `A | `B of int ] -> int = <fun>
# equal `A `A;;
- : bool = true
# equal `A (`B 1);;
- : bool = false
# compare `A `A;;
- : int = 0
# compare (`B 1) (`B 2);;
- : int = -1
For variants, ord uses the definition order. For builtin types, properly monomorphized
(=) is used for eq, or corresponding
Mod.compare function (e.g.
String.compare for
string) for ord. For an abstract type
ty, eq and ord expect to find an
equal_ty or
compare_ty function in the corresponding module.
eq and ord allow to specify custom comparison functions for types to override default behavior. A comparator for type
t has a type
t -> t -> bool for eq or
t -> t -> int for ord. If an ord comparator returns a value outside -1..1 range, the behavior is unspecified.
# type file = {
name : string [@equal fun a b -> String.(lowercase a = lowercase b)];
perm : int [@compare fun a b -> compare b a]
} [@@ppx.deriving eq, ord];;
type file = { name : bytes; perm : int; }
val equal_file : file -> file -> bool = <fun>
val compare_file : file -> file -> int = <fun>
# equal_file { name = "foo"; perm = 0o644 } { name = "Foo"; perm = 0o644 };;
- : bool = true
# compare_file { name = "a"; perm = 0o755 } { name = "a"; perm = 0o644 };;
- : int = -1
enum is a plugin that treats variants with argument-less constructors as enumerations with an integer value assigned to every constructor. enum derives functions to convert the variants to and from integers, and minimal and maximal integer value.
# type insn = Const | Push | Pop | Add [@@ppx.deriving enum];;
type insn = Const | Push | Pop | Add
val insn_to_enum : insn -> int = <fun>
val insn_of_enum : int -> insn option = <fun>
val min_insn : int = 0
val max_insn : int = 3
# insn_to_enum Pop;;
- : int = 2
# insn_of_enum 3;;
- : insn option = Some Add
By default, the integer value associated is
0 for lexically first constructor, and increases by one for every next one. It is possible to set the value explicitly with
[@value 42]; it will keep increasing from the specified value.
iter, map and fold are three closely related plugins that generate code for traversing polymorphic data structures in lexical order and applying a user-specified action to all values corresponding to type variables.
# type 'a btree = Node of 'a btree * 'a * 'a btree | Leaf [@@ppx.deriving iter, map, fold];;
type 'a btree = Node of 'a btree * 'a * 'a btree | Leaf
val iter_btree : ('a -> unit) -> 'a btree -> unit = <fun>
val map_btree : ('a -> 'b) -> 'a btree -> 'b btree = <fun>
val fold_btree : ('a -> 'b -> 'a) -> 'a -> 'b btree -> 'a = <fun>
# let tree = (Node (Node (Leaf, 0, Leaf), 1, Node (Leaf, 2, Leaf)));;
val tree : int btree = Node (Node (Leaf, 0, Leaf), 1, Node (Leaf, 2, Leaf))
# iter_btree (Printf.printf "%d\n") tree;;
0
1
2
- : unit = ()
# map_btree ((+) 1) tree;;
- : int btree = Node (Node (Leaf, 1, Leaf), 2, Node (Leaf, 3, Leaf))
# fold_btree (+) 0 tree;;
- : int = 3
make is a plugin that generates record constructors. Given a record, a function is generated that accepts all fields as labelled arguments and
(); alternatively, if one field is specified as
[@main], it is accepted last. The fields which have a default value (fields of types
'a option,
'a list, and fields with
[@default] annotation) are mapped to optional arguments; the rest are mandatory. A field of form
xs: ('a * 'a list) [@split] corresponds to two arguments: mandatory argument
x and optional argument
xs with types
'a and
'a list correspondingly.
type record = {
opt : int option;
lst : int list;
def : int [@default 42];
args : (int * int list) [@split];
norm : int;
} [@@ppx.deriving make];;
val make_record :
?opt:int ->
?lst:int list ->
?def:int ->
arg:int ->
?args:int list ->
norm:int ->
unit ->
record
deriving comes with a small runtime library, the
Ppx_deriving_runtime module, whose purpose is to re-export the
modules and types of the standard library that code producers rely
on -- ensuring hygienic code generation.
By emitting code that references to
Ppx_deriving_runtime.Array
module instead of just
Array, plugins ensure that they can be used
in environments where the
Array module is redefined with
incompatible types.
By default, deriving dynlinks every plugin, whether invoked as a part of a batch compilation or from the toplevel. If this is unsuitable for you for some reason, it is possible to precompile a ppx rewriter executable that includes several deriving plugins:
$ ocamlfind opt -predicates ppx_driver -package ppx_deriving_foo -package ppx_deriving_bar \
-package ppx_deriving.main -linkpkg -linkall -o ppx_driver
Currently, the resulting ppx driver still depends on Dynlink as well as retains the ability to load more plugins.
This section only explains the tooling and best practices. Anyone aiming to implement their own deriving plugin is encouraged to explore the existing ones, e.g. eq or show.
A deriving plugin is packaged as a Findlib library; this library should include a peculiar META file. As an example, let's take a look at a description of a yojson plugin:
version = "1.0"
description = "[@@ppx.deriving yojson]"
exists_if = "ppx_deriving_yojson.cma"
# The following part affects batch compilation and toplevel.
# The plugin package may require any runtime component it needs.
requires(-ppx_driver) = "ppx_deriving yojson"
ppxopt(-ppx_driver) = "ppx_deriving,./ppx_deriving_yojson.cma"
# The following part affects ppx driver compilation.
requires(ppx_driver) = "ppx_deriving.api"
archive(ppx_driver, byte) = "ppx_deriving_yojson.cma"
archive(ppx_driver, native) = "ppx_deriving_yojson.cmxa"
The module(s) provided by the package in the
ppxopt variable must register the derivers using
Ppx_deriving.register "foo" during loading. Any number of derivers may be registered; careful registration would allow a yojson deriver to support all three of
[@@ppx.deriving yojson],
[@@ppx.deriving of_yojson] and
[@@ppx.deriving to_yojson], as well as
[%derive.of_yojson:] and
[%derive.to_yojson:].
It is possible to test the plugin without installing it by instructing deriving to load it directly; the compiler should be invoked as
ocamlfind c -package ppx_deriving -ppxopt ppx_deriving,src/ppx_deriving_foo.cma .... The file extension is replaced with
.cmxs automatically for native builds. This can be integrated with buildsystem, e.g. for ocamlbuild:
let () = dispatch (
function
| After_rules ->
(* Assuming files tagged with deriving_foo are already tagged with
package(ppx_deriving) or anything that uses it, e.g. package(ppx_deriving.std). *)
flag ["ocaml"; "compile"; "deriving_foo"] &
S[A"-ppxopt"; A"ppx_deriving,src/ppx_deriving_foo.cma"]
| _ -> ()
Alternatively, you can quickly check the code generated by a ppx rewriter packaged with ocamlfind by running the toplevel as
ocaml -dsource or
utop -dsource, which will unparse the rewritten syntax tree into OCaml code and print it before executing.
The main ppx_deriving binary can be used to output preprocessed source code in a human-readable form:
$ cat test.ml
type foo = A of int | B of float
[@@ppx.deriving show]
$ ocamlfind ppx_deriving/ppx_deriving \
-deriving-plugin `ocamlfind query ppx_deriving`/ppx_deriving_show.cma \
test.ml
type foo =
| A of int
| B of float [@@ppx.deriving show]
let rec (pp_foo : Format.formatter -> foo -> Ppx_deriving_runtime.unit) =
((let open! Ppx_deriving_runtime in
fun fmt ->
function
| A a0 ->
(Format.fprintf fmt "(@[<2>T.A@ ";
(Format.fprintf fmt "%d") a0;
Format.fprintf fmt "@])")
| B a0 ->
(Format.fprintf fmt "(@[<2>T.B@ ";
(Format.fprintf fmt "%F") a0;
Format.fprintf fmt "@])"))
[@ocaml.warning "-A"])
and show_foo : foo -> Ppx_deriving_runtime.string =
fun x -> Format.asprintf "%a" pp_foo x
deriving is a thin wrapper over the ppx rewriter system. Indeed, it includes very little logic; the goal of the project is 1) to provide common reusable abstractions required by most, if not all, deriving plugins, and 2) encourage the deriving plugins to cooperate and to have as consistent user interface as possible.
As such, deriving:
[@@ppx.deriving] annotation and unifies the plugin discovery mechanism;
Complete API documentation is available online.
A very important aspect of a syntax extension is hygiene. Consider a case where a deriving plugin makes assumptions about the interface provided by the
List module: it will normally work as expected, but not in case where someone shadows the
List identifier! This happens quite often in the OCaml ecosystem, e.g. the Jane Street [Core] library encourages developers to use
open Core.Std.
Additionally, if your deriving plugin inserts user-provided expressions into the generated code, a name you are using internally may accidentally collide with a user-defined name.
With deriving, both of these problems are solved in three easy steps:
Create a quoter:
let quoter = Ppx_deriving.create_quoter () in
...
Pass the user-provided expressions, if any, through the quoter, such as by using a helper function:
let attr_custom_fn attrs =
Ppx_deriving.(attrs |> attr ~deriver "custom_fn" |> Arg.(get_attr ~deriver expr)
|> quote ~quoter)
Wrap the generated code:
let expr_of_typ typ =
let quoter = ...
and expr = ... in
Ppx_deriving.sanitize ~quoter expr
If the plugin does not accept user-provided expressions,
sanitize expr could be used
instead.
The following is a list of tips for developers trying to use the ppx interface:
Longident,
Location,
Asttypes,
Parsetree,
Ast_helper,
Ast_convenience.
ppx_tools.metaquot package.
Ppx_deriving.raise_errorf ~loc "Cannot derive Foo: (error description)" (doc); keep it clear which deriving plugin raised the error!
Ppx_deriving.attr ~prefix "foo" nod.nod_attributes (doc); this takes care of interoperability.
let rec block; this reflects the always-recursive nature of type definitions.
deriving is distributed under the terms of MIT license.