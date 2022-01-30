PptxGenJS

Create JavaScript PowerPoint Presentations

Introduction

This library creates Open Office XML (OOXML) Presentations which are compatible with Microsoft PowerPoint, Apple Keynote, and other applications.

Features

Works Everywhere

Every modern desktop and mobile browser is supported

Integrates with Node, Angular, React, and Electron

Compatible with PowerPoint, Keynote, and more

Full Featured

All major object types are available (charts, shapes, tables, etc.)

Master Slides for academic/corporate branding

SVG images, animated gifs, YouTube videos, RTL text, and Asian fonts

Simple And Powerful

The absolute easiest PowerPoint library to use

Learn as you code will full typescript definitions included

Tons of demo code comes included (over 75 slides of features)

Export Your Way

Exports files direct to client browsers with proper MIME-type

Other export formats available: base64, blob, stream, etc.

Presentation compression options and more

HTML to PowerPoint

Includes powerful HTML-to-PowerPoint feature to transform HTML tables into presentations with a single line of code

Live Demos

Visit the demos page to create a simple presentation to see how easy it is to use pptxgenjs, or check out the complete demo which showcases every available feature.

Installation

CDN

jsDelivr Home

Bundle: Modern Browsers and IE11

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/gitbrent/pptxgenjs@3.9.0/dist/pptxgen.bundle.js" > </ script >

Min files: Modern Browsers

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/gitbrent/pptxgenjs@3.9.0/libs/jszip.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/gitbrent/pptxgenjs@3.9.0/dist/pptxgen.min.js" > </ script >

Download

GitHub Latest Release

Bundle: Modern Browsers

Use the bundle for IE11 support

< script src = "PptxGenJS/dist/pptxgen.bundle.js" > </ script >

Min files: Modern Browsers

< script src = "PptxGenJS/libs/jszip.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "PptxGenJS/dist/pptxgen.min.js" > </ script >

Npm

PptxGenJS NPM Home

npm install pptxgenjs --save

Yarn

yarn add pptxgenjs

Additional Builds

CommonJS: dist/pptxgen.cjs.js

ES Module: dist/pptxgen.es.js

Documentation

Quick Start Guide

PptxGenJS PowerPoint presentations are created via JavaScript by following 4 basic steps:

Angular/React, ES6, TypeScript

import pptxgen from "pptxgenjs" ; let pres = new pptxgen(); let slide = pres.addSlide(); let textboxText = "Hello World from PptxGenJS!" ; let textboxOpts = { x: 1 , y: 1 , color: "363636" }; slide.addText(textboxText, textboxOpts); pres.writeFile();

Script/Web Browser

let pres = new PptxGenJS(); let slide = pres.addSlide(); let textboxText = "Hello World from PptxGenJS!" ; let textboxOpts = { x : 1 , y : 1 , color : "363636" }; slide.addText(textboxText, textboxOpts); pres.writeFile();

That's really all there is to it!

Library API

Full documentation and code examples are available

HTML-to-PowerPoint Feature

Easily convert HTML tables to PowerPoint presentations in a single call.

let pptx = new PptxGenJS(); pptx.tableToSlides( "tableElementId" ); pptx.writeFile({ fileName : "html2pptx-demo.pptx" });

Learn more:

Library Ports

React: react-pptx - thanks to Joonas!

Issues / Suggestions

Please file issues or suggestions on the issues page on github, or even better, submit a pull request. Feedback is always welcome!

When reporting issues, please include a code snippet or a link demonstrating the problem. Here is a small jsFiddle that is already configured and uses the latest PptxGenJS code.

Need Help?

Sometimes implementing a new library can be a difficult task and the slightest mistake will keep something from working. We've all been there!

If you are having issues getting a presentation to generate, check out the code in the demos directory. There are demos for both client browsers, node and react that contain working examples of every available library feature.

Contributors

Thank you to everyone for the issues, contributions and suggestions! ❤️

Special Thanks:

PowerPoint shape definitions and some XML code via Officegen Project

If you find this library useful, please consider sponsoring us through a donation

License

Copyright © 2015-present Brent Ely

MIT