puppeteer + @testing-library/dom = 💖

All your favorite user-centric querying functions from @testing-library/react & @testing-library/library available from Puppeteer!

Install

npm install --save-dev pptr-testing-library

Use

const puppeteer = require ( 'puppeteer' ) const {getDocument, queries, waitFor} = require ( 'pptr-testing-library' ) const {getByTestId, getByLabelText} = queries const browser = await puppeteer.launch() const page = await browser.newPage() const $ document = await getDocument(page) const $form = await getByTestId($ document , 'my-form' ) const $email = await getByLabelText($form, 'Email' ) await $email.type( 'pptr@example.com' ) await waitFor( () => getByText($ document , 'Loading...' ))

A little too un-puppeteer for you? We've got prototype-mucking covered too :)

const puppeteer = require ( 'puppeteer' ) require ( 'pptr-testing-library/extend' ) const browser = await puppeteer.launch() const page = await browser.newPage() const $ document = await page.getDocument() const $form = await $ document .getByTestId( 'my-form' ) const {getByText} = $form.getQueriesForElement()

API

Unique methods, not part of @testing-library/dom

getDocument(page: puppeteer.Page): ElementHandle - get an ElementHandle for the document

- get an ElementHandle for the document wait(conditionFn: () => {}): Promise<{}> - wait for the condition to not throw (wrapper around waitForExpect )

@testing-library/dom API. All get* / query* methods are supported.

getQueriesForElement(handle: ElementHandle): ElementHandle & QueryUtils - extend the input object with the query API and return it

- extend the input object with the query API and return it getNodeText(handle: ElementHandle): Promise<string> - get the text content of the element

- get the text content of the element queries: QueryUtils - the query subset of @testing-library/dom exports queryByPlaceholderText queryAllByPlaceholderText getByPlaceholderText getAllByPlaceholderText findByPlaceholderText findAllByPlaceholderText queryByText queryAllByText getByText getAllByText findByText findAllByText queryByLabelText queryAllByLabelText getByLabelText getAllByLabelText findByLabelText findAllByLabelText queryByAltText queryAllByAltText getByAltText getAllByAltText findByAltText findAllByAltText queryByTestId queryAllByTestId getByTestId getAllByTestId findByTestId findAllByTestId queryByTitle queryAllByTitle getByTitle getAllByTitle findByTitle findAllByTitle queryByRole queryAllByRole getByRole getAllByRole findByRole findAllByRole queryByDisplayValue , queryAllByDisplayValue , getByDisplayValue , getAllByDisplayValue , findByDisplayValue , findAllByDisplayValue ,

- the query subset of exports

Known Limitations

Async utilities waitForElement , waitForElementToBeRemoved and waitForDomChange are not exposed. Consider using a find* query.

, and are not exposed. Consider using a query. fireEvent method is not exposed, use puppeteer's built-ins instead.

method is not exposed, use puppeteer's built-ins instead. expect assertion extensions are not available.

Special Thanks

@testing-library/dom of course!

