openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

pptr-testing-library

by testing-library
0.7.0 (see all)

puppeteer + dom-testing-library = 💖

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30.1K

GitHub Stars

268

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pptr-testing-library

NPM Package GitHub Actions status Dependencies Discord

puppeteer + @testing-library/dom = 💖

All your favorite user-centric querying functions from @testing-library/react & @testing-library/library available from Puppeteer!

Install

npm install --save-dev pptr-testing-library

Use

const puppeteer = require('puppeteer')
const {getDocument, queries, waitFor} = require('pptr-testing-library')

const {getByTestId, getByLabelText} = queries

const browser = await puppeteer.launch()
const page = await browser.newPage()

// Grab ElementHandle for document
const $document = await getDocument(page)
// Your favorite query methods are available
const $form = await getByTestId($document, 'my-form')
// returned elements are ElementHandles too!
const $email = await getByLabelText($form, 'Email')
// interact with puppeteer like usual
await $email.type('pptr@example.com')
// waiting works too!
await waitFor(() => getByText($document, 'Loading...'))

A little too un-puppeteer for you? We've got prototype-mucking covered too :)

const puppeteer = require('puppeteer')
require('pptr-testing-library/extend')

const browser = await puppeteer.launch()
const page = await browser.newPage()

// getDocument is added to prototype of Page
const $document = await page.getDocument()
// query methods are added directly to prototype of ElementHandle
const $form = await $document.getByTestId('my-form')
// destructing works if you explicitly call getQueriesForElement
const {getByText} = $form.getQueriesForElement()
// ...

API

Unique methods, not part of @testing-library/dom

  • getDocument(page: puppeteer.Page): ElementHandle - get an ElementHandle for the document
  • wait(conditionFn: () => {}): Promise<{}> - wait for the condition to not throw (wrapper around waitForExpect)

@testing-library/dom API. All get*/query* methods are supported.

  • getQueriesForElement(handle: ElementHandle): ElementHandle & QueryUtils - extend the input object with the query API and return it
  • getNodeText(handle: ElementHandle): Promise<string> - get the text content of the element
  • queries: QueryUtils - the query subset of @testing-library/dom exports
    • queryByPlaceholderText
    • queryAllByPlaceholderText
    • getByPlaceholderText
    • getAllByPlaceholderText
    • findByPlaceholderText
    • findAllByPlaceholderText
    • queryByText
    • queryAllByText
    • getByText
    • getAllByText
    • findByText
    • findAllByText
    • queryByLabelText
    • queryAllByLabelText
    • getByLabelText
    • getAllByLabelText
    • findByLabelText
    • findAllByLabelText
    • queryByAltText
    • queryAllByAltText
    • getByAltText
    • getAllByAltText
    • findByAltText
    • findAllByAltText
    • queryByTestId
    • queryAllByTestId
    • getByTestId
    • getAllByTestId
    • findByTestId
    • findAllByTestId
    • queryByTitle
    • queryAllByTitle
    • getByTitle
    • getAllByTitle
    • findByTitle
    • findAllByTitle
    • queryByRole
    • queryAllByRole
    • getByRole
    • getAllByRole
    • findByRole
    • findAllByRole
    • queryByDisplayValue,
    • queryAllByDisplayValue,
    • getByDisplayValue,
    • getAllByDisplayValue,
    • findByDisplayValue,
    • findAllByDisplayValue,

Known Limitations

  • Async utilities waitForElement, waitForElementToBeRemoved and waitForDomChange are not exposed. Consider using a find* query.
  • fireEvent method is not exposed, use puppeteer's built-ins instead.
  • expect assertion extensions are not available.

Special Thanks

@testing-library/dom of course!

LICENSE

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial