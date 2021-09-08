puppeteer + @testing-library/dom = 💖
All your favorite user-centric querying functions from @testing-library/react & @testing-library/library available from Puppeteer!
npm install --save-dev pptr-testing-library
const puppeteer = require('puppeteer')
const {getDocument, queries, waitFor} = require('pptr-testing-library')
const {getByTestId, getByLabelText} = queries
const browser = await puppeteer.launch()
const page = await browser.newPage()
// Grab ElementHandle for document
const $document = await getDocument(page)
// Your favorite query methods are available
const $form = await getByTestId($document, 'my-form')
// returned elements are ElementHandles too!
const $email = await getByLabelText($form, 'Email')
// interact with puppeteer like usual
await $email.type('pptr@example.com')
// waiting works too!
await waitFor(() => getByText($document, 'Loading...'))
A little too un-puppeteer for you? We've got prototype-mucking covered too :)
const puppeteer = require('puppeteer')
require('pptr-testing-library/extend')
const browser = await puppeteer.launch()
const page = await browser.newPage()
// getDocument is added to prototype of Page
const $document = await page.getDocument()
// query methods are added directly to prototype of ElementHandle
const $form = await $document.getByTestId('my-form')
// destructing works if you explicitly call getQueriesForElement
const {getByText} = $form.getQueriesForElement()
// ...
Unique methods, not part of
@testing-library/dom
getDocument(page: puppeteer.Page): ElementHandle - get an ElementHandle for the document
wait(conditionFn: () => {}): Promise<{}> - wait for the condition to not throw (wrapper around
waitForExpect)
@testing-library/dom API. All
get*/
query* methods are supported.
getQueriesForElement(handle: ElementHandle): ElementHandle & QueryUtils - extend the input object with the query API and return it
getNodeText(handle: ElementHandle): Promise<string> - get the text content of the element
queries: QueryUtils - the query subset of
@testing-library/dom exports
queryByPlaceholderText
queryAllByPlaceholderText
getByPlaceholderText
getAllByPlaceholderText
findByPlaceholderText
findAllByPlaceholderText
queryByText
queryAllByText
getByText
getAllByText
findByText
findAllByText
queryByLabelText
queryAllByLabelText
getByLabelText
getAllByLabelText
findByLabelText
findAllByLabelText
queryByAltText
queryAllByAltText
getByAltText
getAllByAltText
findByAltText
findAllByAltText
queryByTestId
queryAllByTestId
getByTestId
getAllByTestId
findByTestId
findAllByTestId
queryByTitle
queryAllByTitle
getByTitle
getAllByTitle
findByTitle
findAllByTitle
queryByRole
queryAllByRole
getByRole
getAllByRole
findByRole
findAllByRole
queryByDisplayValue,
queryAllByDisplayValue,
getByDisplayValue,
getAllByDisplayValue,
findByDisplayValue,
findAllByDisplayValue,
waitForElement,
waitForElementToBeRemoved and
waitForDomChange are not exposed. Consider using a
find* query.
fireEvent method is not exposed, use puppeteer's built-ins instead.
expect assertion extensions are not available.
@testing-library/dom of course!
MIT