Tree component.

Screenshots

Feature

Support all popular browsers, including Internet Explorer 9 and above.

Example

http://localhost:9001/

online example: https://tree.react-component.now.sh/

Install

Usage

Note: import "rc-tree/assets/index.css"

see examples

API

Tree props

name description type default autoExpandParent whether auto expand parent treeNodes bool false checkable whether support checked bool/React Node false checkedKeys Controlled checked treeNodes(After setting, defaultCheckedKeys will not work). Note: parent and children nodes are associated, if the parent node's key exists, it all children node will be checked, and vice versa. When set checkable and checkStrictly, it should be an object, which contains checked array and halfChecked array. String[]/{checked:Array,halfChecked:Array} [] checkStrictly check node precisely, parent and children nodes are not associated bool false className additional css class of root dom node String '' defaultCheckedKeys default checked treeNodes String[] [] defaultExpandedKeys expand specific treeNodes String[] [] defaultExpandAll expand all treeNodes bool false defaultExpandParent auto expand parent treeNodes when init bool true defaultSelectedKeys default selected treeNodes String[] [] disabled whether disabled the tree bool false draggable whether can drag treeNode. (drag events are not supported in Internet Explorer 8 and earlier versions or Safari 5.1 and earlier versions.) bool | ({ node }) => boolean false expandedKeys Controlled expand specific treeNodes String[] - filterTreeNode filter some treeNodes as you need. it should return true function(node) - icon customize icon. When you pass component, whose render will receive full TreeNode props as component props element/Function(props) - loadedKeys Mark node is loaded when loadData is true String[] - loadData load data asynchronously and the return value should be a promise function(node) - multiple whether multiple select bool false prefixCls prefix class String 'rc-tree' selectable whether can be selected bool true selectedKeys Controlled selected treeNodes(After setting, defaultSelectedKeys will not work) String[] [] showIcon whether show icon bool true showLine whether show line bool false treeData treeNodes data Array, if set it then you need not to construct children TreeNode. (value should be unique across the whole array) array<{key,title,children, [disabled, selectable]}> - onCheck click the treeNode/checkbox to fire function(checkedKeys, e:{checked: bool, checkedNodes, node, event, nativeEvent}) - onExpand fire on treeNode expand or not function(expandedKeys, {expanded: bool, node, nativeEvent}) - onDragEnd it execs when fire the tree's dragend event function({event,node}) - onDragEnter it execs when fire the tree's dragenter event function({event,node,expandedKeys}) - onDragLeave it execs when fire the tree's dragleave event function({event,node}) - onDragOver it execs when fire the tree's dragover event function({event,node}) - onDragStart it execs when fire the tree's dragstart event function({event,node}) - onDrop it execs when fire the tree's drop event function({event, node, dragNode, dragNodesKeys}) - onLoad Trigger when a node is loaded. If you set the loadedKeys , you must handle onLoad to avoid infinity loop function(loadedKeys, {event, node}) - onMouseEnter call when mouse enter a treeNode function({event,node}) - onMouseLeave call when mouse leave a treeNode function({event,node}) - onRightClick select current treeNode and show customized contextmenu function({event,node}) - onSelect click the treeNode to fire function(selectedKeys, e:{selected: bool, selectedNodes, node, event, nativeEvent}) - switcherIcon specific the switcher icon. ReactNode / (props: TreeNodeAttribute) => ReactNode - virtual Disable virtual scroll when false boolean - allowDrop Whether to allow drop on node ({ dragNode, dropNode, dropPosition }) => boolean - dropIndicatorRender The indicator to render when dragging ({ dropPosition, dropLevelOffset, indent: number, prefixCls }) => ReactNode - direction Display direction of the tree, it may affect dragging behavior ltr | rtl -

TreeNode props

note: if you have a lot of TreeNode, like more than 1000,

make the parent node is collapsed by default, will obvious effect, very fast.

Because the children hide TreeNode will not insert into dom.

name description type default className additional class to treeNode String '' checkable control node checkable if Tree is checkable bool false style set style to treeNode Object '' disabled whether disabled the treeNode bool false disableCheckbox whether disable the treeNode' checkbox bool false title tree/subTree's title String/element/((data: DataNode) => React.ReactNode) '---' key it's used with tree props's (default)ExpandedKeys / (default)CheckedKeys / (default)SelectedKeys. you'd better to set it, and it must be unique in the tree's all treeNodes String treeNode's position isLeaf whether it's leaf node bool false icon customize icon. When you pass component, whose render will receive full TreeNode props as component props element/Function(props) - switcherIcon specific the switcher icon. ReactNode / (props: TreeNodeAttribute) => ReactNode -

Note

The number of treeNodes can be very large, but when enable checkable , it will spend more computing time, so we cached some calculations(e.g. this.treeNodesStates ), to avoid double computing. But, this bring some restrictions, when you async load treeNodes, you should render tree like this {this.state.treeData.length ? <Tree ...>{this.state.treeData.map(t => <TreeNode ... />)}</Tree> : 'loading tree'}

Development

npm install npm start

Test Case

http://localhost:8018/tests/runner.html?coverage

Coverage

http://localhost:8018/node_modules/rc-server/node_modules/node-jscover/lib/front-end/jscoverage.html?w=http://localhost:8018/tests/runner.html?coverage

License

rc-tree is released under the MIT license.

Other tree views