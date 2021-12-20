pprof support for Node.js.
The profiler should not be enabled when using earlier versions of Node 10, since versions of Node.js 10 prior to 10.4.1 are impacted by this issue, which can cause garbage collection to take several minutes when heap profiling is enabled.
The
pprof module has a native component that is used to collect profiles
with v8's CPU and Heap profilers. You may need to install additional
dependencies to build this module.
* For Linux: `pprof` has prebuilt binaries available for Linux and Alpine
Linux for Node 10, 12 and 14. No additional dependencies are required.
* For other environments: when using `@google-cloud/profiler` on environments
that `pprof` does not have prebuilt binaries for, the module
[`node-gyp`](https://www.npmjs.com/package/node-gyp) will be used to
build binaries. See `node-gyp`'s
[documentation](https://github.com/nodejs/node-gyp#installation)
for information on dependencies required to build binaries with `node-gyp`.
The
pprof CLI can be used to view profiles collected with
this module. Instructions for installing the
pprof CLI can be found
here.
Install
pprof with
npm or add to your
package.json.
# Install through npm while saving to the local 'package.json'
npm install --save pprof
Update code to collect and save a profile:
const profile = await pprof.time.profile({
durationMillis: 10000, // time in milliseconds for which to
// collect profile.
});
const buf = await pprof.encode(profile);
fs.writeFile('wall.pb.gz', buf, (err) => {
if (err) throw err;
});
View the profile with command line
pprof:
pprof -http=: wall.pb.gz
Start program from the command line:
node --require pprof app.js
A wall time profile for the job will be saved in
pprof-profile-${process.pid}.pb.gz. View the profile with command line
pprof:
```sh
pprof -http=: pprof-profile-${process.pid}.pb.gz
```
Enable heap profiling at the start of the application:
// The average number of bytes between samples.
const intervalBytes = 512 * 1024;
// The maximum stack depth for samples collected.
const stackDepth = 64;
heap.start(intervalBytes, stackDepth);
Collect heap profiles:
Collecting and saving a profile in profile.proto format:
const profile = await pprof.heap.profile();
const buf = await pprof.encode(profile);
fs.writeFile('heap.pb.gz', buf, (err) => {
if (err) throw err;
})
View the profile with command line
pprof.
pprof -http=: heap.pb.gz
Collecting a heap profile with V8 allocation profile format:
const profile = await pprof.heap.v8Profile();