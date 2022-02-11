cnpm

cnpm: npm client for cnpmjs.org

Requirements

Minimum Recommended NodeJS 10.0.0 stable

Install

$ npm install cnpm -g

If you're in China, maybe you should install it from our China mirror:

$ npm install cnpm -g --registry=https://registry.npmmirror.com

Usage

Support all commands just like npm .

Sync packages from npm

$ cnpm sync [moduleName]

Open package document or git web url

$ cnpm doc [name] $ cnpm doc -g [name]

Build your own private registry npm cli

$ npm install cnpm -g $ alias mynpm= 'cnpm --registry=https://registry.npm.example.com \ --registryweb=https://npm.example.com \ --userconfig=$HOME/.mynpmrc'

Install with original npm cli

cnpm using npminstall by default. If you don't like symlink mode for node_modules , you can change the installer to original npm. But you will lose the fastest install speed.

$ cnpm i --by=npm react-native

License

MIT

