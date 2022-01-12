Fish Design is an enterprise-class UI component library which based on React, helps designers and developers quickly build systems.
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Opera
Electron
|IE11, Edge
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
Install Node.js
（Optional）Install taobao NPM image
$ npm install -g cnpm --registry=https://registry.npm.taobao.org
npm install ppfish --save
Browser
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { Button } from 'ppfish';
ReactDOM.render(
<Button type="primary">Primary</Button>, document.getElementById('app')
);
Node.js SSR
const { renderToString } = require('react-dom/server');
const Button = require('ppfish/node/components/Button');
const http = require('http');
http.createServer((req, res) => {
if (req.url === '/') {
res.writeHead(200, {
'Content-Type': 'text/html'
});
const html = renderToString(<Button type="primary">Primary</Button>);
res.end(html);
}
}).listen(8080);
Install npm(or cnpm) package
$ npm install
Start development in your default browser
$ npm start
Open your browser and visit http://127.0.0.1:5000
Build scripts and css etc.
$ npm run build
Build site
$ npm run build:site
.
├── /coverage/ # 运行npm run test:cover输出的测试覆盖率文件
├── /dist/ # 构建输出的文件，使用全局变量方式引用，可用于发布到CDN
├── /docs # 文档
├── /es/ # 构建输出的文件，使用ES Module规范引用，可用于tree shaking优化
├── /lib/ # 构建输出的文件，使用commonjs规范引用
├── /node/ # 构建输出的文件，适合node环境运行
├── /node_modules/ # 第三方类库和工具
├── /site/ # 页面入口文件
| ├── /assets # css、images等资源
| ├── /componentsPage # 组件库官网页面
| ├── /docs # 组件库官网文档
| ├── /locales # 组件库官网本地化文案
| ├── /pages # 组件库官网页面入口
| ├── /static # 组件库官网Demo使用的icon
| ├── /styles # 组件库官网页面样式
| ├── /index.html # 组件库官网html模板
| └── /index.js # 组件库官网入口文件
├── /source/ # 应用源码
│ ├── /assets/ # 可编译静态资源文件
│ ├── /components/ # React components
│ ├── /typings / # 常量配置文件
│ └── /utils/ # 工具函数
├── /tools/ # 项目运行脚本
├── .babelrc #
├── .editorconfig #
├── .eslintignore #
├── .eslintrc #
├── .gitignore #
├── .npmignore #
├── .stylelintignore #
├── .stylelintrc #
├── .travis.yml #
├── jets.config.js #
├── package.json #
├── postcss.config.js #
├── README.md #
├── tsconfig.json #
├── webpack.config.dev.site.js # 文档网站本地开发编译配置
├── webpack.config.prod.components.js # 组件源码生产环境编译配置
└── webpack.config.prod.site.js # 文档网站生产环境编译配置