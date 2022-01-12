Fish Design

Introduction

Fish Design is an enterprise-class UI component library which based on React, helps designers and developers quickly build systems.

Features

Babel with ES6

Hot reloading

Testing

Linting

Working example app

Server side rendering

Browsers Support

Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 11+



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Opera

Electron IE11, Edge last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

Initial Machine Setup

Install Node.js

（Optional）Install taobao NPM image $ npm install -g cnpm --registry=https://registry.npm.taobao.org

Install

npm install ppfish --save

Usage

Browser

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { Button } from 'ppfish' ; ReactDOM.render( < Button type = "primary" > Primary </ Button > , document .getElementById( 'app' ) );

Node.js SSR

const { renderToString } = require ( 'react-dom/server' ); const Button = require ( 'ppfish/node/components/Button' ); const http = require ( 'http' ); http.createServer( ( req, res ) => { if (req.url === '/' ) { res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/html' }); const html = renderToString( < Button type = "primary" > Primary </ Button > ); res.end(html); } }).listen( 8080 );

Development

Install npm(or cnpm) package

npm install

Start development in your default browser

$ npm start

Open your browser and visit http://127.0.0.1:5000

Build

Build scripts and css etc.

npm run build

Build site

npm run build:site

The directory structure