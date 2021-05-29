Pown

Pown.js is a security testing and exploitation toolkit built on top of Node.js and NPM. Unlike traditional security tools, notably Metasploits, Pown.js considers frameworks to be an anti-pattern. Therefore, each feature in Pown is in fact a standalone NPM module allowing greater degree of reuse and flexibility. Creating new features is a matter of publishing new modules to NPM. This module provides simple means to start the cli. As a result you can easily build your own tools with pown or create new tools by composition.

Quickstart

Install Pown.js globally with npm or yarn.

$ npm install -g pown@latest

Usage

pown .js [options] < command > [command options] Commands : pown .js update Update global installation of pown [aliases: upgrade, up, u] pown .js credits [options] list contributors and credits pown .js modules < command > Module manager [aliases: module, mo, m] pown .js preferences < command > Preferences [aliases: prefs] pown .js script [file] [args...] Simple scripting engine for automating pown commands . pown .js shell [options] Simple shell for executing pown commands Options : --version Show version number [boolean] --help Show help [boolean]

Modules