Readme

Pown

Pown.js is a security testing and exploitation toolkit built on top of Node.js and NPM. Unlike traditional security tools, notably Metasploits, Pown.js considers frameworks to be an anti-pattern. Therefore, each feature in Pown is in fact a standalone NPM module allowing greater degree of reuse and flexibility. Creating new features is a matter of publishing new modules to NPM. This module provides simple means to start the cli. As a result you can easily build your own tools with pown or create new tools by composition.

Quickstart

Install Pown.js globally with npm or yarn.

$ npm install -g pown@latest

Usage

pown.js [options] <command> [command options]

Commands:
  pown.js update                   Update global installation of pown  [aliases: upgrade, up, u]
  pown.js credits [options]        list contributors and credits
  pown.js modules <command>        Module manager  [aliases: module, mo, m]
  pown.js preferences <command>    Preferences  [aliases: prefs]
  pown.js script [file] [args...]  Simple scripting engine for automating pown commands.
  pown.js shell [options]          Simple shell for executing pown commands

Options:
  --version  Show version number  [boolean]
  --help     Show help  [boolean]

Modules

Pown.js comes with several builtin modules for convenience. However, additional modules can be installed directly from the NPM registry using pown modules command. Optional modules are installed in the current users's home folder under ~/.pown/modules.

