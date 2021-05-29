Pown.js is a security testing and exploitation toolkit built on top of Node.js and NPM. Unlike traditional security tools, notably Metasploits, Pown.js considers frameworks to be an anti-pattern. Therefore, each feature in Pown is in fact a standalone NPM module allowing greater degree of reuse and flexibility. Creating new features is a matter of publishing new modules to NPM. This module provides simple means to start the cli. As a result you can easily build your own tools with pown or create new tools by composition.
Install Pown.js globally with npm or yarn.
$ npm install -g pown@latest
pown.js [options] <command> [command options]
Commands:
pown.js update Update global installation of pown [aliases: upgrade, up, u]
pown.js credits [options] list contributors and credits
pown.js modules <command> Module manager [aliases: module, mo, m]
pown.js preferences <command> Preferences [aliases: prefs]
pown.js script [file] [args...] Simple scripting engine for automating pown commands.
pown.js shell [options] Simple shell for executing pown commands
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--help Show help [boolean]
Pown.js comes with several builtin modules for convenience. However, additional modules can be installed directly from the NPM registry using
pown modules command. Optional modules are installed in the current users's home folder under
~/.pown/modules.