powershell

Run PowerShell scripts and commands from Node.js.

Actively maintained

Improved codebase.

Written in ES2015

☁️ Installation

npm install --save powershell yarn add powershell

📋 Example

const PowerShell = require ( "powershell" ); let ps = new PowerShell( "echo 'powershell is awesome'" ); ps.on( "error" , err => { console .error(err); }); ps.on( "output" , data => { console .log(data); }); ps.on( "error-output" , data => { console .error(data); }); ps.on( "end" , code => { });

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛 For direct and quick help, you can use Codementor. 🚀

📝 Documentation

Params

String input : The command or PowerShell script ro execute.

: The command or PowerShell script ro execute. Object opt : An object containing the following fields:

: An object containing the following fields: debug (Boolean): Turn on/off the debug messages (default: false ).

(Boolean): Turn on/off the debug messages (default: ). noprofile (Boolean): Turn on/off noprofile parameter (default: true ).

(Boolean): Turn on/off noprofile parameter (default: ). executionpolicy (Enum): Run powershell with specified executionpolicy (default: System default). Valid enum values are Restricted , AllSigned , RemoteSigned , Unrestricted , Bypass , Undefined .

(Enum): Run powershell with specified executionpolicy (default: System default). Valid enum values are , , , , , . PSCore (Boolean) : Turn on/off 'pwsh' the executable for PowerShell Core as opposed to Windowes PowerShell (default: 'false').

(Boolean) : Turn on/off 'pwsh' the executable for PowerShell Core as opposed to Windowes PowerShell (default: 'false'). Function cb : The callback function (optional).

😋 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.

💖 Support my projects

I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).

However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:

Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀

—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖

—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a coffee tea. 🍵

—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).

Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below): 1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6

Thanks! ❤️

🍰 Thanks

This module is heavily based on node-powershell by @rann505.

💫 Where is this library used?

If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨

workflow-wm-windows

workflow-wm-windows-python

win-screenoff

rdc-generator

ptc-integrity

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău