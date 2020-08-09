Run PowerShell scripts and commands from Node.js.
# Using npm
npm install --save powershell
# Using yarn
yarn add powershell
const PowerShell = require("powershell");
// Start the process
let ps = new PowerShell("echo 'powershell is awesome'");
// Handle process errors (e.g. powershell not found)
ps.on("error", err => {
console.error(err);
});
// Stdout
ps.on("output", data => {
console.log(data);
});
// Stderr
ps.on("error-output", data => {
console.error(data);
});
// End
ps.on("end", code => {
// Do Something on end
});
There are few ways to get help:
PowerShell(input, opt, cb)
input: The command or PowerShell script ro execute.
opt: An object containing the following fields:
debug (Boolean): Turn on/off the debug messages (default:
false).
noprofile (Boolean): Turn on/off noprofile parameter (default:
true).
executionpolicy (Enum): Run powershell with specified executionpolicy (default: System default). Valid enum values are
Restricted,
AllSigned,
RemoteSigned,
Unrestricted,
Bypass,
Undefined.
PSCore (Boolean) : Turn on/off 'pwsh' the executable for PowerShell Core as opposed to Windowes PowerShell (default: 'false').
cb: The callback function (optional).
Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.
I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).
However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:
Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀
—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖
—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a
coffee tea. 🍵
—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).
Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below):
1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6
Thanks! ❤️
This module is heavily based on
node-powershell by @rann505.
If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨
workflow-wm-windows
workflow-wm-windows-python
win-screenoff
rdc-generator
ptc-integrity