installation and usage

npm install powerseq

executing single operator

import { filter } from "powerseq" ; for ( var item of filter([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ], x => x % 2 === 0 )){ console .log(item); }

chaining many operators

import { Enumerable } from "powerseq/enumerable" ; const items = Enumerable .range( 1 , Number .MAX_VALUE) .filter( x => x % 2 === 0 ) .take( 5 ) .reverse() .toarray(); console .log(items);

chaining many operators using pipe method (it allows code tree shaking)

import { pipe, range, filter, take, reverse, toarray } from "powerseq" ; const items = pipe( range( 1 , Number .MAX_VALUE), filter( x => x % 2 === 0 ), take( 5 ), reverse(), toarray()); console .log(items);

most of the operators can be used as a single operator ( filter([1,2,3,4,5], x => x % 2 === 0) ) or as a part of the operator chain pipe([1, 2, 3, 4, 5], filter(x => x % 2 === 0), ... ) .But some operators have special counterparts (concatp, defaultifemptyp, includesp, sequenceequalp, zipp) when used with pipe, so we call concat([1,2,3], [4,5,6]) but we have to call pipe([1,2,3], concatp([4,5,6]), ... ) if we want to chain concat with other operators.

operators

each operator below has tooltip with documentation

click to see mapping powerseq operators to LINQ, RxJS, JS Array, lodash, F#

