npm install powerseq
executing single operator
import { filter } from "powerseq";
for(var item of filter([1,2,3,4,5], x => x % 2 === 0)){
console.log(item);
}
chaining many operators
import { Enumerable } from "powerseq/enumerable";
// use 'Enumerable' class ONLY on the server side !! (use 'pipe' method on the client side )
const items = Enumerable
.range(1,Number.MAX_VALUE)
.filter( x => x % 2 === 0)
.take(5)
.reverse()
.toarray();
console.log(items);
chaining many operators using pipe method (it allows code tree shaking)
import { pipe, range, filter, take, reverse, toarray } from "powerseq";
const items = pipe(
range(1, Number.MAX_VALUE),
filter(x => x % 2 === 0),
take(5),
reverse(),
toarray());
console.log(items);
most of the operators can be used as a single operator (
filter([1,2,3,4,5], x => x % 2 === 0)) or as a part of the operator chain
pipe([1, 2, 3, 4, 5], filter(x => x % 2 === 0), ... ).But some operators have special counterparts (concatp, defaultifemptyp, includesp, sequenceequalp, zipp) when used with pipe, so we call
concat([1,2,3], [4,5,6]) but we have to call
pipe([1,2,3], concatp([4,5,6]), ... ) if we want to chain
concat with other operators.
enumerable
|defer
|range
|empty
|repeatvalue
|entries
|throww
|from
|generate
|of
|asiterable
|filter
|max
|skiplast
|average
|find
|maxby
|skipwhile
|buffer
|findindex
|min
|some
|cast
|flatmap
|minby
|sum
|concat
|foreach
|oftype
|take
|count
|groupby
|orderby
|takelast
|defaultifempty
|groupjoin
|orderbydescending
|takewhile
|distinct
|ignoreelements
|reduce
|thenby
|distinctuntilchanged
|includes
|repeat
|thenbydescending
|doo
|intersect
|reverse
|toarray
|elementat
|isempty
|scan
|tomap
|every
|join
|sequenceequal
|toobject
|except
|last
|single
|union
|expand
|map
|skip
|zip