Powerglove

npm install powerglove

API

pipe

[(a -> *)] -> a -> Promise -> *

Passes a value through an array of functions sequentially; Returns value fulfilled from final function in the array.

Example:

import { pipe } from 'powerglove' void async () => { const weirdMath = pipe([ n => n / 1 , n => n + 4 , n => n * 7 ]) await weirdMath( 2 ) }()

Params:

Type Name Description Function[] funcs Array of functions * x Any value

Return:

Type Description Promise Fulfills with value returned by last index of func

all

[(a -> *)] -> a -> Promise -> [*]

Executes an array of functions concurrently; returns an array of fulfilled values.

Example:

import { all } from 'powerglove' void async () => { const sayHi = all([ x => `Hello, ${x} !` , x => `¡Hola, ${x} !` , x => `Bonjour, ${x} !` ]) await sayHi( 'world' ) }()

Params:

Type Name Description Function[] funcs Array of functions * x Any value

Return:

Type Description Promise Fulfills with an array of values returned from each function in funcs

race

[(a -> *)] -> a -> Promise -> *

Executes an array of functions concurrently; Returns value of first function to resolve.

Example:

import { race, delay } from 'powerglove' void async () => { const fast = delay( 200 )( x => ` ${x} Speed Racer` ) const faster = delay( 100 )( x => ` ${x} Racer X` ) const fastest = delay( 0 )( x => ` ${x} Chim Chim` ) const announceWinner = race([ fast, faster, fastest ]) await announceWinner( 'And the winner is...' ) }()

Params:

Type Name Description Function[] funcs Array of functions * x Any value

Return:

Type Description Promise Fulfills with value of first function in funcs to resolve

until

(a -> Bool) -> (a -> *) -> a -> Promise -> *

Executes function until done returns true . The return value of the repeating function is passed into itself on each successive iteration.

Example:

import { until } from 'powerglove' void async () => { const minusminus = x => x - 1 const smallEnough = x => x <= 0 const subtractAll = until(smallEnough)(minusminus) await subtractAll( 100000 ) const plusplus = x => x + 1 const largeEnough = x => x >= 100000 const addALot = until(largeEnough)(plusplus) await addALot( 0 ) }()

Params:

Type Name Description Function done Accepts value returned by f . f is called repeatedly until this function returns true Function f Function to be called repeatedly. Passes its own return value into itself on each iteration * x Any value

Return:

Type Description Promise Fulfills result of f after n recursive calls

when

(a -> Bool) -> (a -> *) -> (a -> *) -> a -> Promise -> *

Tests a value and passes value to either the pass function or the fail function

Example:

import { when } from 'powerglove' void async () => { const over9000 = lvl => lvl > 9000 const praise = lvl => `Holy crap! ${lvl} ?! THAT'S OVER 9000!` const insult = lvl => `Pffft. ${lvl} ? Is that all you got???` const analyzePowerLevel = when(over9000)(praise)(insult) await analyzePowerLevel( 9001 ) await analyzePowerLevel( 1 ) }()

Params:

Type Name Default Description Function test Accepts x ; returns true or false Function pass Called with x if test returns true Function fail a => a Called with x if test returns false * x Any value

Return:

Type Description Promise Fulfills with value returned by pass or fail

delay

Number -> (a -> *) -> a -> Promise -> *

Accepts ms , number of milliseconds to wait, before executing function f .

Example:

import { delay } from 'powerglove' void async () => { const timeSince = delay( 300 )( ms => Date .now() - ms) await timeSince( Date .now()) }()

Params:

Type Name Description Number funcs Array of functions Function f Function to be called after timeout * x Any value

Return: