npm install powerglove
[(a -> *)] -> a -> Promise -> *
Passes a value through an array of functions sequentially; Returns value fulfilled from final function in the array.
Example:
import { pipe } from 'powerglove'
void async () => {
const weirdMath = pipe([
n => n / 1,
n => n + 4,
n => n * 7
])
await weirdMath(2)
// -> 42
}()
Params:
|Type
|Name
|Description
Function[]
|funcs
|Array of functions
*
|x
|Any value
Return:
|Type
|Description
Promise
|Fulfills with value returned by last index of
func
[(a -> *)] -> a -> Promise -> [*]
Executes an array of functions concurrently; returns an array of fulfilled values.
Example:
import { all } from 'powerglove'
void async () => {
const sayHi = all([
x => `Hello, ${x}!`,
x => `¡Hola, ${x}!`,
x => `Bonjour, ${x}!`
])
await sayHi('world')
// -> [ 'Hello, world!', '¡Hola, world!', 'Bonjour, world!' ]
}()
Params:
|Type
|Name
|Description
Function[]
|funcs
|Array of functions
*
|x
|Any value
Return:
|Type
|Description
Promise
|Fulfills with an array of values returned from each function in
funcs
[(a -> *)] -> a -> Promise -> *
Executes an array of functions concurrently; Returns value of first function to resolve.
Example:
import { race, delay } from 'powerglove'
void async () => {
const fast = delay(200)(x => `${x} Speed Racer`)
const faster = delay(100)(x => `${x} Racer X`)
const fastest = delay(0)(x => `${x} Chim Chim`)
const announceWinner = race([
fast,
faster,
fastest
])
await announceWinner('And the winner is...')
// -> `And the winner is... Chim Chim!`
}()
Params:
|Type
|Name
|Description
Function[]
|funcs
|Array of functions
*
|x
|Any value
Return:
|Type
|Description
Promise
|Fulfills with value of first function in
funcs to resolve
(a -> Bool) -> (a -> *) -> a -> Promise -> *
Executes function until
done returns
true. The return value of
the repeating function is passed into itself on each successive iteration.
Example:
import { until } from 'powerglove'
void async () => {
const minusminus = x => x - 1
const smallEnough = x => x <= 0
const subtractAll = until(smallEnough)(minusminus)
await subtractAll(100000)
// -> 0
const plusplus = x => x + 1
const largeEnough = x => x >= 100000
const addALot = until(largeEnough)(plusplus)
await addALot(0)
// -> 100000
}()
Params:
|Type
|Name
|Description
Function
|done
|Accepts value returned by
f.
f is called repeatedly until this function returns
true
Function
|f
|Function to be called repeatedly. Passes its own return value into itself on each iteration
*
|x
|Any value
Return:
|Type
|Description
Promise
|Fulfills result of
f after n recursive calls
(a -> Bool) -> (a -> *) -> (a -> *) -> a -> Promise -> *
Tests a value and passes value to either the
pass function or the
fail function
Example:
import { when } from 'powerglove'
void async () => {
const over9000 = lvl => lvl > 9000
const praise = lvl => `Holy crap! ${lvl}?! THAT'S OVER 9000!`
const insult = lvl => `Pffft. ${lvl}? Is that all you got???`
const analyzePowerLevel = when(over9000)(praise)(insult)
await analyzePowerLevel(9001)
// -> `Holy crap! 9001?! THAT'S OVER 9000!`
await analyzePowerLevel(1)
// -> `Pffft. 1? Is that all you got???`
}()
Params:
|Type
|Name
|Default
|Description
Function
|test
|Accepts
x; returns
true or
false
Function
|pass
|Called with
x if
test returns
true
Function
|fail
a => a
|Called with
x if
test returns
false
*
|x
|Any value
Return:
|Type
|Description
Promise
|Fulfills with value returned by
pass or
fail
Number -> (a -> *) -> a -> Promise -> *
Accepts
ms, number of milliseconds to wait, before executing function
f.
Example:
import { delay } from 'powerglove'
void async () => {
const timeSince = delay(300)(ms => Date.now() - ms)
await timeSince(Date.now())
// -> ~300ms
}()
Params:
|Type
|Name
|Description
Number
|funcs
|Array of functions
Function
|f
|Function to be called after timeout
*
|x
|Any value
Return:
|Type
|Description
Promise
|Fulfills with value returned by
f(x)