Notice: No longer maintained

Due to Mandrill's new pricing , I will no longer be maintaining this module. If people want to submit PRs I will likely merge them in, but I will not be actively working on this as I have moved on to greener pastures.

Mandrill is an awesome email service. Powerdrill makes it easy to use mandrill and its templates.

The advantages of Mandrill + Powerdrill:

Easily use mandrill templates, with support for global, and per user variables

Send an email to thousands of recipients with just one html post request

Mandrill's open and click reporting, as well as GA integration

Easy API for Mandrill's metadata (both per user, and per email);

Easy API for Mandrill's tagging, making it easy to A/B test campaigns

Easy to register an interceptor for testing purposes

Installation / Usage Example

npm install powerdrill

Sending an email with the registration template:

var email = require ( 'powerdrill' )( 'myApiKey' ); var message = email( 'registration' ); message .subject( 'Thanks for registering' ) .to( 'ryan@slingingcode.com' ) .send();

Or with pure html:

var email = require ( 'powerdrill' )( 'myApiKey' ); var message = email(); message .subject( 'Thanks for registering' ) .to( 'ryan@slingingcode.com' ) .html( '<h1>Hello world</h1>' ) .send();

A little more complex:

var Message = require ( 'powerdrill' ).Message; var message = new Message(); message.apiKey( '12345' ) .subject( 'Hello world!' ) .template( 'complex-template' ) .to( 'Ryan Schmukler <ryan@slingingcode.com>' , { someVariableOnMandrill : true }, { someUserMetaData : user.id()}) .to( 'John Doe <john-doe@example.com>' ) .tag( 'complex' ) .tag( 'new-style' ) .send( function ( err, resp ) { console .log(resp); });

Complete Documentation

Getting a Builder

Powerdrill exports a function which helps build messages with an API Key defined. It returns a Message . This helps avoid having to continually type out your api key.

var email = require ( 'powerdrill' )( 'myApiKey' ); var message = email( 'some-template' ) message.subject( 'Hello world!' ); message.to( 'ryan@slingingcode.com' ); message.send();

is equivalent to:

var Message = require ( 'powerdrill' ).Message; var message = new Message( 'myApiKey' , 'some-template' ); var message = new Message(); message.apiKey( 'myApiKey' ); message.template( 'some-template' );

The purpose of the builder is it allows syntax like:

email( 'some-template' ) .subject( 'Hello world!' ) .to( 'ryan@slingingcode.com' ) .send();

Default intercept

Similarly a builder can set an interceptor (see below) for messages. This can be useful for development environments.

var email = require ( 'powerdrill' )( 'myApiKey' , 'ryan@slingingcode.com' ); var email = require ( 'powerdrill' )( 'myApiKey' ); email.interceptor = 'ryan@slingingcode.com' ; var message = email( 'some-template' ); message.to( 'someguy@gmail.com' ); message.send()

Default skip

A builder can set skip to a default value (useful for testing)

var email = require ( 'powerdrill' )( 'myApiKey' ); if (process.env.NODE_ENV == 'testing' ) { email.skip = true ; } var message = email( 'some-template' ); message.to( 'someguy@gmail.com' ); message.send();

Working with Messages

All of Message 's configuration methods are chainable, making for highly readable syntax.

Returns a new powerdrill instance with specified apiKey and template . Use of new keyword is optional.

var Message = require ( 'powerdrill' ).Message; var messageOne = new Message( '123' , 'some-template' ); var messageTwo = Message( '123' , 'another-template' );

Sets the apiKey to key . Ret

message.apiKey( '123' );

Sets the header property key to value .

If value is undefined , it clears the header of key property.

message.header( 'Reply-To' , 'someperson@somewhere.com' );

Sets the template to template . This should match the template-slug you are using in Mandrill's templates.

message.template( 'simple-template' );

Adds to the template_content array for dynamic sections.

message.template( 'my-template' ) .templateContent( 'header' , '<h1>Hello world</h1>' ) .templateContent( 'body' , '<p>You are so cool</p>' ) .templateContent( 'footer' , '<p>Sincerely,<br/>Our Team</p>' )

Switches to html mode. The email will be sent with the html, instead of a template.

message.html( '<h1>Hello world, from Powerdrill</h1>' );

Switches to text mode. The email will be sent with the text, instead of a template.

message.text( 'Hello World' );

Additionally, for a multipart message with HTML and plain text, you can add both parts manually.

message.html( '<h1>Hello world</h1>' ); message.text( 'Hello world' );

Sets the subject field of the message

message.subject( 'Hello world!' );

Populates the from_name and from_email fields. address can be in the following formats:

message.from( 'ryan@slingingcode.com' ); message.from( 'Ryan Schmukler <ryan@slingingcode.com>' );

Adds a recipient. Call multiple times to add multiple recipients. recipientVariables and recipientMetadata are optional. See below for other ways to add.

simple:

message.to( 'ryan@slingingcode.com' );

complex:

message.to( 'Ryan Schmukler <ryan@slingingcode.com>' , { name : 'Ryan' }, { uid : 123 });

Adds a recipient that will be BCC'd. recipientVariables and recipientMetadata are optional. See below for other ways to add.

message.bcc( 'ryan@slingingcode.com' );

Adds a recipient that will be CC'd. recipientVariables and recipientMetadata are optional. See below for other ways to add.

message.cc( 'ryan@slingingcode.com' );

Add an email that will be BCC'd for all emails send via the message.

message.globalBcc( 'admin@myorganization.com' );

message.cc( 'ryan@slingingcode.com' );

Whether or not to track clicks.

message.trackClicks( true );

Whether or not to track opens.

message.trackOpens( true );

Sends the message as configured. Typically the last command called. Calls done(err, resp) where resp is the body returned from the mandrill API.

Skips actually sending the message. Useful for testing so that you're not blasted with emails.

val is optional, but setting it to false will mark it back to not important (default).

message.skip() message.skip( false )

Intercepts emails being sent and sends them to email instead. Useful for testing that things are working correctly. Will prepend the target address into the subject line.

message.to( 'bob@gmail.com' , { name : 'Bob' }); message.to( 'steve@gmail.com' , { name : 'Steve' }); message.intercept( 'ryan@slingingcode.com' ); message.send();

Adds a tag to the message. tagName can be an Array of tags or a String for one tag.

message.tag([ 'cool' , 'fun' ]); message.tag( 'easy' );

Sets the message as important, prioritizing it in mandrill's queue.

val is optional, but setting it to false will mark it back to not important (default).

message.important() message.important( true ) message.important( false )

Tells mandrill to automatically generate the text for the email template at hand.

val is optional, but setting it to false will mark it back to not important (default).

message.autoText() message.autoText( true ) message.autoText( false )

Whether you want all recipients to be able to see who else you are sending to. True by default.

val is optional, but setting it to false will mark it back to not important (default).

message.preserveRecipients() message.preserveRecipients( true ) message.preserveRecipients( false )

Set merge language to handlebars notation ( {{ my_var }} ). Any other value defaults to mailchimp notation ( *| my_var |* )

message.mergeLanguage( 'handlebars' );

Aliased to message.globalMergeVars .

Adds a global merge variable, for use on all emails.

Works with a key, value syntax or a object syntax.

message.globalMergeVar( 'someVar' , 'someValue' ); message.globalMergeVar({ someVar : someValue});

Aliased to message.mergeVars .

Adds a variable for a specific recipient for use in mandrill's templates. Must specify as an email address, as per mandrill's API. See message#to for a shortcut.

Takes an object of variables.

message.mergeVar( 'ryan@slingingcode.com' , { name : 'Ryan' });

Adds metadata for mandrill's use.

Works with a key, value syntax or a object syntax.

message.metadata( 'someVar' , 'someValue' ); message.metadata({ someVar : someValue});

Aliased to message.recipientMetadata .

Adds a variable for a specific recipient for use in mandrill's recipient metadata. See message#to for a shortcut.

Takes an object of variables.

message.userMetadata( 'ryan@slingingcode.com' , { uid : '123456' });

Mostly internal method. Returns data passsed in to the mandrill API. Useful for debugging.

Sets the subaccount field of the message

message.subaccount( 'MyMandrillSubaccount' );

Adds an attachment to include in the email. The body should be a base64 encoded string.

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var file = fs.readFileSync( 'test.pdf' ); message.attach( 'application/pdf' , 'test.pdf' , file.toString( 'base64' ));

Adds an image to include in-line in the email. The body should be a base64 encoded string.

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var image = fs.readFileSync( 'test.png' ); message.image( 'image/png' , 'test.png' , image.toString( 'base64' ));

Sets the time the message should be sent, this accepts any of the formats that a native Date object would.

Note from mandrills documentation

An additional fee applies for scheduled email, and this feature is only available to accounts with a positive balance

message.sendAt( '2016-01-01 18:00:00' );

Planned features

These are some ideas that I have to extend the library. Please open issues to suggest new features, or to let me know that you'd like a feature on this list: