Mandrill with power!
Due to Mandrill's new pricing , I will no longer be maintaining this module. If people want to submit PRs I will likely merge them in, but I will not be actively working on this as I have moved on to greener pastures.
Mandrill is an awesome email service. Powerdrill makes it easy to use mandrill and its templates.
The advantages of Mandrill + Powerdrill:
npm install powerdrill
Sending an email with the
registration template:
var email = require('powerdrill')('myApiKey');
var message = email('registration'); // sets the template
message
.subject('Thanks for registering')
.to('ryan@slingingcode.com')
.send();
Or with pure html:
var email = require('powerdrill')('myApiKey');
var message = email();
message
.subject('Thanks for registering')
.to('ryan@slingingcode.com')
.html('<h1>Hello world</h1>')
.send();
A little more complex:
var Message = require('powerdrill').Message;
var message = new Message();
message.apiKey('12345')
.subject('Hello world!')
.template('complex-template')
.to('Ryan Schmukler <ryan@slingingcode.com>', {someVariableOnMandrill: true}, {someUserMetaData: user.id()})
.to('John Doe <john-doe@example.com>')
.tag('complex')
.tag('new-style')
.send(function(err, resp) {
console.log(resp);
});
Powerdrill exports a function which helps build messages with an API Key
defined. It returns a
Message. This helps avoid having to continually type out your api key.
var email = require('powerdrill')('myApiKey');
var message = email('some-template')
message.subject('Hello world!');
message.to('ryan@slingingcode.com');
message.send();
is equivalent to:
var Message = require('powerdrill').Message;
var message = new Message('myApiKey', 'some-template');
// or
var message = new Message();
message.apiKey('myApiKey');
message.template('some-template');
The purpose of the builder is it allows syntax like:
email('some-template')
.subject('Hello world!')
.to('ryan@slingingcode.com')
.send();
Similarly a builder can set an interceptor (see below) for messages. This can be useful for development environments.
var email = require('powerdrill')('myApiKey', 'ryan@slingingcode.com');
//or
var email = require('powerdrill')('myApiKey');
email.interceptor = 'ryan@slingingcode.com';
var message = email('some-template');
message.to('someguy@gmail.com');
message.send() // will send to ryan@slingingcode.com
A builder can set skip to a default value (useful for testing)
var email = require('powerdrill')('myApiKey');
if(process.env.NODE_ENV == 'testing') {
email.skip = true;
}
var message = email('some-template');
message.to('someguy@gmail.com');
message.send(); // Wont actually hit the api
All of
Message's configuration methods are chainable, making for highly
readable syntax.
Returns a new powerdrill instance with specified
apiKey and
template. Use of
new keyword is optional.
var Message = require('powerdrill').Message;
var messageOne = new Message('123', 'some-template');
var messageTwo = Message('123', 'another-template');
Sets the apiKey to
key. Ret
message.apiKey('123');
Sets the header property
key to
value.
If
value is
undefined, it clears the header of
key property.
message.header('Reply-To', 'someperson@somewhere.com');
Sets the template to
template. This should match the
template-slug you are
using in Mandrill's templates.
message.template('simple-template');
Adds to the
template_content array for dynamic sections.
message.template('my-template')
.templateContent('header', '<h1>Hello world</h1>')
.templateContent('body', '<p>You are so cool</p>')
.templateContent('footer', '<p>Sincerely,<br/>Our Team</p>')
Switches to
html mode. The email will be sent with the html, instead of a
template.
message.html('<h1>Hello world, from Powerdrill</h1>');
Switches to
text mode. The email will be sent with the text, instead of a
template.
message.text('Hello World');
Additionally, for a multipart message with HTML and plain text, you can add both parts manually.
message.html('<h1>Hello world</h1>');
message.text('Hello world');
Sets the subject field of the message
message.subject('Hello world!');
Populates the
from_name and
from_email fields.
address can be in the
following formats:
message.from('ryan@slingingcode.com');
// or
message.from('Ryan Schmukler <ryan@slingingcode.com>');
Adds a recipient. Call multiple times to add multiple recipients.
recipientVariables and
recipientMetadata are optional.
See below for other ways to add.
simple:
message.to('ryan@slingingcode.com');
complex:
message.to('Ryan Schmukler <ryan@slingingcode.com>', {name: 'Ryan'}, {uid: 123});
Adds a recipient that will be BCC'd.
recipientVariables and
recipientMetadata
are optional. See below for other ways to add.
message.bcc('ryan@slingingcode.com');
Adds a recipient that will be CC'd.
recipientVariables and
recipientMetadata
are optional. See below for other ways to add.
message.cc('ryan@slingingcode.com');
Add an email that will be BCC'd for all emails send via the message.
message.globalBcc('admin@myorganization.com');
message.cc('ryan@slingingcode.com');
Whether or not to track clicks.
message.trackClicks(true);
Whether or not to track opens.
message.trackOpens(true);
Sends the message as configured. Typically the last command called. Calls
done(err, resp) where
resp is the body returned from the mandrill API.
Skips actually sending the message. Useful for testing so that you're not blasted with emails.
val is optional, but setting it to false will mark it back to not important (default).
message.skip() // sets message to skip
message.skip(false) // Restores it to actually sending
Intercepts emails being sent and sends them to
message.to('bob@gmail.com', {name: 'Bob'});
message.to('steve@gmail.com', {name: 'Steve'});
message.intercept('ryan@slingingcode.com');
message.send();
// Ryan@slingingcode.com will get two emails, each with the specific variables
// for bob and steve
Adds a tag to the message.
tagName can be an
Array of tags or a
String for
one tag.
message.tag(['cool', 'fun']);
message.tag('easy');
Sets the message as important, prioritizing it in mandrill's queue.
val is optional, but setting it to false will mark it back to not important (default).
message.important() // sets message to important
message.important(true) // also sets message to important
message.important(false) // sets message back to not-important
Tells mandrill to automatically generate the text for the email template at hand.
val is optional, but setting it to false will mark it back to not important (default).
message.autoText() // enabled autoText
message.autoText(true) // also enables
message.autoText(false) // disables autoText
Whether you want all recipients to be able to see who else you are sending to. True by default.
val is optional, but setting it to false will mark it back to not important (default).
message.preserveRecipients() // enabled preserveRecipients
message.preserveRecipients(true) // also enables
message.preserveRecipients(false) // disables preserveRecipients
Set merge language to handlebars notation (
{{ my_var }}). Any other value defaults to mailchimp
notation (
*| my_var |*)
message.mergeLanguage('handlebars');
Aliased to
message.globalMergeVars.
Adds a global merge variable, for use on all emails.
Works with a
key, value syntax or a
object syntax.
message.globalMergeVar('someVar', 'someValue');
// or
message.globalMergeVar({someVar: someValue});
Aliased to
message.mergeVars.
Adds a variable for a specific recipient for use in mandrill's templates. Must specify as an email address, as
per mandrill's API. See
message#to for a shortcut.
Takes an object of variables.
message.mergeVar('ryan@slingingcode.com', {name: 'Ryan'});
Adds metadata for mandrill's use.
Works with a
key, value syntax or a
object syntax.
message.metadata('someVar', 'someValue');
// or
message.metadata({someVar: someValue});
Aliased to
message.recipientMetadata.
Adds a variable for a specific recipient for use in mandrill's recipient metadata.
See
message#to for a shortcut.
Takes an object of variables.
message.userMetadata('ryan@slingingcode.com', {uid: '123456'});
Mostly internal method. Returns data passsed in to the mandrill API. Useful for debugging.
Sets the subaccount field of the message
message.subaccount('MyMandrillSubaccount');
Adds an attachment to include in the email. The body should be a base64 encoded string.
var fs = require('fs');
var file = fs.readFileSync('test.pdf');
message.attach('application/pdf', 'test.pdf', file.toString('base64'));
Adds an image to include in-line in the email. The body should be a base64 encoded string.
var fs = require('fs');
var image = fs.readFileSync('test.png');
message.image('image/png', 'test.png', image.toString('base64'));
Sets the time the message should be sent, this accepts any of the formats that a native Date object would.
Note from mandrills documentation
An additional fee applies for scheduled email, and this feature is only available to accounts with a positive balance
message.sendAt('2016-01-01 18:00:00');
These are some ideas that I have to extend the library. Please open issues to suggest new features, or to let me know that you'd like a feature on this list:
trackClicks,
trackOpens etc)