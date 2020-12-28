PowerCSS - JavaScript-powered real-time CSS

Overview

Unleash JavaScript to create custom styling for every user of a web application. PowerCSS employs merging, caching, compression, and double-buffering to exceed the flexibility - and often the speed - of static CSS files. Here is a presentation of some of the PowerCSS concepts in practice. The dedicated website is at powercss.org.

The Goal

A significant problem with traditional CSS files - whether written by an expert or someone using {less} or Sass - is that they are not written at run-time. With static CSS, application controlled styling that is responsive to the user's environment is either limited or simply not possible.

PowerCSS provides the tools to write and apply infinitely adjustable CSS based on almost any real-time data available to an application: device orientation, ambient temperature, ambient light, GPS location, heart rate, or time of day. Traditional static CSS files can't compete with this flexibility.

We feel that PowerCSS has achieved its primary goal and is often better than static CSS in many other respects as well. It provides a simple and familiar API where experienced CSS authors can use their existing skills to be up and running in minutes. A minified PowerCSS solution can download faster, render faster after loading, and can speed up some operations by 10x or more compared to traditional CSS. What's not to like?

Key benefits

MIT license

No dependencies

Real-time styling - Create custom styling for every user at any time.

- Create custom styling for every user at any time. Pure JS - Remove the need for any static CSS files.

- Remove the need for static CSS files. Name-spaced - Play well with frameworks, jQuery, other libraries, and third-party JavaScript.

- Play well with frameworks, jQuery, other libraries, and third-party JavaScript. Double-buffering - Minimize page re-flows with this automatic feature. It can speed up some styling changes by more than 10x.

- Minimize page re-flows with this automatic feature. It can speed up some styling changes by more than 10x. Merging and caching - Control when styling is updated using time-based minimal processing.

- Control when styling is updated using time-based minimal processing. Mixins - Create custom symbols at multiple levels: virtual stylesheet, virtual cascade, and global. Change a mixin map and watch the styles change immediately.

- Create custom symbols at multiple levels: virtual stylesheet, virtual cascade, and global. Change a mixin map and watch the styles change immediately. Familiar work-flow - Leverage experience with static CSS files using virtual stylesheets and cascades.

- Leverage experience with static CSS files using virtual stylesheets and cascades. Machine optimized CSS - Have the browser work more efficiently as only one stylesheet is used for styling at any given time, and numerous redundancies are removed during its preparation.

- Have the browser work more efficiently as only is used for styling at any given time, and are removed during its preparation. Highly compressible - Compress styling to a fraction of static stylesheets.

- Compress styling to a fraction of static stylesheets. Quality code - Use well tested and documented code. A commit hook is used to ensure no changes occur unless they pass JSLint and regression tests .

- Use well tested and documented code. A commit hook is used to ensure no changes occur unless they pass and . Media queries and arbitrary-depth conditionals

Code Style

PowerCSS is a library written in the code style presented in the book Single Page Web Applications - JavaScript end-to-end which is available from Amazon and directly from Manning. It uses a git hook to block any code that fails to pass JSLint and regression tests. All object keys have an underscore prefix and suffix like _this_ which makes them easy targets for compression.

PowerCSS employs a strict data integrity policy: All regular methods never change an argument. Only the utility method _extendRuleMap_ changes an argument and this is explicit stated in the API docs. Conversely, PowerCSS does not return pointers to its arrays or objects; instead one can acquire snapshots using _getAssetJson_ and _getAssetIdList_ .

Example 001: The basics

We were careful to change as little of the existing CSS work-flow as possible. Here are the steps we will take to create our first example:

Create an HTML document Start a JavaScript file Add (virtual) stylesheets Add and use a (virtual) cascade

Let's get started!

1. Create an HTML document

Let's create an HTML file named pcss._ex001_.html to illustrate the basic capabilities of PowerCSS. A complete copy of this file can be found in the node_modules/powercss/examples directory or online.

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width user-scalable=no initial-scale=.8,maximum-scale=.8" /> < meta name = "apple-mobile-web-app-capable" content = "yes" > < meta http-equiv = "X-UA-Compatible" content = "IE=edge" /> < title > PowerCSS Example 001 </ title > < script src = "../dist/pcss.js" > </ script > < script src = "js/pcss._ex001_.js" > </ script > < script > function onLoadWin ( ) { pcss._ex001_(); } window .onload = onLoadWin; </ script > </ head > < body > < div id = "pcss-_head_" > </ div > < a href = "../" > < div class = "pcss-_logo_" title = "PowerCSS" > </ div > </ a > < h2 > Example 001: The basics </ h2 > < div class = "pcss-_box_" > PowerCSS 01 < br /> < input title = "name" type = "text" placeholder = "Name here" /> </ div > < div class = "pcss-_box_" > PowerCSS 03 </ div > < div class = "pcss-_box_" > PowerCSS 04 </ div > < div class = "pcss-_box_" > PowerCSS 04 </ div > < div class = "pcss-_box_" > PowerCSS 05 </ div > < div class = "pcss-_box_" > PowerCSS 06 </ div > < div class = "pcss-_box_" > PowerCSS 07 </ div > < div class = "pcss-_box_" > PowerCSS 08 </ div > < div class = "pcss-_box_" > PowerCSS 09 </ div > < div class = "pcss-_box_" > PowerCSS 10 </ div > < div class = "pcss-_box_" > PowerCSS 11 </ div > < div class = "pcss-_box_" > PowerCSS 12 </ div > < div class = "pcss-_box_" > PowerCSS 13 </ div > < div class = "pcss-_box_" > PowerCSS 14 </ div > < div class = "pcss-_box_" > PowerCSS 15 </ div > < div class = "pcss-_box_" > PowerCSS 16 </ div > < div class = "pcss-_box_" > PowerCSS 17 </ div > < div class = "pcss-_box_" > PowerCSS 18 </ div > < div class = "pcss-_box_" > PowerCSS 19 </ div > < div class = "pcss-_box_" > PowerCSS 20 </ div > </ body > </ html >

Our strategy is to first render the CSS, then the HTML, and then enable analytics. On load, the body is not displayed. This is changed once the PowerCSS stylesheet is written and enabled.

2. Start a JavaScript file

Let's start a JavaScript file named to pcss._ex001_.js to provide PowerCSS directives. A complete copy can of this file can be found in the node_modules/powercss/examples/js directory or online.

We start our module with identification, JSLint settings, and a reminder of preferred CSS attribute order. Then we declare our function variables, and finally we initialize the PowerCSS module.

pcss._ex001_ = function ( ) { var baseSelectorList, boxSelectorList; pcss._initModule_();

Yes, Virginia, our code really does pass JSLint.

3. Add (virtual) stylesheets

Virtual stylesheets (vsheets) contain the same information as a traditional CSS file but in JSON format and using symbols instead of literal strings. Let's add two vsheets definition to pcss._ex001_.js . Don't worry about the syntax yet; we will discuss that in the Mixin maps section.

baseSelectorList = [ { _selector_str_ : 'body' , _rule_map_ : { _display_ : '_block_' , _margin_ : '_0_' , _padding_ : [[ '_2d5rem_' , '_2rem_' ]], _background_ : '_xddd_' , _font_family_ : '_font_sans_' , _font_size_ : [ '16px' ], _color_ : '_x888_' } }, { _selector_str_ : 'input' , _rule_map_ : { _margin_ : '_d5rem_' , _width_ : [ '10rem' ], _border_ : [[ '_d125rem_' , '_solid_' , '_xddd_' ]], _border_radius_ : '_d5rem_' , _outline_ : '_none_' , _padding_ : '_d5rem_' , _background_ : '_x888_' , _font_size_ : '_1rem_' , _color_ : '_xddd_' } }, { _selector_str_ : 'input:focus' , _rule_map_ : { _border_color_ : '_xfff_' , _background_ : '_x444_' , _color_ : '_xfff_' } }, { _selector_str_ : '.pcss-_logo_' , _rule_map_ : { _background_image_ : [ 'url(http://mmikowski.github.io/images/2016-02-22-pcss.png)' ], _background_size_ : '_cover_' , _width_ : [ '20.75rem' ], _height_ : [ '10.125rem' ] } }, { _selector_str_ : '#pcss-_head_' , _rule_map_ : { _position_ : '_fixed_' , _z_index_ : '_1_' , _top_ : '_0_' , _left_ : '_0_' , _right_ : '_0_' , _height_ : '_2rem_' , _box_shadow_ : [[ [ 'rgba( 64, 32, 32, .5)' ], '_0_' , '_0_' , '_d5rem_' , '_0_' ]], _padding_ : '_0_' , _background_ : '_xeee_' } } ]; boxSelectorList = [ { _selector_str_ : '.pcss-_box_' , _rule_lock_list_ : [ '_font_size_' ], _rule_map_ : { _display_ : '_inline_block_' , _opacity_ : '_1_' , _box_sizing_ : '_border_box_' , _position_ : '_relative_' , _vertical_align_ : '_top_' , _margin_ : '_1rem_' , _box_shadow_ : [[ [ 'rgba( 0, 0, 0, .5)' ], '_0_' , '_0_' , '_d25rem_' , '_0_' ]], _border_ : [[ '_d25rem_' , '_solid_' , '_xeee_' ]], _border_radius_ : '_1rem_' , _width_ : [ '16rem' ], _height_ : [ '8rem' ], _padding_top_ : '_1rem_' , _background_ : { _alt_list_ : [ [ '#f85032' ], [ '-moz-linear-gradient(left, #f85032 0%, #6d362d 100%)' ], [ '-webkit-linear-gradient(left, #f85032 0%, #6d362d 100%)' ], [ 'linear-gradient(to bottom, #f85032 0%, #6d362d 100%)' ] ] }, _font_size_ : '_1d5rem_' , _font_weight_ : '_800_' , _color_ : '_xfff_' , _text_align_ : '_center_' } } ]; pcss._setVsheet_({ _vsheet_id_ : '_box01_' , _mode_str_ : '_add_' , _selector_list_ : boxSelectorList }); pcss._setVsheet_({ _vsheet_id_ : '_base_' , _mode_str_ : '_add_' , _selector_list_ : baseSelectorList });

Selectors are defined in a list because their order is important in CSS. PowerCSS records the vsheet definition, but it doesn't compile it to CSS yet - that comes later. Now that we have two vsheets we can use them in a virtual cascade.

4. Add and use a (virtual) cascade

Now we will define a cascade which includes an ordered list of vsheets. This is very much like traditional CSS development where we link to static stylesheet files in an HTML document. A cascade merges multiple vsheets into one. This is similar to how a browser merges multiple CSS files on load. However, with PowerCSS we can have many cascades which are automatically updated whenever any change affects them.

Let's add one now:

pcss._setCascade_({ _cascade_id_ : '_c01_' , _mode_str_ : '_add_' , _vsheet_id_list_ : [ '_base_' , '_box01_' ], _regen_type_ : '_use_' }); };

We can now save the pcss._ex001_.js file. Now let's review the results.

What we have wrought

When we open pcss._ex001_.html in a modern browser, we should multiple boxes that have been styled according to the cascade. We can view the generated CSS in the browser using the development tools and modify it as if we had written it ourselves:

body { display : block; margin : 0 ; padding : 2.5rem 2rem ; background : #ddd ; font-family : arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size : 16px ; color : #888 } input { margin : . 5rem ; width : 10rem ; border : . 125rem solid #ddd ; border-radius : . 5rem ; outline : none; padding : . 5rem ; background : #888 ; font-size : 1rem ; color : #ddd } input :focus { border-color : #fff ; background : #444 ; color : #fff } .pcss-_logo_ { background-image : url (http://mmikowski.github.io/images/2016-02-22-pcss.png); background-size : cover; width : 20.75rem ; height : 10.125rem } #pcss-_head_ { position : fixed; z-index : 1 ; top : 0 ; left : 0 ; right : 0 ; height : 2rem ; box-shadow : rgba ( 64, 32, 32, .5) 0 0 . 5rem 0 ; padding : 0 ; background : #eee } .pcss-_box_ { display : inline-block; opacity : 1 ; box-sizing : border-box; position : relative; vertical-align : top; margin : 1rem ; box-shadow : rgba ( 0, 0, 0, .5) 0 0 . 25rem 0 ; border : . 25rem solid #eee ; border-radius : 1rem ; width : 16rem ; height : 8rem ; padding-top : 1rem ; background : #f85032 ; background : -moz-linear-gradient (left, #f85032 0%, #6d362d 100%); background : -webkit-linear-gradient (left, #f85032 0%, #6d362d 100%); background : linear-gradient (to bottom, #f85032 0%, #6d362d 100%); font-size : 1.5rem ; font-weight : 800 ; color : #fff ; text-align : center }

Of course, if that was all that PowerCSS provided, why bother? When all we need static styling it is certainly simpler to create traditional CSS files using a nice, comfortable text editor or IDE. However, when we need our application to change styling based on any real-time environmental factor, that's where PowerCSS really shines.

Example 002: Double-buffering

This example is illustrated by pcss._ex002_.html which can be found in the node_modules/powercss/examples directory or online. Open the file with a browser to see the results.

Double-buffering is an common technique to minimize processing and flicker across many areas of computer graphics. PowerCSS creates two style elements, and switches between them to apply CSS. PowerCSS never enables a style element until the CSS is completely written to it. This allows us to change all styles on a page with just one document re-flow, which can be insanely fast compared to changing styles individually from multiple stylesheets.

PowerCSS is intended to replace all stylesheets for an application. While we can use external sheets for our CSS during development, we shouldn't need them for production release. PowerCSS plays very nicely with others and is designed to avoid conflict with third-party web components.

Example 003: Mixin maps

This example is illustrated by pcss._ex003_.html which can be found in the node_modules/powercss/examples directory or online. Open the file with a browser to see the results.

Symbol substitution

A CSS rule declaration looks like the following:

background-color : #fff ;

The expression to the left of the color we refer to as the rule key. The text after the colon but before the semicolon we refer to as the rule value. Here the key is color and the value is #fff .

Our vsheets are defined using symbol substitution. That is, we use a symbol to indicate the actual key and often the value instead of the literal values. For example, to declare background-color, we use:

_background_color_ : '_xfff_'

At first glance, that might seem silly. However, using symbols for rule keys and values help us greatly when compressing our files. In the example above, our JavaScript rule can be compressed like so:

nx: 'qr'

This is 24% of the size of the native CSS (7 vs 29 characters). And some CSS keys and values can be especially verbose. One downside to this approach, of course, is we must declare the symbols initially. The default pcss._cfg_._cssKeyMap_ and pcss._cfg_._cssValMap_ are provided by the pcss.cfg.js library. cssKeyMap provides the key symbols and cssValMap provide the value symbols.

We have compiled a pretty exhaustive list of commonly used keywords and values but the rule keys needed will vary depending on project. If we use a unknown key during development a warning is logged to the JavaScript console and the rule is skipped. One can easily copy these symbols into pcss.cfg.js and make sure they are defined in cssKeyMap or cssValMap as required.

When we have completed a project we can use a script to report the number of uses for each _symbol_ . A symbol that only appears once is not used except for its declaration, and therefore can be safely pruned.

Rule value substitutions

There are four types of CSS value substitution supported by PowerCSS:

Mixin values : '_key_' Literals : [ 'literal' ] Alternates : { _alt_list_ : [ '_key_', [ 'literal' ], ... ] } Concatenated : [[ '_key_', [ 'literal' ], ... ]]

In addition, we can lock a rule value in a cascade.

Setting a mixin map

mixin maps are settable at the vsheet, cascade, or global level as shown below:

pcss._setVsheet_({ _vsheet_id_ : '_base_' , _mode_str_ : '_add_' , _selector_list_ : base_selector_list, _mixin_map_ : base_mixin_map }); pcss._setVsheet_({ _vsheet_id_ : '_base_' , _mode_str_ : '_change_' , _mixin_map_ : base_mixin_map }); pcss._setCascade_({ _cascade_id_ : '_c01_' , _mode_str_ : '_add_' , _vsheet_id_list_ : [ '_base_' , '_box_' ], _mixin_map_ : c01_mixin_map }); pcss._setCascade_({ _cascade_id_ : '_c01_' , _mode_str_ : '_change_' , _mixin_map_ : c01_mixin_map }); pcss._setGlobalMixinMap_({ _change_type_ : '_replace_' , _mixin_map_ : global_mixin_map, });

A mixin map is simple key-value pair object as shown below:

mixin_map = { _body_font_size_ : '16px' , _body_font_color_ : '#a44' , _input_width_ : '10rem' , _input_border_ : '.125rem solid #ddd' };

We can get a copy of a mixin map using _getAssetJson_ .

The four type of mixin maps

PowerCSS uses values from four mixin map types:

The built-in value map, cssValMap . This is a set of common CSS values that are available by default. For example, the symbol _fixed_ resolves to 'fixed' in the resulting CSS. The default pcss._cfg_._cssValMap_ is provided by pcss.cfg.js . The global mixin map is used across all cascades and, as a consequence, by all vsheets they use. Cascade mixin maps are exclusive to one cascade and are used by all vsheets in their cascade list. Vsheet mixin maps are exclusive to one vsheet.

mixin map precedence

The precedence of these mixin maps (also known as a 'scope chain') is as follows:

vsheet > cascade > global > built-in

This means that vsheets mixin values have priority over cascade mixin values which have priority over global mixin values which have priority over built-in values. Think of this as "the last match wins." Consider the following PowerCSS rule definition:

rule_map : { _background_ : '_bcolor_' , ... }

Now let's define mixin map values at three levels. In pseudo code, it looks something like this:

builtin._bcolor_ = undefined ; global._bcolor_ = 'red' ; cascade._bcolor_ = 'green' ; vsheet._bcolor_ = 'blue' ;

Here the vsheet level value, 'blue', "wins" and the CSS processor will use that instead of any cascade, global, or built-in value. In other words, the resulting CSS will read background:blue .

What if we have multiple vsheets that set _bcolor_ ? Easy: the last vsheet in the cascade to set _bcolor_ wins unless the value has been locked earlier in the cascade - see the Locked values section below.

What if we used a vsheet that didn't have a mixin map? Then the mixin value would be defined at just two levels:

builtin._bcolor_ = undefined ; global._bcolor_ = 'red' ; cascade._bcolor_ = 'green' ; vsheet._bcolor_ = undefined ;

Here the cascade level value will "win" and the CSS generator will use 'green' instead of any global or built-in value. And so on. If the value is still undefined at the end of the scope chain, a warning is issued and the property ( background , in this case) is skipped.

An astute reader will notice that a vsheet can be used across many cascades which is a powerful capability. However, do keep this in in mind when setting mixin maps at the vsheet level.

Literal values

Literal values are just that: a string we want to use as-is. Simply wrap any string in an array to have it read as a literal, as shown below:

rule_map : { _background_ : [ 'blue' ], ... }

We use an array wrapper to identify literals instead of symbol names. This makes our code very compressor friendly.

Alternate values

Sometimes we want to provide alternate rules for a style so that our code will work across multiple browsers. In this case, we can wrap all alternate values in an object with an _alt_list_ property.

{ _selector_str_ : 'body' , rule_map : { _background_ : { _alt_list_ : [ '_xfff_' , [ '#f85032' ], [ '-moz-linear-gradient(left, #f85032 0%, #6d362d 100%)' ], [ '-webkit-linear-gradient(left, #f85032 0%, #6d362d 100%)' ], [ 'linear-gradient(to bottom, #f85032 0%, #6d362d 100%)' ] ] } } }

The resulting CSS:

background : #fff ; background : #f85032 ; background : -moz-linear-gradient ( left , #f85032 0%, #6d362d 100%); background : -webkit-linear-gradient ( left , #f85032 0%, #6d362d 100%); background : linear-gradient ( to bottom , #f85032 0%, #6d362d 100%);

We are not limited literal values as the us of the built-in mixin key like _xfff_ shows. We could even define the entire alternatives map as a mixin, like so:

mixin_map = { _global_red_grad_map_ : { _alt_list_ : [ '_xfff_' , [ '#f85032' ], [ '-moz-linear-gradient(left, #f85032 0%, #6d362d 100%)' ], [ '-webkit-linear-gradient(left, #f85032 0%, #6d362d 100%)' ], [ 'linear-gradient(to bottom, #f85032 0%, #6d362d 100%)' ] ] } };

... and replace the above declaration in the vsheet definition. If we use gradient many times, we save lots of space, especially after compression. Because now everywhere we want to use it, the line declaration becomes:

_background_ : '_global_red_grad_map_'

This compresses to something like the following, which is 2.9% the size of the minimized CSS equivalent:

ck: '_r'

Remember the order of alternatives in CSS is important: the last supported declaration will always be used.

Concatenated values

Sometimes we want to use multiple literal or key values as a single string, usually separated by a space. For this we use a "double list" technique:

{ _selector_str_ : 'li' , _rule_map_ : { _border_ : [[ '_d125rem_' , '_solid_' [ '#f85032' ] ]], ... } }

This is very similar to alternate values. The resulting CSS should look like this.

border : .125rem solid #f85032

We can use built-in, mixin and literal values, as the example above shows.

Locked values

Typically in a cascade, the last property value in "wins". However, it is feasible to prevent overwriting critical properties later in the cascade. One just needs to specify rules to be locked for the provided rule map in the vsheet definition:

box_selector_list = [ { _select_str_ : '.pcss-_box_' , _locked_rule_list_ : [ '_font_size_' ], _rule_map_ : { _font_size_ : [ '16px' ] // ... } } ];

This prevents any later vsheet from overriding the value for _font_size_ for the .pcss-_box_ selector in the cascade.

An astute reader will again notice that a vsheet can be used across many cascades. Please keep this in mind when locking rule values.

Example 004: Compression

This example is may be found at node_modules/powercss/examples/pcss._ex004_.html directory or online. Open the file with a browser to see the results.

CSS uses long keywords and values, and is often quite repetitive. A PowerCSS solution can often be compressed to a fraction of the size of minimized CSS. Consider the example above where we created the _global_red_grad_map_ symbol. The initial definition required 276 characters, or 113% of minimized CSS. However, if we use this symbol more than once, we come out far ahead, as the compressed PowerCSS representation is only 2.9% the size of the minimized CSS. If we use the gradient 3 times, the PowerCSS representation is 39.5% the size of minimized CSS. If we use it 5 times, the PowerCSS representation is less than 25% the size.

PowerCSS code and modules that use it can be highly compressed thanks to the use of easily recognized symbols that start and end in an underscore like _css_str_ . After concatenating all JavaScript files in our project, we can replace these symbols with unique tokens, using the shortest tokens for the most common symbols. We call this the SuperPack technique, and we can often reduce file size to 50% of UglifyJS alone.

In Example 004, the PowerCSS library and the CSS directives were reduced to 30% of their original size, and to 15% when using the SuperPack" technique described above.

Example 005: Performance

This example may be found at node_modules/powercss/examples/pcss._ex005_.html or online. Open the file with a browser to see the results.

We have taken great care to ensure PowerCSS is as fast, or sometimes even faster than static CSS. We calculate the cascades in software and only provide to the browser a single optimized stylesheet to render. The browser rendering engine doesn't need to work loading and merging sometimes dozens of external stylesheets.

Any change to PowerCSS has up to four process phases:

Update the data stored in PowerCSS Merge the selector list and mixin maps of any affected cascades Create and store the CSS of any affected cascades Write the CSS to the stylesheet element

The _setVsheet_ , _setCascade_ , and _setGlobalMixinMap_ methods all accept a _regen_type_ parameter which defines how far to proceed with processing on all cascades affected by a change. The accepted values are listed below, along with the defaults:

_regen_type_ value means for the affect cascades: '_none_' | no processing now '_merge_' [ 1 ] | Merge selector lists and mixin maps now '_prepare_' | Merge and create CSS now '_all_' [ 2 ] | Merge, create CSS, and if the cascade is currently | active, double -buffer switch to the new CSS. '_use_' [ 3 ] | Double-buffer switch to new CSS of this cascade [ 1 ] _merge_ This is the default when adding vsheets and cascades [ 2 ] _all_ This is the default when changing vsheets and cascades It is also the default for _setGlobalMixinMap_ [ 3 ] _use_ This is only available for _setCascade_

We recommend sticking with the defaults until and if we see performance issues. Depending on the application, setting _regen_type_ to _all_ for all vsheets and cascades may make the most sense. For others, setting regen_type to _none_ and then directing all processing steps at their convenience will provide the best solution. Here is an example:

pcss._setCascade_({ _cascade_id_ : '_c01_' , _mode_str_ : '_add_' , _vsheet_id_list_ : [ '_base_' , '_box_' ], _mixin_map_ : c01_mixin_map, _regen_type_ : '_none_' }); pcss._setVsheet_({ _vsheet_id_ : '_base_' , _mode_str_ : '_change_' , _selector_list_ : base_selector_list, _regen_type_ : '_none_' }); base_mixin_map._red01_ = '#822' ; pcss._setVsheet_({ _vsheet_id_ : '_base_' , _mode_str_ : '_change_' , _mixin_map_ : base_mixin_map, _regen_type_ : '_none_' }); c01_mixin_map._box_position_ = 'fixed' ; pcss._setCascade_({ _cascade_id_ : '_c01_' , _mode_str_ : '_change_' _mixin_map_ : c01_mixin_map _regen_type_ : '_none_' }); pcss._setCascade_({ _cascade_id_ : '_c01_' , _mode_str_ : '_change_' _regen_type_ : '_merge_' }); pcss._setCascade_({ _cascade_id_ : '_c01_' , _mode_str_ : '_change_' _regen_type_ : '_prepare_' }); pcss._setCascade_({ _cascade_id_ : '_c01_' , _mode_str_ : '_change_' _regen_type_ : '_use_' });

The default _regen_type_ may change if test results warrant it.

Conditional expressions

Use

PowerCSS supports arbitrary-depth conditional expressions which can be used to construct @media queries as described in the The Power Cookbook section.

Syntax

PowerCSS provides the _begin_cond_str_ and _end_cond_str_ objects to create a conditional closure:

selector_list = [ { _begin_cond_str_ : '.foo' }, { _selector_str_ : '.baz' , _rule_map_ : { _margin_ : '_0_' } }, { _end_cond_str_ : '' }, ... ]

This will result in the following invalid CSS text:

.foo { .baz{ margin : 0 } }

Nesting

We can nest conditional expressions as deep as we want and PowerCSS will create the closures:

selector_list = [ { _begin_cond_str_ : '.foo' }, { _begin_cond_str_ : '.bar' }, { _begin_cond_str_ : '.bing' }, { _selector_str_ : '.baz' , _rule_map_ : { _margin_ : '_0_' } }, { _end_cond_str_ : '' }, { _end_cond_str_ : '' }, { _end_cond_str_ : '' }, ... ]

This will result in the following invalid CSS:

.foo { .bar{ .bing{ .baz{ margin : 0 } } } }

We can optionally include the end condition string to ensure our closures match. If they do not, a warning is printed to the console:

selector_list = [ { _begin_cond_str_ : '.foo' }, { _begin_cond_str_ : '.bar' }, { _begin_cond_str_ : '.bing' }, { _selector_str_ : '.baz' , _rule_map_ : { '_margin_' : '_0_' } } { _end_cond_str_ : '.bing' } { _end_cond_str_ : '.bar' } { _end_cond_str_ : '.foo' }

Redundancies

PowerCSS will combine and remove redundancies for each unique scope. The latest declaration always 'wins'. Consider the following declaration:

selector_list = [ { _begin_cond_str_ : '.foo' }, { _selector_str_ : '.baz' , _rule_map_ : { _top_ : '_0_' , _margin_ : '_0_' , _padding_ : '_1rem_' } }, { _end_cond_str_ : 'foo' }, ... { _begin_cond_str_ : '.foo' }, { _selector_str_ : '.baz' , _rule_map_ : { _top_ : '_1rem_' , _padding_ : '_0_' } }, { _end_cond_str_ : 'foo' }, ... ]

This will result in a single conditional expression in the output CSS:

.foo { .baz{ top : 1rem ; margin : 0 ; padding : 0 ; } }

Future use

Future implementations of CSS will support arbitrary-depth nesting and PowerCSS should be ready with minor changes.

The PowerCSS cookbook

No matter how clean an API, sometimes its easier to think in terms of "what do we want to accomplish." This is perhaps the reason programming language "cookbooks" have been so successful over the years. Our most popular recipes are listed below.

Virtual stylesheet (vsheet) recipes

Add a vsheet

pcss._setVsheet_({ _vsheet_id_ : '_base_' , _mode_str_ : '_add_' , _selector_list_ : [...], _mixin_map_ : {...} });

Change a vsheet selector list

pcss._setVsheet_({ _vsheet_id_ : '_base_' , _mode_str_ : '_change_' , _selector_list_ : [...] });

Change a vsheet mixin map

pcss._setVsheet_({ _vsheet_id_ : '_base_' , _mode_str_ : '_change_' , _mixin_map_ : {...} });

Add a media query to a vsheet

The following selector_list adjustments will provide a media query closure:

selector_list = [ { _begin_cond_str_ : '@media all and (max-width: 550px)' }, { _selector_str_ : '.my-foot-box' , _rule_map_ : { _margin_ : '_0_' } } { _end_cond_str_ : '' } ]

The resulting CSS:

@ media all and (max-width: 550px ){ .my-foot-box { margin : 0 } }

Add a font face to a vsheet

Using the bullet-proof font declaration format:

selector_list = [ { _selector_str_ : '@font-face' , _rule_map_ : { _font_family_ : [ 'myFont' ], _src_ : [ "url('font/myFont.eot?') format('embedded-opentype')," + "url('font/myFont.woff') format('woff')," + "url('font/myFont.ttf') format('truetype')" ] } }, ... ]

Delete a vsheet selector list

Deleting a selector list independently is not supported. However, one may change the _selector_list_ to an empty array for a similar effect. Setting the value to undefined will not work.

pcss._setVsheet_({ _vsheet_id_ : '_base_' , _mode_str_ : '_change_' , _selector_list_ : [] });

Delete a vsheet mixin map

Deleting a vsheet mixin map independently is not supported. However, one may change _mixin_map_ to an empty object for a similar effect. Setting the value to undefined will not work.

pcss._setVsheet_({ _vsheet_id_ : '_base_' , _mode_str_ : '_change_' , _mixin_map_ : {} });

Delete an entire vsheet

Recall that deleting a single vsheet will redefine all cascades that use it. Setting _regen_type_ to _none_ will ensure no processing will take place as a result of this call, whereas setting it to _all_ will result in all cascades being processed as fully is possible. If an active cascade is currently in use, it will double-buffer switched to the updated CSS as soon as it is ready.

pcss._setVsheet_({ _vsheet_id_ : '_base_vsheet' , _mode_str_ : '_delete_' , _regen_str_ : '_none_' });

Copy an entire vsheet

pcss._getAssetJson_({ _asset_type_ : '_vsheet_' _asset_id_ : '_base_' });

Copy the selector list of a vsheet

pcss._getAssetJson_({ _asset_type_ : '_vsheet_' _asset_subtype_ : '_selector_list_' _asset_id_ : '_base_' });

Use the same selector list to define multiple vsheets

Because PowerCSS never changes our data, we can create a selector list definition, use it to create a vsheet, modify it, and then use it to create another, vsheet. This process can be repeated indefinitely. Here is an example:

box_selector_list = [ { _selector_str_ : '.pcss-_box_' , _rule_lock_list_ : [ '_font_size_' ], _rule_map_ : { _display_ : '_inline_block_' , _opacity_ : '_1_' } } ]; pcss._setVsheet_({ _vsheet_id_ : '_box01_' , _mode_str_ : '_add_' , _selector_list_ : box_selector_list }); pcss._extendRuleMap( box_selector_list, { _color_ : '_x444_' } ); pcss._setVsheet_({ _vsheet_id_ : '_box02_' , _mode_str_ : '_add_' , _selector_list_ : box_selector_list });

Cascade recipes

Add a new cascade

pcss._setCascade_({ _cascade_id_ : '_std_' , _mode_str_ : '_add_' , _vsheet_id_list_ : [ '_base_' , '_box_' ] _mixin_map_ : {...} });

Change a cascade vsheet id list

pcss._setCascade_({ _cascade_id_ : '_std_' , _mode_str_ : '_change_' , _vsheet_id_list_ : [...] });

Change a cascade mixin map

pcss._setCascade_({ _cascade_id_ : '_std_' , _mode_str_ : '_change_' , _mixin_map_ : {...} });

Delete a vsheet id list from a cascade

Deleting a vsheet ID list independently is not supported. However, one may change the _vsheet_id_list_ to an empty array for a similar effect. Setting the value to undefined will not work.

pcss._setCascade_({ _cascade_id_ : '_std_' , _mode_str_ : '_change_' , _vsheet_id_list_ : [] });

Delete a mixin map from a cascade

Deleting a mixin map independently is not supported. However, one may change the _mixin_map_ to an empty array for a similar effect. Setting the value to undefined will not work.

pcss._setCascade_({ _cascade_id_ : '_std_' , _mode_str_ : '_change_' , _mixin_map_ : {} });

Delete an entire cascade

Deleting a cascade will only affect that cascade, so setting _regen_type_ has no affect. If a cascade is in-use, the styling will be removed.

pcss._setCascade_({ _cascade_id_ : '_std_' , _mode_str_ : '_delete_' });

Prepare a cascade so the CSS is ready to use

pcss._setCascade({ _cascade_id_ : '_std_' , _mode_str_ : '_change_' , _regen_type_ : '_prepare_' }

Use a cascade

pcss._setCascade({ _cascade_id_ : '_std_' , _mode_str_ : '_change_' , _regen_type_ : '_use_' }

Copy an entire cascade

pcss._getAssetJson_({ _asset_type_ : '_std_' _asset_id_ : '_normal_' });

Copy just the vsheet id list of a cascade

pcss._getAssetJson_({ _asset_type_ : '_cascade_' _asset_subtype_ : '_vsheet_id_list_' _asset_id_ : '_std_' });

General recipes

Set the style element prefixes

style_el_prefix = pcss._initModule_({ _style_el_prefix_ : 'ns' });

The style element prefix may only be set once on the initial call. Subsequent calls will ignore any request to change this.

Get the current style prefix

style_el_prefix = pcss._initModule_();

Call _initModule_ without arguments to get the current style element prefix.

Disable PowerCSS

pcss._togglePcss_( false );

Enable PowerCSS

pcss._togglePcss_( true );

Toggle PowerCSS

pcss._togglePcss();

Change the global mixin map

pcss._setGlobalMixinMap_({ _change_type_ : '_replace_' , _mixin_map_ : { ... } });

API reference - Events

_pcss_merged_

_pcss_prepared_

_pcss_used_

Example | document.addEventListener( '_pcss_prepared_' , onPrepared ); Purpose | Report process states for cascades Attributes | event_obj._data_ is set to the _cascade_id_ Settings | none Notes | Every time a cascade merge, prepare , or use is enabled, an | event tied to the document object is fired.

API reference - Methods

Example | pcss._initModule_({ | _style_el_prefix_ : 'ns', | _css_key_map_ : {...}, | _css_val_map_ : {...} | }); Purpose | Initializes style elements using the provided prefix Arguments | _style_el_prefix_ (opt) A prefix to name-space the two | <style> elements. If not provided, the prefix 'pcss' | will be used. | _css_key_map_, _css_val_map_ (opt) Maps to used to look-up | CSS keys and values respectively. Settings | none Throws | A string error object if style elements already exist Returns | The style prefix , e.g. 'ns-'

Example | pcss._extendRuleMap_( rule_map, { _color_ : '_x444_' } ); Purpose | A utility to extend a rule_map with new or revised | values . Providing a value of 'null' deletes a key. | pcss._extendRuleMap_( rule_map, { _color_ : null } ); Arguments | (positional) | 0 : base_map - the map to be extended | 1 : extend_map - the map containing new key- value pairs Settings | none Throws | none Returns | none | - base_map is modified. | - extend_map is not .

Example | pcss._setGlobalMixinMap_({ | _change_type_ : '_replace_' or '_merge_' | _mixin_map_ : mixin_map | }); Purpose | Replace or merge copy of map provided with globla mixin map Arguments | _change_type_ (opt) < '_change_' >, '_merge_' | _change_ - Replace with copy of provided map | _merge_ - Merge values into existing map | _mixin_map_ (opt) <{}> | _regen_type_ (opt) < '_all_' >, '_none_' , '_merge_' , '_prepare_' Settings | none Throws | none Returns | The number of vsheets affected by the change

Example | pcss._togglePcss_( true ); Purpose | Enable or disable PowerCSS Arguments | Boolean (optional) | If not provided, will toggle PowerCSS on or off . | If provided, true will turn PowerCSS on , and false | will turn PowerCSS off . Settings | none Throws | none Returns | true (enabled) or false (disabled)

Example | vsheet_id_list = pcss._getAssetIdList_({ | _asset_type_ : '_vsheet_' | }); | cascade_id_list = pcss._getAssetIdList_({ | _asset_type_ : '_cascade_' | }); Purpose | Return the list of all vsheets or cascades. Arguments | _asset_type_ (req), either '_vsheet_' or '_cascade_' Settings | none Throws | none Returns | A list of the asset IDs requested.

Example | pcss._getAssetJson_({ | _asset_id_ : '_c01_' , | _asset_type_ : '_cascade_' | _asset_subtype_ : '_vsheet_id_list_' | }) Purpose | Return a JSON snapshot of a vsheet or cascade. Arguments | _asset_id_ (req) The existing ID of either a cascade | or a vsheet. | _asset_type_ (req) '_vsheet_' , '_cascade_' , | '_global_mixin_' , '_el_cascade_list_' , | _asset_subtype_ (opt) | '_vsheet_' supports: | _vsheet_id_, _selector_list_, | _selector_ms_, _mixin_map_, | _mixin_ms_ | '_cascade_' supports | _cascade_id_, _vsheet_id_list_ | _vsheet_ms_, _mixin_map_ | _mixin_ms_, _merged_selector_list_ | _merged_mixin_map_, _merged_selector_ms_ | _css_str_ _css_ms_ Settings | none Throws | none Returns | A JSON string of the requested asset. | If there is no corresponding asset, the JSON string | returned is 'undefined' .

See The PowerCSS cookbook section to see how _setVsheet_ may be used to accomplish common tasks.

Example | pcss._setVsheet_({ | _vsheet_id_ : '_base_' , | _mode_str_ : '_add_' , | _selector_list_ : base_selector_list, | _mixin_map_ : {}, | _regen_type_ : '_merge_' | }); Purpose | Adds, changes, or deletes a vsheet Arguments | _vsheet_id_ (req) The ID for a vsheet | _mode_str_ (req) '_add_' , '_change_' , or '_delete_' | _selector_list (opt) List of selectors this vsheet will | represent in PowerCSS format . | _mixin_map_ (opt) The mixin_map for this vsheet. | _regen_type_ (opt) '_none_' , '_merge_' , '_prepare_' , | or '_all_' Notes | _regen_type_ defaults to '_merge_' on Add , '_all_' | on other operations. Settings | none Throws | none Returns | vsheet_id, or undef on failure

See The PowerCSS cookbook section to explore how _setCascade_ may be used to accomplish common tasks.

Example | pcss._setCascade_({ | _cascade_id_ : '_c01_' , | _mode_str_ : '_add_' , | _vsheet_id_list_ : [ '_base_' , '_box_' ], | _mixin_map_ : {}, | _regen_type_ : '_none_' | }); Purpose | Adds, changes, or deletes a cascade Arguments | _cascade_id_ (req) The ID for a cascade | _mode_str_ (req) '_add_' , '_change_' , or '_delete_' | _vsheet_id_list_ (opt) Ordered list of vsheet ids | _mixin_map_ (opt) The mixin_map for this cascade . | _regen_type_ (opt) '_none_' , '_merge_' , '_prepare_' , | or '_all_' ( default is _merge_) Notes | _regen_type_ defaults to '_merge_' on Add , '_all_' | on other operations. Settings | none Throws | none Returns | cascade_id, or undef on failure

_getCssKeyMap_ (new in 1.2)

_getCssValMap_ (new in 1.2)

_getGlobalMixinMap_ (new in 1.2)

Example | pcss._getGlobalMixinMap_(); Purpose | Returns the currently set global mixin map. Arguments | none Notes | This returns a mixinmap pointer, which can lead to problems | if the application tampers with the content. Don 't do that. Settings | none Throws | none Returns | The global mixin map. This could be undef.

_setStyleAttr_ (new in 1.3)

Example | pcss._setStyleAttr_({ | _selector_str_ : '.my_class' , | _attr_key_ : 'font-size' , | _attr_val_ : '12pt' | }); Purpose | Immediately changes a selector definition in | the currently active style sheet. In the example provided, | all text within the selected class would be resized to 12 pt. | Each attribute change can cause a document reflow. Arguments | _selector_str_ (req) A CSS selector like '#my_id' | _attr_key_ (req) A CSS attribute like 'color' | _attr_val_ (req) A CSS value like '#ff0000' Notes | Sometimes it is more efficient to change a single style than to | generate and double -buffer-switch a stylesheet. Profile | code if performance is important! | Future versions will accept a map of attributes to apply to a | single selector. Settings | none Throws | none Returns | undef

Regression tests

We may run using the npm , like so:

cd node_modules/powercss; npm install; npm test ;

Code coverage metrics and production deployments are underway to help flush out any remaining refinements or bugs. Assistance with regression tests in the form of code or requested use cases is welcome!

Compatibility

Confirmed to work on Chrome 48, Safari 9, Firefox 44, IE 9+, and Edge browsers. We expect it to work on much earlier versions of Chrome, Safari, and Firefox, but have yet to determine how low we can go.

Release Notes

Copyright (c)

2016 Michael S. Mikowski (mike[dot]mikowski[at]gmail[dotcom])

License

MIT

Version 0.1.x

(x) First "public release" versions of PowerCSS with a working example.

Version 0.2.x

(x) Added double-buffering support and example.

Version 0.3.x

(x) Expanded API.

(x) Added mixin maps at 4 levels.

(x) Reverted to true double-buffering ( only 2 style elements ).

Version 0.4.x

(x) Expanded API.

(x) Documented API reference section.

Version 0.5.x

(x) Refactored and greatly simplify API.

(x) Implemented time-based minimal processing.

(x) Added _regen_type_ option to manage CSS generation processing.

option to manage CSS generation processing. (x) Added Recipes section and expanded API reference.

section and expanded API reference. (x) Added inline API docs

(x) Restructured project and launched powercss.org.

Version 0.6.x

(x) Added published events.

(x) Created multiple automated regression tests.

(x) Used NodeJS for testing with nodeunit-b.

(x) Improved error handling.

Version 0.7.x

(x) Refactored resolver.

(x) Made events cross-browser compatible (IE9+).

(x) Added resolver regression tests.

Version 1.0.x

(x) Released 2016-03-25.

Version 1.1.x

(x) Released 2016-03-25.

(x) Added support for CSS conditional expressions.

(x) Changed built-in keys to use "bottom" instead of "btm", as this was needlessly confusing. Example: _border_btm_ becomes _border_bottom_ .

becomes . Added method _getGlobalMixinMap_ .

. Fully backward compatible to 1.0 API.

Version 1.2.x

(x) Released 2016-09-03.

(x) Moved key and value maps to pcss.cfg.js.

(x) Adjusted initModule to allow support for custom keys and values.

(x) Added _getCssKeyMap_ and _getCssValMap_ methods.

and methods. (x) Fully backward compatible to 1.0 API

Version 1.3.x

(x) Release 2016-09-12.

(x) Expanded keywords support in pcss.cfg.js.

(x) Removed unfinished bower support.

(x) Added setStyleAttr which provides capability to change styles after the stylesheet has been written.

which provides capability to change styles after the stylesheet has been written. (x) Fully backward compatible to 1.0 API.

(x) Update setStyleAttr to accept a map of attributes and values to apply for a selector.

Version 1.4.x (current)

(x) Release 2017-07-19.

(x) Convert from nodeunitb to nodeunit + jsdom

(x) Add coverage reporting to coveralls.io

(x) Update tests to expand coverage

(x) Selector string without rule map is inserted verbatim into CSS

TODO

(o) Add extendo-map expansion

(o) Use a double-buffered stylesheet per cascade. This would better support isolated web feature components, e.g. one for a chat feature, one for a comment feature, etc. Deleting a cascade should remove the associated stylesheet(s). Write the double-buffer stylesheet elements only as needed.

(o) Provide tools to convert existing CSS to PowerCSS JavaScript.

(o) Extendo-map expansion

Similar Projects

absurdjs, responsive.js

Any improvements or suggestions are welcome.

