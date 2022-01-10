The easiest way to create custom visuals is by using the PowerBI command line tools which can be easily to installed via NPM. The command line tools provide everything you need to develop visuals and test them in live PowerBI reports and dashboards.
Before you can get started you'll need to install the tools. This should only take a few seconds.
Before you can run (or install) the command line tools you must install NodeJS.
To install the command line tools simply run the following command
npm install -g powerbi-visuals-tools
To confirm it was installed correctly you can run the command without any parameters which should display the help screen.
pbiviz
