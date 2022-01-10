openbase logo
powerbi-visuals-tools

by microsoft
4.0.0 (see all)

Contains tools for building/packaging Power BI visuals

Overview

Categories

Readme

Npm Version Npm Downloads Build Build status Code Climate

PowerBI Visual Tools (pbiviz)

The easiest way to create custom visuals is by using the PowerBI command line tools which can be easily to installed via NPM. The command line tools provide everything you need to develop visuals and test them in live PowerBI reports and dashboards.

Features:

  • Visual project generation
  • TypeScript compilation
  • Less compilation
  • Automatic live reload
  • pbiviz packaging (for distribution)

Basic Setup

Before you can get started you'll need to install the tools. This should only take a few seconds.

Dependencies

Before you can run (or install) the command line tools you must install NodeJS.

Installation

To install the command line tools simply run the following command

npm install -g powerbi-visuals-tools

To confirm it was installed correctly you can run the command without any parameters which should display the help screen.

pbiviz

How to build a visual?

Refer to our documentation repository

Usage

You can learn more about using these tools in the following guides

PowerBI Visuals Tools Changes

Visuals API Changes

Contributing

If you would like to contribute please see How To Contribute.

