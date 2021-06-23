PowerBI Report Component

It's a minimalistic React component for embedding a Microsoft PowerBI report, dashboard or tile into your React application.

Existing users of the package please refer to Change Log here and please refer here for the README for versions <=2.0.0

Installation

npm i powerbi-report-component

Usage for Report

import React, {Component} from 'react' ; import { Report } from 'powerbi-report-component' ; class MyComponent extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .report = null ; } ... handleDataSelected = ( data ) => { } handleReportLoad = ( report ) => { this .report = report; } handleReportRender = ( report ) => { this .report = report; } handlePageChange = ( data ) => { } handleTileClicked = ( data ) => { console .log( 'Data from tile' , data); } render() { const reportStyle = { }; const extraSettings = { filterPaneEnabled : false , navContentPaneEnabled : false , hideErrors : false }; return ( < div className = "root" > < Report tokenType = "Embed" // " Aad " accessToken = "" // accessToken goes here embedUrl = "" // embedUrl goes here embedId = "" // report or dashboard Id goes here pageName = "" // set as current page of the report. Name to be obtained from the original report URL reportMode = "View" // open report in a particular mode View / Edit / Create datasetId = {datasetId} // required for reportMode = "Create" and optional for dynamic databinding in ` report ` on ` View ` mode groupId = {groupId} // optional. Used when reportMode = "Create" and to chose the target workspace when the dataset is shared. extraSettings = {extraSettings} permissions = "All" // View , For " Edit " mode permissions should be " All " style = {reportStyle} onLoad = {this.handleReportLoad} onRender = {this.handleReportRender} // not allowed in " Create " mode onSelectData = {this.handleDataSelected} onPageChange = {this.handlePageChange} onTileClicked = {this.handleTileClicked} onSave = {this.handleReportSave} // works for " Edit " and " Create " /> </ div > ); } }

Visit here for more details on creating reports with shared dataset

Usage for Dashboard

import { Dashboard } from 'powerbi-report-component' ; < Dashboard tokenType = {tokenType} accessToken = {accessToken} embedUrl = {embedUrl} embedId = {embedId} style = {style} // style object for dashboard component pageView = {pageView} // ' fitToWidth ' ( default ) , ' oneColumn ', ' actualSize ' onLoad = {(dashboard) => { console.log('Dashboard Loaded!'); this.dashboard = dashboard; // get the dashboard object from callback and store it.(optional) }} onTileClicked={(data) => { console.log('Data from tile', data); }} />

Usage for Tile

import { Tile } from 'powerbi-report-component' ; < Tile tokenType = {tokenType} accessToken = {accessToken} embedUrl = {embedUrl} embedId = {embedId} dashboardId = {dashboardId} style = {style} // style tile for report component onClick = {(data) => { console.log('Data from tile', data); }} onLoad={(data) => { console.log('Tile loaded', data); }} />

[New] Usage for ReportVisual

import { ReportVisual } from 'powerbi-report-component' ; < ReportVisual tokenType = {tokenType} accessToken = {accessToken} embedUrl = {embedUrl} embedId = {embedId} pageName = {pageName} visualName = {visualName} style = {style} // style tile for report component onSelectData = {(data) => { console.log('Data from ReportVisual', data); }} onLoad={(reportVisual) => { console.log('ReportVisual loaded', data); }} onRender={(reportVisual) => { console.log('ReportVisual rendered', reportVisual); }} />

Like hooks ? You'll love this :)

useReport

Provides a more fine grained approach for embedding. (where you're in control)

import React, { useEffect, useRef } from 'react' ; import { useReport } from 'powerbi-report-component' ; const MyReport = ( { accessToken, embedUrl, embedId } ) => { const reportRef = useRef( null ); const [report, embed] = useReport(); const myReportConfig = { embedType : 'report' , tokenType : 'Embed' , accessToken : accessToken, embedUrl : embedUrl, embedId : embedId, reportMode : "View" , permissions : "View" , extraSettings : { filterPaneEnabled : false , navContentPaneEnabled : false , }, }; useEffect( () => { embed(reportRef, myReportConfig); }, []); const handleClick = () => { if (report) report.print(); }; return ( < div className = "report-container" > < div className = "report" ref = {reportRef} /> < button onClick = {handleClick} > Print my report </ button > </ div > ); }; export default MyReport;

Passing in custom layout for useReport hook.

Example is taken from powerbi js wiki: Custom-Layout.

import { models } from 'powerbi-client' ; const layoutSettings = { layoutType : models.LayoutType.Custom, customLayout : { pageSize : { type : models.PageSizeType.Custom, width : 1600 , height : 1200 , }, displayOption : models.DisplayOption.ActualSize, pagesLayout : { ReportSection1 : { defaultLayout : { displayState : { mode : models.VisualContainerDisplayMode.Hidden, }, }, visualsLayout : { VisualContainer1 : { x : 1 , y : 1 , z : 1 , width : 400 , height : 300 , displayState : { mode : models.VisualContainerDisplayMode.Visible, }, }, VisualContainer2 : { displayState : { mode : models.VisualContainerDisplayMode.Visible, }, }, }, }, }, }, }; const myReportConfig = { embedType : 'report' , tokenType : 'Embed' , accessToken : accessToken, embedUrl : embedUrl, embedId : embedId, extraSettings : { filterPaneEnabled : false , navContentPaneEnabled : false , ...layoutSettings, }, }; useEffect( () => { embed(reportRef, myReportConfig); }, []);

useBootstrap

Provided performance gains on loading in an async way

import React, { useEffect, useRef } from 'react' ; import { useBootstrap } from 'powerbi-report-component' ; const simulateAjaxCall = new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { setTimeout( () => { console .log( "Simulating!!!" ) }, 3000 ); resolve({ accessToken : "accessToken" , embedUrl : "embedUrl" , embedId : "embedId" , reportMode : "View" , permissions : "View" , }); }); const MyReport = ( { accessToken, embedUrl, embedId } ) => { const reportRef = useRef( null ); const [report, bootstrap, embed] = useBootstrap(); const initialReportConfig = { embedType : 'report' , tokenType : 'Embed' , extraSettings : { filterPaneEnabled : false , navContentPaneEnabled : false , }, }; const getMyConfigurationFromServer = () => { simulateAjaxCall.then( data => { embed(reportRef, {...initialReportConfig, ...data}); }); } useEffect( () => { bootstrap(reportRef, initialReportConfig); }, []); return ( < div className = "report-container" > < div className = "report" ref = {reportRef} /> < button onClick = {getMyConfiguraionFromServer} > Get config from AJAX call </ button > </ div > ); }; export default MyReport;

Report features and props you can pass into the component

Inside your component where you're using { Report } component.

Constructor:

... constructor(props) { super (props); this .report = null ; } ....

Callback passed to the onLoad or onRender prop

handleReportLoad = ( report ) => { this .report = report; } handleReportRender = ( report ) => { this .report = report; } ...

using the this.report to perform operations

... setFullscreen = () => { if ( this .report) this .report.fullscreen(); } printReport = () => { if ( this .report) this .report.print(); } ... <button onClick={ this .setFullscreen}>Fullscreen< /button> <button onClick={this.printReport}>Print</ button> ...

For Report Level Filters:

... setFilter = ( filter ) => this .report.setFilters([filter]).catch( function ( errors ) { console .log(errors); }); getFilter = () => this .report.getFilters().then( function ( filters ) { console .log(filters); }).catch( function ( errors ) { console .log(errors); }); removeFilters = () => this .report.removeFilters() .catch( function ( errors ) { console .log(errors); }); ...

Report Page Change

onPageChange={(data) => console .log( `Page name :{data.newPage.displayName}` ) }

Report Load

onLoad={(report) => { console .log( 'Report Loaded!' ); this .report = report; } }

onSave={(data) => { console .log( 'Report Saved! Event data: ' +data); } }

Report Render

onRender={(report) => { console .log( 'Report Rendered!' ); this .report = report; } }

Report Button Clicked

onButtonClicked={(data) => { console .log( `Button ${data.title} of type ${data.type} Clicked!` ); } }

Report Command Triggered

onCommandTriggered={(extensionCommand) => { console .log( 'Extension Command Triggered!' ); } }

Report Data Element Clicked

onSelectData={(data) => console .log( `You clicked on chart: ${data.visual.title} ` ); }

Report Handle Errors

onError={(data) => console .log( `Error: ${data} ` ); }

Use ‘report’ object returned to parent component or from useReport for:

Note: you wouldn't use this if you're using report from useReport hook.

Change Report Mode to View or Edit:

changeMode = ( mode ) => this .report.switchMode(mode);

Fullscreen

setFullscreen = () => this .report.fullscreen();

Print Report

printReport = () => this .report.print();

Set Filters

const filter = { $schema : "http://powerbi.com/product/schema#basic" , target : { table : "Store" , column : "Chain" }, operator : "In" , values : [ "Lindseys" ] }; setFilter = ( filter ) => this .report.setFilters([filter]).catch( function ( errors ) { console .log(errors); }); onLoad = ( report ) => { report.setFilters([filter]).catch( function ( errors ) { console .log(errors); }); this .report = report; } }

Get Filters

getFilter = () => this .report .getFilters() .then( function ( filters ) { console .log(filters); }) .catch( function ( errors ) { console .log(errors); });

Remove Filters

removeFilters = () => this .report.removeFilters().catch( function ( errors ) { console .log(errors); });

Save edited report when in "Edit" mode

(note: you need to have enough permissions to save the report)

async saveReport() { if ( this .report) { try { await this .report.save(); } catch (err) { console .log( "Error saving report" , err); } } }

Show / Hide all visual headers:

toggleAllVisualHeaders = ( bool ) => { const newSettings = { visualSettings : { visualHeaders : [ { settings : { visible : bool, }, }, ], }, }; this .report .updateSettings(newSettings) .then( function ( ) { console .log( 'Visual header toggle successful.' ); }) .catch( function ( errors ) { console .log(errors); }); };

Dashboard features and props you can pass into the component

Dashboard Load

onLoad={(dashboard) => { console .log( 'Report Loaded!' ); this .dashboard = dashboard; } }

Dashboard Tile Click

onTileClicked = {(data) => { console .log( 'Data from tile' , data); }}

Use dashboard object returned to parent component for:

Fullscreen

setFullscreen = () => this .dashboard.fullscreen();

Tile features and props you can pass into the component

Tile Load

onLoad={(data) => { console .log( 'Data from tile' , data); }}

Tile Click

onClick = {(data) => { console .log( 'Data from tile' , data); }}

For playground visit:

You can find out how to generate token for your report using Powershell from this video.

Don't have a Report?

You can get the Token, URL and Report ID from Microsoft JS playground:

Follow the instructions below in image:

Alternatives