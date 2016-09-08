Contains JavaScript & TypeScript object models for Microsoft Power BI JavaScript SDK.

For each model there is a TypeScript interface, a json schema definitions, and a validation function to ensure a given object is a valid model.

Getting Started

Install

npm install --save powerbi-models

Import

import * as models from 'powerbi-models' ;

Usage

Validation:

let testObject = { x: 1 }; const errors = models.validateLoad(testObject); if (errors) { console .warn(errors); }

Would output to the console:

[ { message: 'accessToken is required' } ]

Creating filters:

const basicFilter: models.IBasicFilter = { target: { table: "Products" , column: "Version" }, operator: "In" , values: [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] }; const advancedFilter: models.IAdvancedFilter = { target: { table: "Products" , column: "Name" }, logicalOperator: "Or" , conditions: [ { operator: "Contains" , value: "Power" }, { operator: "Contains" , value: "Microsoft" } ] };

Or use the constructor methods:

const advancedFilter = new models.AdvancedFilter( { table: "Products" , column: "Name" }, "Or" , { operator: "Contains" , value: "Power" }, { operator: "Contains" , value: "Microsoft" } );

Dates should be formated using ISO 8601 standard. Example: 2016-09-08T00:15:46.861Z

This is how dates are naturally serialized to JSON:

new Date ().toJSON();

An example filter using this Date format would look like the following: