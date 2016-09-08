Contains JavaScript & TypeScript object models for Microsoft Power BI JavaScript SDK.
For each model there is a TypeScript interface, a json schema definitions, and a validation function to ensure a given object is a valid model.
Install
npm install --save powerbi-models
Import
import * as models from 'powerbi-models';
Usage
Validation:
let testObject = { x: 1 };
const errors = models.validateLoad(testObject);
if(errors) {
console.warn(errors);
}
Would output to the console:
[
{
message: 'accessToken is required'
}
]
Creating filters:
const basicFilter: models.IBasicFilter = {
target: {
table: "Products",
column: "Version"
},
operator: "In",
values: [
1,
2,
3,
4
]
};
const advancedFilter: models.IAdvancedFilter = {
target: {
table: "Products",
column: "Name"
},
logicalOperator: "Or",
conditions: [
{
operator: "Contains",
value: "Power"
},
{
operator: "Contains",
value: "Microsoft"
}
]
};
Or use the constructor methods:
const advancedFilter = new models.AdvancedFilter(
{
table: "Products",
column: "Name"
},
"Or",
{
operator: "Contains",
value: "Power"
},
{
operator: "Contains",
value: "Microsoft"
}
);
Dates should be formated using ISO 8601 standard. Example:
2016-09-08T00:15:46.861Z
This is how dates are naturally serialized to JSON:
new Date().toJSON(); //=> 2016-09-08T00:15:46.861Z
An example filter using this Date format would look like the following:
{
"$schema": "http://powerbi.com/product/schema#advanced",
"target": {
"table": "Time",
"column": "Date"
},
"logicalOperator": "And",
"conditions": [
{
"operator": "GreaterThan",
"value": "2014-06-01T07:00:00.000Z"
}
]
}