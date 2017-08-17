Node SDK is not supported any more. The Node SDK is no longer supported. If you are interested in this SDK, and would like to see it continue, please vote for it on the Power BI ideas site.
Node SDK and client library for the Power BI Embedded REST APIs.
npm install powerbi-api
Creating a new client requires referencing the Power BI SDK as well as the Microsoft Rest Client. For an example of the Node SDK in action see the Power BI Node CLI.
var powerbi = require('powerbi-api');
var msrest = require('ms-rest');
var credentials = new msrest.TokenCredentials('{AccessKey}', "AppKey");
var client = new powerbi.PowerBIClient(credentials);
// Example API call
client.workspaces.getWorkspacesByCollectionName('{WorkspaceCollection}', function(err, result) {
// Your code here
});
The following APIs groups are available:
All API calls use the AppKey to authenticate the API calls. The AppKey can be retreived from Azure portal. Each API call sets the following HTTP header:
WARNING - Never expose your access keys client side in your application. If your access key is compromised a malicious user can take over control of your workspace collection. Access keys can be re-generated for your workspace collection within the Azure portal.
Power BI Embedded uses embed token, which are HMAC signed JSON Web Tokens. The tokens are signed with the access key from your Azure Power BI Embedded workspace collection. Embed tokens, by default, are used to provide read only access to a report to embed into an application.
var powerbi = require('powerbi-api');
var token = powerbi.PowerBIToken.createReportEmbedToken('{WorkspaceCollection}', '{workspaceId}', '{reportId}');
var jwt = token.generate('{AccessKey}');
eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2ZXIiOiIwLjIuMCIsIndjbiI6IlN1cHBvcnREZW1vIiwid2lkIjoiY2E2NzViMTktNmMzYy00MDAzLTg4MDgtMWM3ZGRjNmJkODA5IiwicmlkIjoiOTYyNDFmMGYtYWJhZS00ZWE5LWEwNjUtOTNiNDI4ZWRkYjE3IiwiaXNzIjoiUG93ZXJCSVNESyIsImF1ZCI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYW5hbHlzaXMud2luZG93cy5uZXQvcG93ZXJiaS9hcGkiLCJleHAiOjEzNjAwNDcwNTYsIm5iZiI6MTM2MDA0MzQ1Nn0.LgG2y0m24gg3vjQHhkXYYWKSVnGIUYT-ycA6JmTB6tg
The following decoded JSON web token Header
{
"typ": "JWT",
"alg": "HS256"
}
Payload
{
"ver": "0.2.0",
"wcn": "SupportDemo",
"wid": "ca675b19-6c3c-4003-8808-1c7ddc6bd809",
"rid": "96241f0f-abae-4ea9-a065-93b428eddb17",
"iss": "PowerBISDK",
"aud": "https://analysis.windows.net/powerbi/api",
"exp": 1360047056,
"nbf": 1360043456
}
When using Embed tokens, one might want to restrict usage of the resources he gives access to. For this reason, you can generate a token with scoped permissions.
var powerbi = require('powerbi-api');
var reportReadScope = 'Report.Read';
var token = powerbi.PowerBIToken.createReportEmbedToken('{WorkspaceCollection}', '{workspaceId}', '{reportId}', '{scopes}');
var jwt = token.generate('{AccessKey}');
eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2ZXIiOiIwLjIuMCIsIndjbiI6IlN1cHBvcnREZW1vIiwid2lkIjoiY2E2NzViMTktNmMzYy00MDAzLTg4MDgtMWM3ZGRjNmJkODA5IiwicmlkIjoiOTYyNDFmMGYtYWJhZS00ZWE5LWEwNjUtOTNiNDI4ZWRkYjE3Iiwic2NwIjoiUmVwb3J0LlJlYWQiLCJpc3MiOiJQb3dlckJJU0RLIiwiYXVkIjoiaHR0cHM6Ly9hbmFseXNpcy53aW5kb3dzLm5ldC9wb3dlcmJpL2FwaSIsImV4cCI6MTM2MDA0NzA1NiwibmJmIjoxMzYwMDQzNDU2fQ.M1jkWXnkfwJeGQqh1x0vIAYB4EBKbHSZFoDB6n_LZyA
The following decoded JSON web token Header
{
"typ": "JWT",
"alg": "HS256"
}
Payload
{
"ver": "0.2.0",
"wcn": "SupportDemo",
"wid": "ca675b19-6c3c-4003-8808-1c7ddc6bd809",
"rid": "96241f0f-abae-4ea9-a065-93b428eddb17",
"scp": "Report.Read",
"iss": "PowerBISDK",
"aud": "https://analysis.windows.net/powerbi/api",
"exp": 1360047056,
"nbf": 1360043456
}