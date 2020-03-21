Library for converting numbers from one radix representation (encoding) to another, with optional custom defined encodings. Inspired by rubyworks/radix.

power-radix-encodings is a useful collection of common encodings that are independently requireable.

Features

Convert to and from any base.

Define custom encoding and character sets.

Installing

npm install power-radix

Usage

Base conversions with ASCII ordered notations are easy in Javascript.

( 255 ).toString( 16 ) === 'ff' parseInt ( 'ff' , 16 ) === 255

But JavaScript limits you to radix values 2 - 36.

( 255 ).toString( 37 )

power-radix provides the means of converting to and from any base.

For example, a number in base 256 can be representated by the array [100, 10] (Math.pow(100, 256) + Math.pow(10, 1)) and can be converted to base 10.

new PowerRadix([ 100 , 10 ], 256 ).toArray( 10 ); new PowerRadix([ 100 , 10 ], 256 ).toString( 10 );

power-radix also supports custom character encodings as base and target radixes. By default, power-radix uses the following character encoding:

0123456789ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz

You can optionally specify an array of characters to use as symbols for a radix to give your output a custom encoding.

var base = [ 'Q' , 'W' , 'E' , 'R' , 'T' , 'Y' , 'U' , 'I' , 'O' , 'P' ]; new PowerRadix([ 1 , 0 ], 10 ).toArray(base); new PowerRadix( '10' , 10 ).toArray(base); new PowerRadix( 10 , 10 ).toArray(base); new PowerRadix([ 1 , 0 ], 10 ).toString(base); new PowerRadix( '10' , 10 ).toString(base); new PowerRadix( 10 , 10 ).toString(base);

Or specify an array of characters to use as symbols for the base radix

var base = [ 'Q' , 'W' , 'E' , 'R' , 'T' , 'Y' , 'U' , 'I' , 'O' , 'P' ]; var stdBase10 = [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ]; new PowerRadix([ 'W' , 'Q' ], base).toArray(stdBase10); new PowerRadix([ 'W' , 'Q' ], base.join( '' )).toArray( 10 ); new PowerRadix([ 'W' , 'Q' ].join( '' ), base).toArray(stdBase10); new PowerRadix([ 'W' , 'Q' ].join( '' ), base.join( '' )).toArray( 10 ); new PowerRadix([ 'W' , 'Q' ], base).toString(stdBase10); new PowerRadix([ 'W' , 'Q' ], base.join( '' )).toString( 10 ); new PowerRadix([ 'W' , 'Q' ].join(), base).toString(stdBase10); new PowerRadix([ 'W' , 'Q' ].join(), base.join( '' )).toString( 10 );

Examples

var crypto = require ( 'crypto' ); var sha1HashDigest = crypto.createHash( 'sha1' ).update( '' ).digest( 'hex' ); new PowerRadix(sha1HashDigest, require ( 'power-radix-encodings/base16-hexadecimal-lowercase' )) .toString( require ( 'power-radix-encodings/base2-binary' )); new PowerRadix(sha1HashDigest, require ( 'power-radix-encodings/base16-hexadecimal-lowercase' )) .toString( require ( 'power-radix-encodings/base10-decimal' )); new PowerRadix(sha1HashDigest, require ( 'power-radix-encodings/base16-hexadecimal-lowercase' )) .toString( require ( 'power-radix-encodings/base16-hexadecimal-lowercase' )); var radix255CharacterEncoding = []; for ( var i = 0 ; i < 256 ; i++) { radix255CharacterEncoding.push(i+ '' ); } new PowerRadix(sha1HashDigest, require ( 'power-radix-encodings/base16-hexadecimal-lowercase' )) .toString(radix255CharacterEncoding); var radix255BinaryCharacterEncoding = []; for ( var i = 0 ; i < 256 ; i++) { radix255BinaryCharacterEncoding.push( new PowerRadix(i, 10 ).toString( 2 )); } new PowerRadix(sha1HashDigest, require ( 'power-radix-encodings/base16-hexadecimal-lowercase' )) .toString(radix255BinaryCharacterEncoding);

Testing

$ npm test npm run test-cov

Authors

License

power-radix is free and unencumbered public domain software. For more information, see http://unlicense.org/ or the accompanying UNLICENSE file.