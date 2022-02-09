Power DI

A lightweight Dependency Injection library. Using es6 and other features, remove unnecessary concepts, easy and convenient to use.

Install

npm i power-di --save

Example

a simple example

import { IocContext } from 'power-di' ; class AService { } const context = IocContext.DefaultInstance; context.register(AService); const aService = context.get(AService);

inject with key

class AService { } const context = IocContext.DefaultInstance; context.register(AService, 'XService' ); context.get( 'XService' );

use with decorators

const context = new IocContext(); () class NRService { } () class LITestService { () public testService: NRService; } const test = context.get(LITestService);

collect impl or extends of some interface/base class

class A { } () class B extends A { } () class C extends A { } () class LITestService { ({ type : A }) public testService: A[]; } const test = context.get(LITestService);

use in react

const context = new IocContext; class NRService { } context.register(NRService); class TestComponent extends Component<{}, {}> { @inject() service: NRService; componentDidMount() { t.true(this.service instanceof NRService); } render(): any { return null; } } create( <IocProvider context={context}> <TestComponent /> </IocProvider> );

Class Loader

Power DI introduced the concept of class loader. We can customize the find rule of ioc.