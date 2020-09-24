openbase logo
power-assert-util-string-width

by Takuto Wada
1.2.0 (see all)

monorepo of power-assert runtime side

Readme

power-assert

Build Status License

Reorganize empower, power-assert-formatter and power-assert-renderers into monorepo structure.

MODULES

DESIGN DECISION

  • Make ECMAScript parser optional at runtime
  • Make each module lightweight and small as possible
  • Avoid unnecessary dependencies
  • Make renderers less dynamic and statically analyzable. No dynamic require.

OUR SUPPORT POLICY

For the Transpiler side, we support Node under maintenance. In other words, we stop supporting old Node version when their maintenance ends.

For the Runtime side, we support Node under maintenance and "modern enough" browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge etc.

Any other environments are not supported officially (means that we do not test against them on CI service). power-assert is known to work with old browsers, and trying to keep them working though.

AUTHOR

LICENSE

Licensed under the MIT license.

