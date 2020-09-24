Reorganize empower, power-assert-formatter and power-assert-renderers into monorepo structure.

Make ECMAScript parser optional at runtime

Make each module lightweight and small as possible

Avoid unnecessary dependencies

Make renderers less dynamic and statically analyzable. No dynamic require.

For the Transpiler side, we support Node under maintenance. In other words, we stop supporting old Node version when their maintenance ends.

For the Runtime side, we support Node under maintenance and "modern enough" browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge etc.

Any other environments are not supported officially (means that we do not test against them on CI service). power-assert is known to work with old browsers, and trying to keep them working though.

Licensed under the MIT license.