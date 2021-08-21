Power Assert in JavaScript. Provides descriptive assertion messages through standard assert interface. No API is the best API.
power-assert provides descriptive assertion messages for your tests, like this.
1) Array #indexOf() should return index when the value is present:
AssertionError: # path/to/test/mocha_node.js:10
assert(ary.indexOf(zero) === two)
| | | | |
| | | | 2
| -1 0 false
[1,2,3]
[number] two
=> 2
[number] ary.indexOf(zero)
=> -1
power-assert enhances these assert functions by espower. Produces descriptive message when assertion is failed.
assert(value, [message])
assert.ok(value, [message])
assert.equal(actual, expected, [message])
assert.notEqual(actual, expected, [message])
assert.strictEqual(actual, expected, [message])
assert.notStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])
assert.deepEqual(actual, expected, [message])
assert.notDeepEqual(actual, expected, [message])
assert.deepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])
assert.notDeepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])
power-assert is fully compatible with assert. So functions below are also available though they are not enhanced (does not produce descriptive message).
assert.fail(actual, expected, message, operator)
assert.throws(block, [error], [message])
assert.doesNotThrow(block, [message])
assert.ifError(value)
Since version 1.5.0, power-assert supports "strict mode" as well.
power-assert provides an API for customization.
assert.customize(options)
Though power-assert is fully compatible with standard assert interface, all you need to remember is just an
assert(any_expression) function in most cases.
The core value of power-assert is absolute simplicity and stability. Especially, power-assert sticks to the simplest form of testing,
assert(any_expression).
assert(types[index].name === bob.name)
| || | | | |
| || | | | "bob"
| || | | Person{name:"bob",age:5}
| || | false
| |11 "alice"
| Person{name:"alice",age:3}
["string",98.6,true,false,null,undefined,#Array#,#Object#,NaN,Infinity,/^not/,#Person#]
--- [string] bob.name
+++ [string] types[index].name
@@ -1,3 +1,5 @@
-bob
+alice
npm install --save-dev power-assert <one of instrumentors>
or
bower install --save-dev power-assert
npm install --save-dev <one of instrumentors>
See CHANGELOG
See HOW TO USE section for more details.
Note: There is an online demo site available.
'use strict';
const assert = require('assert');
describe('Array', function(){
let ary;
beforeEach(() => {
ary = [1,2,3];
});
describe('#indexOf()', () => {
it('should return index when the value is present', () => {
const zero = 0, two = 2;
assert(ary.indexOf(zero) === two);
});
it('should return -1 when the value is not present', () => {
const minusOne = -1, two = 2;
assert.ok(ary.indexOf(two) === minusOne, 'THIS IS AN ASSERTION MESSAGE');
});
});
});
describe('various types', () => {
let types;
class Person {
constructor(name, age) {
this.name = name;
this.age = age;
}
}
beforeEach(() => {
types = [
'string', 98.6, true, false, null, undefined,
['nested', 'array'],
{object: true},
NaN, Infinity,
/^not/,
new Person('alice', 3)
];
});
it('demo', () => {
const index = types.length -1,
bob = new Person('bob', 5);
assert(types[index].name === bob.name);
});
});
To use power-assert, you need to transform your test code for power-assert output.
Code transform is done by instrumentors below:
If you are using Node.js only, the easiest way is to use intelli-espower-loader. Steps are as follows.
npm install --save-dev mocha power-assert intelli-espower-loader
Put tests into
test directory then run. You will see the power-assert output appears.
$ $(npm bin)/mocha --require intelli-espower-loader path/to/test/mocha_node.js
Array
#indexOf()
1) should return index when the value is present
2) should return -1 when the value is not present
various types
3) demo
0 passing (43ms)
3 failing
1) Array #indexOf() should return index when the value is present:
AssertionError: # test/example2.js:13
assert(ary.indexOf(zero) === two)
| | | | |
| | | | 2
| -1 0 false
[1,2,3]
[number] two
=> 2
[number] ary.indexOf(zero)
=> -1
+ expected - actual
-false
+true
at Context.it (test/example2.js:13:13)
2) Array #indexOf() should return -1 when the value is not present:
AssertionError: THIS IS AN ASSERTION MESSAGE # test/example2.js:17
assert.ok(ary.indexOf(two) === minusOne, 'THIS IS AN ASSERTION MESSAGE')
| | | | |
| | | | -1
| 1 2 false
[1,2,3]
[number] minusOne
=> -1
[number] ary.indexOf(two)
=> 1
+ expected - actual
-false
+true
at Context.it (test/example2.js:17:20)
3) various types demo:
AssertionError: # test/example2.js:43
assert(types[index].name === bob.name)
| || | | | |
| || | | | "bob"
| || | | Person{name:"bob",age:5}
| || | false
| |11 "alice"
| Person{name:"alice",age:3}
["string",98.6,true,false,null,undefined,#Array#,#Object#,NaN,Infinity,/^not/,#Person#]
--- [string] bob.name
+++ [string] types[index].name
@@ -1,3 +1,5 @@
-bob
+alice
+ expected - actual
-false
+true
at Context.it (test/example2.js:43:9)
Some seed projects are available to help you start with power-assert.
|module
|env
|tech stack
|power-assert-node-seed
|Node.js
|power-assert + intelli-espower-loader
|power-assert-testem-seed
|Browsers(by testem)
|power-assert + gulp-espower + testem.
|power-assert-karma-seed
|Browsers(by Karma)
|power-assert + espowerify + browserify + Karma.
There are some ways to use power-assert. (If you want to see running examples, see SEED PROJECTS)
power-assert +
Babel +
babel-preset-power-assert: The only way to enable power-assert if you are using Babel6+.
power-assert +
espower-loader or
intelli-espower-loader : Simple and recommended (but only works under Node).
power-assert +
espower-coffee or
espower-typescript: Use power-assert with AltJS. Recommended but only works under Node.
power-assert +
browserify +
espowerify: if you are using browserify but not with Babel.
power-assert +
webpack +
webpack-espower-loader: if you are using webpack but not with Babel.
power-assert +
espower-cli or
grunt-espower or
gulp-espower : Generate instrumented code so works anywhere.
babel-preset-power-assert or
babel-plugin-espower
If you are writing your code with Babel, you can instrument Power Assert feature with Babel and babel-preset-power-assert (or babel-plugin-espower).
see babel-plugin-espower README and babel-preset-power-assert README
espower-loader or
intelli-espower-loader
If you are writing Node.js app/module, you can instrument Power Assert feature without code generation by using
espower-loader.
FYI: You may be interested in intelli-espower-loader to go one step further. With intelli-espower-loader, you don't need to create loader file (like
enable-power-assert.js). Just define test directory in
package.json wow!
espower-typescript
If you are writing Node.js app/module in TypeScript, you can instrument Power Assert feature without code generation by using
espower-typescript.
see espower-typescript README.
espower-coffee
If you are writing Node.js app/module in CoffeeScript, you can instrument Power Assert feature without code generation by using
espower-coffee.
espowerify
If you are using browserify but not with Babel, you can instrument Power Assert feature via
espowerify.
see espowerify README.
webpack-espower-loader
If you are using webpack but not with Babel, you can instrument Power Assert feature via
webpack-espower-loader.
see webpack-espower-loader README.
espower-cli
If you don't want to use grunt, gulp, browserify, and so on, you can use
power-assert via bower, with generated code by
espower-cli
see espower-cli README.
gulp-espower
On the browser side and you are not using browserify but bower and gulp, you can use
power-assert via bower, with generated code by
gulp-espower
see gulp-espower README.
grunt-espower
On the browser side and you are not using browserify but bower and Grunt, you can use
power-assert via bower, with generated code by
grunt-espower
see grunt-espower README.
power-assert provides an API for customization.
Through this API, you can customize power-assert by changing some options.
var assert = require('power-assert').customize({
output: {
maxDepth: 2
}
});
options has two top-level keys.
assertion and
output.
customization options for empower module. See empower API documentation for details. Note that some default values are different from
empower's (
modifyMessageOnRethrow: true and
saveContextOnRethrow: true).
customization options for power-assert-formatter module. See power-assert-formatter API documentation for details.
customizable properties and their default values are as follows.
var assert = require('power-assert').customize({
assertion: {
destructive: false,
modifyMessageOnRethrow: true,
saveContextOnRethrow: true,
patterns: [
'assert(value, [message])',
'assert.ok(value, [message])',
'assert.equal(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.notEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.strictEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.notStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.deepEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.notDeepEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.deepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])',
'assert.notDeepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])'
]
},
output: {
lineDiffThreshold: 5,
maxDepth: 1,
anonymous: 'Object',
circular: '#@Circular#',
lineSeparator: '\n',
ambiguousEastAsianCharWidth: 2,
widthOf: (Function to calculate width of string. Please see power-assert-formatter's documentation)
stringify: (Function to stringify any target value. Please see power-assert-formatter's documentation)
diff: (Function to create diff string between two strings. Please see power-assert-formatter's documentation)
writerClass: (Constructor Function for output writer class. Please see power-assert-formatter's documentation)
renderers: [
'./built-in/file',
'./built-in/assertion',
'./built-in/diagram',
'./built-in/binary-expression'
]
}
});
power-assert family provides 1 main module, 4 core modules and many more instrumentors.
Main (facade) module is,
|module
|description
|power-assert
|Standard
assert function on top of
empower and
power-assert-formatter
core modules are,
|module
|description
|empower
|Power Assert feature enhancer for assert function/object.
|power-assert-formatter
|Power Assert output formatter.
|espower
|Power Assert feature instrumentor core based on the ECMAScript AST defined in The ESTree Spec (formerly known as Mozilla SpiderMonkey Parser API).
|espower-source
|Power Assert instrumentor from source to source, with source-map. (Thin wrapper of
espower).
and instrumentors are,
|module
|description
|espower-loader
|Node module loader to apply
espower on the fly.
|intelli-espower-loader
|configure
espower-loader with ease.
|babel-preset-power-assert
|Babel preset to instrument power-assert feature into target files.
|babel-plugin-espower
|Babel plugin to instrument power-assert feature into target files.
|espowerify
|Browserify transform to apply
espower to target files.
|webpack-espower-loader
|Power Assert instrumentor module for webpack.
|espower-cli
|Command line tool for power-assert.
|grunt-espower
|Grunt task to apply
espower to target files.
|gulp-espower
|Gulp plugin to apply
espower to target files.
|karma-espower-preprocessor
|karma-preprocessor for power-assert.
|espower-coffee
|power-assert instrumentor for CoffeeScript.
|espower-typescript
|power-assert instrumentor for TypeScript.
|espower-traceur
|power-assert instrumentor for ES6 using Traceur Compiler.
|espower-babel
|[DEPRECATED] power-assert instrumentor for ES6 using Babel.
power-assert provides standard assert compatible function with Power Assert feature.
(Best fit with Mocha. If you use assert-like objects provided by various testing frameworks such as QUnit or nodeunit. Please use empower and power-assert-formatter modules directly).
Internally,
power-assert uses empower module to enhance power assert feature into the standard assert module, to run with the power assert feature added code by espower module, and prettify output using power-assert-formatter.
See power-assert-demo project for power-assert Demo running with mocha.
For the Transpiler side, we support Node under maintenance. In other words, we stop supporting old Node version when their maintenance ends.
For the Runtime side, we support Node under maintenance and "modern enough" browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge etc.
Any other environments are not supported officially (means that we do not test against them on CI service). power-assert is known to work with old browsers, and trying to keep them working though.
Licensed under the MIT license.
var q = require('qunitjs');
(function () {
var empower = require('empower'),
formatter = require('power-assert-formatter'),
qunitTap = require("qunit-tap");
empower(q.assert, formatter(), {destructive: true});
qunitTap(q, require('util').puts, {showSourceOnFailure: false});
q.config.autorun = false;
})();
q.test('spike', function (assert) {
assert.ok(true);
var hoge = 'foo';
var fuga = 'bar';
assert.ok(hoge === fuga, 'comment');
var piyo = 3;
assert.ok(fuga === piyo);
var longString = 'very very loooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooong message';
var anotherLongString = 'yet another loooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooong message';
assert.ok(longString === anotherLongString);
assert.ok(4 === piyo);
assert.ok(4 !== 4);
var falsyStr = '';
assert.ok(falsyStr);
var falsyNum = 0;
assert.ok(falsyNum);
var ary1 = ['foo', 'bar'];
var ary2 = ['aaa', 'bbb', 'ccc'];
assert.ok(ary1.length === ary2.length);
assert.deepEqual(ary1, ary2);
var actual = 16;
assert.ok(5 < actual && actual < 13);
actual = 4;
assert.ok(5 < actual && actual < 13);
actual = 10;
assert.ok(actual < 5 || 13 < actual);
var propName = 'bar',
foo = {
bar: {
baz: false
}
};
assert.ok(foo.bar.baz);
assert.ok(foo['bar'].baz);
assert.ok(foo[propName]['baz']);
var truth = true;
assert.ok(!truth);
var func = function () { return false; };
assert.ok(func());
var obj = {
age: function () {
return 0;
}
};
assert.ok(obj.age());
var isFalsy = function (arg) {
return !(arg);
};
var positiveInt = 50;
assert.ok(isFalsy(positiveInt));
var sum = function () {
var result = 0;
for (var i = 0; i < arguments.length; i += 1) {
result += arguments[i];
}
return result;
};
var one = 1, two = 2, three = 3, seven = 7, ten = 10;
assert.ok(sum(one, two, three) === seven);
assert.ok(sum(sum(one, two), three) === sum(sum(two, three), seven));
assert.ok((three * (seven * ten)) === three);
var math = {
calc: {
sum: function () {
var result = 0;
for (var i = 0; i < arguments.length; i += 1) {
result += arguments[i];
}
return result;
}
}
};
assert.ok(math.calc.sum(one, two, three) === seven);
});
q.load();
espower code above then running under Node.js
# module: undefined
# test: spike
ok 1 - okay
not ok 2 - comment # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:17
#
# assert.ok(hoge === fuga, 'comment')
# | | |
# | | "bar"
# | false
# "foo"
#
# --- [string] fuga
# +++ [string] hoge
# @@ -1,3 +1,3 @@
# -bar
# +foo
#
# , test: spike
not ok 3 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:20
#
# assert.ok(fuga === piyo)
# | | |
# | | 3
# | false
# "bar"
#
# [number] piyo
# => 3
# [string] fuga
# => "bar"
# , test: spike
not ok 4 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:24
#
# assert.ok(longString === anotherLongString)
# | | |
# | | "yet another loooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooong message"
# | false
# "very very loooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooong message"
#
# --- [string] anotherLongString
# +++ [string] longString
# @@ -1,15 +1,13 @@
# -yet anoth
# +very v
# er
# +y
# loo
#
# , test: spike
not ok 5 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:26
#
# assert.ok(4 === piyo)
# | |
# | 3
# false
#
# [number] piyo
# => 3
# [number] 4
# => 4
# , test: spike
not ok 6 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:28
#
# assert.ok(4 !== 4)
# |
# false
# , test: spike
not ok 7 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:31
#
# assert.ok(falsyStr)
# |
# ""
# , test: spike
not ok 8 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:34
#
# assert.ok(falsyNum)
# |
# 0
# , test: spike
not ok 9 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:38
#
# assert.ok(ary1.length === ary2.length)
# | | | | |
# | | | | 3
# | | | ["aaa","bbb","ccc"]
# | 2 false
# ["foo","bar"]
#
# [number] ary2.length
# => 3
# [number] ary1.length
# => 2
# , test: spike
not ok 10 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:39
#
# assert.deepEqual(ary1, ary2)
# | |
# | ["aaa","bbb","ccc"]
# ["foo","bar"]
# , expected: [
# "aaa",
# "bbb",
# "ccc"
# ], got: [
# "foo",
# "bar"
# ], test: spike
not ok 11 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:42
#
# assert.ok(5 < actual && actual < 13)
# | | | | |
# | | | 16 false
# | 16 false
# true
# , test: spike
not ok 12 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:45
#
# assert.ok(5 < actual && actual < 13)
# | | |
# | 4 false
# false
# , test: spike
not ok 13 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:48
#
# assert.ok(actual < 5 || 13 < actual)
# | | | | |
# | | | | 10
# | | false false
# 10 false
# , test: spike
not ok 14 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:58
#
# assert.ok(foo.bar.baz)
# | | |
# | | false
# | Object{baz:false}
# Object{bar:#Object#}
# , test: spike
not ok 15 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:59
#
# assert.ok(foo['bar'].baz)
# | | |
# | | false
# | Object{baz:false}
# Object{bar:#Object#}
# , test: spike
not ok 16 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:60
#
# assert.ok(foo[propName]['baz'])
# | || |
# | |"bar" false
# | Object{baz:false}
# Object{bar:#Object#}
# , test: spike
not ok 17 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:64
#
# assert.ok(!truth)
# ||
# |true
# false
# , test: spike
not ok 18 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:68
#
# assert.ok(func())
# |
# false
# , test: spike
not ok 19 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:76
#
# assert.ok(obj.age())
# | |
# | 0
# Object{age:#function#}
# , test: spike
not ok 20 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:83
#
# assert.ok(isFalsy(positiveInt))
# | |
# false 50
# , test: spike
not ok 21 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:94
#
# assert.ok(sum(one, two, three) === seven)
# | | | | | |
# | | | | | 7
# 6 1 2 3 false
#
# [number] seven
# => 7
# [number] sum(one, two, three)
# => 6
# , test: spike
not ok 22 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:95
#
# assert.ok(sum(sum(one, two), three) === sum(sum(two, three), seven))
# | | | | | | | | | | |
# | | | | | | 12 5 2 3 7
# 6 3 1 2 3 false
#
# [number] sum(sum(two, three), seven)
# => 12
# [number] sum(sum(one, two), three)
# => 6
# , test: spike
not ok 23 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:96
#
# assert.ok(three * (seven * ten) === three)
# | | | | | | |
# | | | | | | 3
# | | | | 10 false
# | | 7 70
# 3 210
#
# [number] three
# => 3
# [number] three * (seven * ten)
# => 210
# , test: spike
not ok 24 - # path/to/examples/qunit_node.js:110
#
# assert.ok(math.calc.sum(one, two, three) === seven)
# | | | | | | | |
# | | | | | | | 7
# | | 6 1 2 3 false
# | Object{sum:#function#}
# Object{calc:#Object#}
#
# [number] seven
# => 7
# [number] math.calc.sum(one, two, three)
# => 6
# , test: spike
1..24
Have fun!