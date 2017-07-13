openbase logo
pmf

pow-mongoose-fixtures

by Charles Davison
0.3.0 (see all)

Fixture loader for NodeJS' Mongoose ODM. Check pow-mongodb-fixtures instead to load data straight to MongoDB, skipping Mongoose.

npm
GitHub
Documentation
915

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

mongoose-fixtures

Simple fixture loader for Mongoose on NodeJS.

Fixtures can be in one file, or divided up into separate files for organisation (e.g. one file per model)

The fixture files must export objects which are keyed by the Mongoose model name, each containing the data for documents within that.

NOTE: Loading fixtures will clear the existing contents of a collection!

FOR EXAMPLE: With the file below, 3 documents will be inserted into the 'User' collection and 2 into the 'Business' collection:

//fixtures.js
exports.User = [
    { name: 'Gob' },
    { name: 'Buster' },
    { name: 'Steve Holt' }
];

exports.Business = [
    { name: 'The Banana Stand' },
    { name: 'Bluth Homes' }
];

You can also load fixtures as an object where each document is keyed, in case you want to reference another document:

//users.js
var ObjectId = require('mongodb').BSONNative.ObjectID;

exports.User = {
    user1: {
        _id: new ObjectId(),
        name: 'Michael'
    },
    user2: {
        _id: new ObjectId(),
        name: 'George Michael',
        father: exports.User.user1._id
    }
}

Usage

var fixtures = require('pow-mongoose-fixtures');

//Objects
fixtures.load({
    User: [
        { name: 'Maeby' },
        { name: 'George Michael' }
    ]
});

//Files
fixtures.load(__dirname + '/fixtures/users.js', callback);

//Directories (loads all files in the directory)
fixtures.load(__dirname + '/fixtures', callback);

Installation

npm install pow-mongoose-fixtures --save-dev

