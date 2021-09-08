A tiny plugin for PouchDB that provides two convenience methods:
upsert() - update a document, or insert a new one if it doesn't exist ("upsert"). Will keep retrying (forever) if it gets 409 conflicts.
putIfNotExists() - create a new document if it doesn't exist. Does nothing if it already exists.
So basically, if you're tired of manually dealing with 409s or 404s in your PouchDB code, then this is the plugin for you.
bower install pouchdb-upsert
Or download from the
dist/ folder and include it after
pouchdb.js:
<script src="pouchdb.js"></script>
<script src="pouchdb.upsert.js"></script>
npm install pouchdb-upsert
Then attach it to the
PouchDB object:
var PouchDB = require('pouchdb');
PouchDB.plugin(require('pouchdb-upsert'));
Perform an upsert (update or insert) operation. If you don't specify a
callback, then this function returns a Promise.
docId - the
_id of the document.
diffFunc - function that takes the existing doc as input and returns an updated doc.
diffFunc returns falsey, then the update won't be performed (as an optimization).
{} will be the input to
diffFunc.
Note: By design, the goal of this repo is to just provide a handler for synchronized logic.
diffFunc must not make asynchronous calls.
A doc with a basic counter:
db.upsert('myDocId', function (doc) {
if (!doc.count) {
doc.count = 0;
}
doc.count++;
return doc;
}).then(function (res) {
// success, res is {rev: '1-xxx', updated: true, id: 'myDocId'}
}).catch(function (err) {
// error
});
Resulting doc (after 1
upsert):
{
_id: 'myDocId',
_rev: '1-cefef1ec19869d9441a47021f3fd4710',
count: 1
}
Resulting doc (after 3
upserts):
{
_id: 'myDocId',
_rev: '3-536ef59f3ed17a181dc683a255caf1d9',
count: 3
}
A
diffFunc that only updates the doc if it's missing a certain field:
db.upsert('myDocId', function (doc) {
if (!doc.touched) {
doc.touched = true;
return doc;
}
return false; // don't update the doc; it's already been "touched"
}).then(function (res) {
// success, res is {rev: '1-xxx', updated: true, id: 'myDocId'}
}).catch(function (err) {
// error
});
Resulting doc:
{
_id: 'myDocId',
_rev: '1-cefef1ec19869d9441a47021f3fd4710',
touched: true
}
The next time you try to
upsert, the
res will be
{rev: '1-xxx', updated: false, id: 'myDocId'}. The
updated: false indicates that the
upsert function did not actually update the document, and the
rev returned will be the previous winning revision.
You can also return a new object. The
_id and
_rev are added automatically:
db.upsert('myDocId', function (doc) {
return {thisIs: 'awesome!'};
}).then(function (res) {
// success, res is {rev: '1-xxx', updated: true, id: 'myDocId'}
}).catch(function (err) {
// error
});
Resulting doc:
{
_id: 'myDocId',
_rev: '1-cefef1ec19869d9441a47021f3fd4710',
thisIs: 'awesome!'
}
Put a new document with the given
docId, if it doesn't already exist. If you don't specify a
callback, then this function returns a Promise.
docId - the
_id of the document. Optional if you already include it in the
doc
doc - the document to insert. Should contain an
_id if
docId is not specified
If the document already exists, then the Promise will just resolve immediately.
Put a doc if it doesn't exist
db.putIfNotExists('myDocId', {yo: 'dude'}).then(function (res) {
// success, res is {rev: '1-xxx', updated: true, id: 'myDocId'}
}).catch(function (err) {
// error
});
Resulting doc:
{
_id: 'myDocId',
_rev: '1-cefef1ec19869d9441a47021f3fd4710',
yo: 'dude'
}
If you call
putIfNotExists multiple times, then the document will not be updated the 2nd, 3rd, or 4th time (etc.).
If it's not updated, then the
res will be
{rev: '1-xxx', updated: false, id: 'myDocId'}, where
rev is the first revision and
updated: false indicates that it wasn't updated.
You can also just include the
_id inside the document itself:
db.putIfNotExists({_id: 'myDocId', yo: 'dude'}).then(function (res) {
// success, res is {rev: '1-xxx', updated: true, id: 'myDocId'}
}).catch(function (err) {
// error
});
Resulting doc (same as example 1):
{
_id: 'myDocId',
_rev: '1-cefef1ec19869d9441a47021f3fd4710',
yo: 'dude'
}
npm install
npm run build
This will run the tests in Node using LevelDB:
npm test
You can also check for 100% code coverage using:
npm run coverage
If you have mocha installed globally you can run single test with:
TEST_DB=local mocha --reporter spec --grep search_phrase
The
TEST_DB environment variable specifies the database that PouchDB should use (see
package.json).
npm run test-browser
npm run test-local