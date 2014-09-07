PouchDB Replication Stream

ReadableStream s and WritableStream s for PouchDB/CouchDB replication.

Basically, you can replicate two databases by just attaching the streams together.

This has many uses:

Dump a database to a file, and then load that same file into another database. Do a quick initial replication by dumping the contents of a CouchDB to an HTTP endpoint, which is then loaded into a PouchDB in the browser. Replicate over web sockets? Over bluetooth? Over NFC? Why not? Since the replication stream is just JSON plaintext, you can send it over any transport mechanism. Periodically backup your database.

Examples

You can use pouchdb-replication-stream itself to:

Usage

Let's assume you have two databases. It doesn't matter whether they're remote or local:

var db1 = new PouchDB( 'mydb' ); var db2 = new PouchDB( 'http://localhost:5984/mydb' );

Let's dump the entire contents of db1 to a file using dump() :

var ws = fs.createWriteStream( 'output.txt' ); db1.dump(ws).then( function ( res ) { });

Now let's read that file into another database using load() :

var rs = fs.createReadStream( 'output.txt' ); db2.load(rs).then( function ( res ) { });

Congratulations, your databases are now in sync. It's the same effect as if you had done:

db1.replicate.to(db2);

API

Dump the db to a stream with the given opts . Returns a Promise.

The opts are passed directly to the replicate() API as described here. In particular you may want to set:

batch_size - how many documents to dump in each output chunk. Defaults to 50.

- how many documents to dump in each output chunk. Defaults to 50. since - the seq from which to start reading changes.

The options you are allowed to pass through are: batch_size , batches_limit , filter , doc_ids , query_params , since , and view .

Load changes from the given stream into the db . Returns a Promise.

This is an idempotent operation, so you can call it multiple times and it won't change the result.

Warning when using pouchdb-load

The pouchdb-load plugin has its own db.load() function, which is incompatible with this one. If you want to use both plugins at the same time, then you will need to do:

var PouchDB = require ( 'pouchdb' ); var load = require ( 'pouchdb-load' ); PouchDB.plugin({ loadIt : load.load });

Then you can use pouchdb-load via db.loadIt() , which will not clobber the db.load() from this plugin. (You must use Browserify/Webpack, since there is no prebuilt loadIt() version.)

Design

The replication stream looks like this:

{ "version" : "0.1.0" , "db_type" : "leveldb" , "start_time" : "2014-09-07T21:31:01.527Z" , "db_info" :{ "doc_count" : 3 , "update_seq" : 3 , "db_name" : "testdb" }} { "docs" :[{ "_id" : "doc1" , "_rev" : "1-x" , "_revisions" :{ "start" : 1 , "ids" :[ "x" ]}, "foo" : "bar" }]} { "docs" :[{ "_id" : "doc2" , "_rev" : "1-y" , "_revisions" :{ "start" : 1 , "ids" :[ "y" ]}, "foo" : "baz" }]} { "docs" :[{ "_id" : "doc3" , "_rev" : "1-z" , "_revisions" :{ "start" : 1 , "ids" :[ "z" ]}, "foo" : "quux" }]} { "seq" : 3 }

I.e. it's just NDJ - Newline Delimited JSON. Each line is a list of the documents to be loaded into the target database (using bulkDocs() with {new_edits: false} ).

The first line is a header containing some basic info, like the number of documents in the database and the replication stream protocol version. Such info many be useful for showing a progress bar during the load() process, or for handling later versions, in case this protocol changes.

This replication stream is idempotent, meaning you can load it into a target database any number of times, and it will be as if you had only done it once.

At the end of the load() process, the target database will function exactly as if it had been replicated from the source database. Revision hashes, conflicts, attachments, and document contents are all faithfully transported.

Some lines may contain seq s; these are used as checkpoints. The seq line says, "When you have loaded all the preceding documents, you are now at update_seq seq ."

For the time being, attachments are just included as base64-encoded strings, ala CouchDB's _all_docs with attachments=true and Accept: application/json .

Installation

To use this plugin, download it from the dist folder and include it after pouchdb.js in your HTML page:

< script src = "pouchdb.js" > </ script > < script src = "pouchdb.replication-stream.js" > </ script >

You can also use Bower:

bower install pouchdb-replication-stream

Or to use it in Node.js, just npm install it:

npm install pouchdb-replication-stream

In Node.js, you can attach it to the PouchDB object using the following code:

var PouchDB = require ( 'pouchdb' ); var replicationStream = require ( 'pouchdb-replication-stream' ); PouchDB.plugin(replicationStream.plugin); PouchDB.adapter( 'writableStream' , replicationStream.adapters.writableStream);

Stream directly without the dump file

On Node.js or with Browserify , ou can use a MemoryStream to stream directly without dumping to a file. Here's an example:

var Promise = require ( 'bluebird' ); var PouchDB = require ( 'pouchdb' ); var replicationStream = require ( 'pouchdb-replication-stream' ); var MemoryStream = require ( 'memorystream' ); PouchDB.plugin(replicationStream.plugin); PouchDB.adapter( 'writableStream' , replicationStream.adapters.writableStream); var stream = new MemoryStream(); var source = new PouchDB( 'http://localhost:5984/source_db' ); var dest = new PouchDB( 'local_destination' ); Promise .all([ source.dump(stream), dest.load(stream) ]).then( function ( ) { console .log( 'Hooray the stream replication is complete!' ); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .log( 'oh no an error' , err); });

This will also work in the browser if you are using Browserify.

If you aren't using Browserify, then you can download MemoryStream from https://wzrd.in/standalone/memorystream@latest and it will be available as window.memorystream .

Example:

< script src = "lib/pouchdb/dist/pouchdb.js" > </ script > < script src = "lib/pouchdb-replication-stream/dist/pouchdb.replication-stream.js" > </ script > < script src = "lib/memorystream/memorystream.js" > </ script >

var localDB = new PouchDB( 'foo' ); var remoteDB = new PouchDB( 'bar' ); var source = new PouchDB( 'http://localhost:5984/source_db' ); var dest = new PouchDB( 'local_destination' ); Promise .all([ source.dump(stream), dest.load(stream) ]).then( function ( ) { console .log( 'Hooray the stream replication is complete!' ); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .log( 'oh no an error' , err); });

Dumping to a string

You can use MemoryStream to read in the entire stream and dump it to a string.

Example:

var PouchDB = require ( 'pouchdb' ); var replicationStream = require ( 'pouchdb-replication-stream' ); var MemoryStream = require ( 'memorystream' ); PouchDB.plugin(replicationStream.plugin); PouchDB.adapter( 'writableStream' , replicationStream.adapters.writableStream); var dumpedString = '' ; var stream = new MemoryStream(); stream.on( 'data' , function ( chunk ) { dumpedString += chunk.toString(); }); var db = new PouchDB( 'my_db' ); db.dump(stream).then( function ( ) { console .log( 'Yay, I have a dumpedString: ' + dumpedString); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .log( 'oh no an error' , err); });

This will also work in the browser via Browserify.

If you aren't using Browserify, then you can download MemoryStream from https://wzrd.in/standalone/memorystream@latest and it will be available as window.memorystream .

Example:

< script src = "lib/pouchdb/dist/pouchdb.js" > </ script > < script src = "lib/pouchdb-replication-stream/dist/pouchdb.replication-stream.js" > </ script > < script src = "lib/memorystream/memorystream.js" > </ script >

var db = new PouchDB( 'my_db' ); var MemoryStream = window .MemoryStream; var dumpedString = '' ; stream.on( 'data' , function ( chunk ) { dumpedString += chunk.toString(); }); db.dump(stream).then( function ( ) { console .log( 'Yay, I have a dumpedString: ' + dumpedString); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .log( 'oh no an error' , err); });

Known pitfalls

Read error 400 ECONNRESET

Basically this means your CouchDB cannot handle all concurrent requests happening. Most probable cause is you have 200+ attachments on one of your documents.

One simple way to get around this error is to limit the globalAgent maxSockets, which manages the maximum number of concurret http requests.

require ( 'http' ).globalAgent.maxSockets = 25 ;

Trying to speed up PouchDB replication?

If you are using this library in the browser, then it's not going to speed up replication. The whole point is to minify the number of HTTP requests by collapsing replication into a stream, and then sending one big chunk down the wire to the client. If you use it on the client side, then it will still make many small requests to the server, which is slow.

What you probably want is to use this library server-side, in a Node.js process. For a good example, see the Express wrapper: express-pouchdb-replication-stream.

Building

npm install npm run build

Your plugin is now located at dist/pouchdb.mypluginname.js and dist/pouchdb.mypluginname.min.js and is ready for distribution.

Testing

In Node

This will run the tests in Node using LevelDB:

npm test

You can also check for 100% code coverage using:

npm run coverage

If you don't like the coverage results, change the values from 100 to something else in package.json , or add /*istanbul ignore */ comments.

If you have mocha installed globally you can run single test with:

TEST_DB =local mocha --reporter spec --grep search_phrase

The TEST_DB environment variable specifies the database that PouchDB should use (see package.json ).

In the browser

Run npm run dev and then point your favorite browser to http://127.0.0.1:8001/test/index.html.

The query param ?grep=mysearch will search for tests matching mysearch .

Automated browser tests

You can run e.g.

CLIENT =selenium:firefox npm test CLIENT =selenium:phantomjs npm test

This will run the tests automatically and the process will exit with a 0 or a 1 when it's done. Firefox uses IndexedDB, and PhantomJS uses WebSQL.