ReadableStreams and
WritableStreams for PouchDB/CouchDB replication.
Basically, you can replicate two databases by just attaching the streams together.
This has many uses:
You can use
pouchdb-replication-stream itself to:
Let's assume you have two databases. It doesn't matter whether they're remote or local:
var db1 = new PouchDB('mydb');
var db2 = new PouchDB('http://localhost:5984/mydb');
Let's dump the entire contents of db1 to a file using
dump():
var ws = fs.createWriteStream('output.txt');
db1.dump(ws).then(function (res) {
// res should be {ok: true}
});
Now let's read that file into another database using
load():
var rs = fs.createReadStream('output.txt');
db2.load(rs).then(function (res) {
// res should be {ok: true}
});
Congratulations, your databases are now in sync. It's the same effect as if you had done:
db1.replicate.to(db2);
Dump the
db to a
stream with the given
opts. Returns a Promise.
The
opts are passed directly to the
replicate() API as described here. In particular you may want to set:
batch_size - how many documents to dump in each output chunk. Defaults to 50.
since - the
seq from which to start reading changes.
The options you are allowed to pass through are:
batch_size,
batches_limit,
filter,
doc_ids,
query_params,
since, and
view.
Load changes from the given
stream into the
db. Returns a Promise.
This is an idempotent operation, so you can call it multiple times and it won't change the result.
pouchdb-load
The pouchdb-load plugin has its own
db.load()
function, which is incompatible with this one. If you want to use both plugins at the same
time, then you will need to do:
var PouchDB = require('pouchdb');
var load = require('pouchdb-load');
PouchDB.plugin({
loadIt: load.load
});
// Then load `pouchdb-replication-stream` normally
Then you can use
pouchdb-load via
db.loadIt(), which will not clobber the
db.load() from this plugin. (You must use Browserify/Webpack, since there is no prebuilt
loadIt() version.)
The replication stream looks like this:
{"version":"0.1.0","db_type":"leveldb","start_time":"2014-09-07T21:31:01.527Z","db_info":{"doc_count":3,"update_seq":3,"db_name":"testdb"}}
{"docs":[{"_id":"doc1","_rev":"1-x","_revisions":{"start":1,"ids":["x"]},"foo":"bar"}]}
{"docs":[{"_id":"doc2","_rev":"1-y","_revisions":{"start":1,"ids":["y"]},"foo":"baz"}]}
{"docs":[{"_id":"doc3","_rev":"1-z","_revisions":{"start":1,"ids":["z"]},"foo":"quux"}]}
{"seq":3}
I.e. it's just NDJ - Newline Delimited JSON. Each line is a list of the documents to be loaded into the target database (using
bulkDocs() with
{new_edits: false}).
The first line is a header containing some basic info, like the number of documents in the database and the replication stream protocol version. Such info many be useful for showing a progress bar during the
load() process, or for handling later versions, in case this protocol changes.
This replication stream is idempotent, meaning you can load it into a target database any number of times, and it will be as if you had only done it once.
At the end of the
load() process, the target database will function exactly as if it had been replicated from the source database. Revision hashes, conflicts, attachments, and document contents are all faithfully transported.
Some lines may contain
seqs; these are used as checkpoints. The
seq line says, "When you have loaded all the preceding documents, you are now at update_seq
seq."
For the time being, attachments are just included as base64-encoded strings, ala CouchDB's
_all_docs with
attachments=true and
Accept: application/json.
To use this plugin, download it from the
dist folder and include it after
pouchdb.js in your HTML page:
<script src="pouchdb.js"></script>
<script src="pouchdb.replication-stream.js"></script>
You can also use Bower:
bower install pouchdb-replication-stream
Or to use it in Node.js, just npm install it:
npm install pouchdb-replication-stream
In Node.js, you can attach it to the
PouchDB object using the following code:
var PouchDB = require('pouchdb');
var replicationStream = require('pouchdb-replication-stream');
PouchDB.plugin(replicationStream.plugin);
PouchDB.adapter('writableStream', replicationStream.adapters.writableStream);
On Node.js or with
Browserify, ou can use a
MemoryStream to stream directly without dumping to a file. Here's an example:
var Promise = require('bluebird');
var PouchDB = require('pouchdb');
var replicationStream = require('pouchdb-replication-stream');
var MemoryStream = require('memorystream');
PouchDB.plugin(replicationStream.plugin);
PouchDB.adapter('writableStream', replicationStream.adapters.writableStream);
var stream = new MemoryStream();
var source = new PouchDB('http://localhost:5984/source_db');
var dest = new PouchDB('local_destination');
Promise.all([
source.dump(stream),
dest.load(stream)
]).then(function () {
console.log('Hooray the stream replication is complete!');
}).catch(function (err) {
console.log('oh no an error', err);
});
This will also work in the browser if you are using Browserify.
If you aren't using Browserify, then you can download
MemoryStream from https://wzrd.in/standalone/memorystream@latest and it will be available as
window.memorystream.
Example:
<script src="lib/pouchdb/dist/pouchdb.js"></script>
<script src="lib/pouchdb-replication-stream/dist/pouchdb.replication-stream.js"></script>
<script src="lib/memorystream/memorystream.js"></script>
var localDB = new PouchDB('foo');
var remoteDB = new PouchDB('bar');
var source = new PouchDB('http://localhost:5984/source_db');
var dest = new PouchDB('local_destination');
Promise.all([
source.dump(stream),
dest.load(stream)
]).then(function () {
console.log('Hooray the stream replication is complete!');
}).catch(function (err) {
console.log('oh no an error', err);
});
You can use
MemoryStream to read in the entire
stream and dump it to a string.
Example:
var PouchDB = require('pouchdb');
var replicationStream = require('pouchdb-replication-stream');
var MemoryStream = require('memorystream');
PouchDB.plugin(replicationStream.plugin);
PouchDB.adapter('writableStream', replicationStream.adapters.writableStream);
var dumpedString = '';
var stream = new MemoryStream();
stream.on('data', function(chunk) {
dumpedString += chunk.toString();
});
var db = new PouchDB('my_db');
db.dump(stream).then(function () {
console.log('Yay, I have a dumpedString: ' + dumpedString);
}).catch(function (err) {
console.log('oh no an error', err);
});
This will also work in the browser via Browserify.
If you aren't using Browserify, then you can download
MemoryStream from https://wzrd.in/standalone/memorystream@latest and it will be available as
window.memorystream.
Example:
<script src="lib/pouchdb/dist/pouchdb.js"></script>
<script src="lib/pouchdb-replication-stream/dist/pouchdb.replication-stream.js"></script>
<script src="lib/memorystream/memorystream.js"></script>
var db = new PouchDB('my_db');
var MemoryStream = window.MemoryStream;
var dumpedString = '';
stream.on('data', function(chunk) {
dumpedString += chunk.toString();
});
db.dump(stream).then(function () {
console.log('Yay, I have a dumpedString: ' + dumpedString);
}).catch(function (err) {
console.log('oh no an error', err);
});
Basically this means your CouchDB cannot handle all concurrent requests happening. Most probable cause is you have 200+ attachments on one of your documents.
One simple way to get around this error is to limit the globalAgent maxSockets, which manages the maximum number of concurret http requests.
require('http').globalAgent.maxSockets = 25;
If you are using this library in the browser, then it's not going to speed up replication. The whole point is to minify the number of HTTP requests by collapsing replication into a stream, and then sending one big chunk down the wire to the client. If you use it on the client side, then it will still make many small requests to the server, which is slow.
What you probably want is to use this library server-side, in a Node.js process. For a good example, see the Express wrapper: express-pouchdb-replication-stream.
npm install
npm run build
Your plugin is now located at
dist/pouchdb.mypluginname.js and
dist/pouchdb.mypluginname.min.js and is ready for distribution.
This will run the tests in Node using LevelDB:
npm test
You can also check for 100% code coverage using:
npm run coverage
If you don't like the coverage results, change the values from 100 to something else in
package.json, or add
/*istanbul ignore */ comments.
If you have mocha installed globally you can run single test with:
TEST_DB=local mocha --reporter spec --grep search_phrase
The
TEST_DB environment variable specifies the database that PouchDB should use (see
package.json).
Run
npm run dev and then point your favorite browser to http://127.0.0.1:8001/test/index.html.
The query param
?grep=mysearch will search for tests matching
mysearch.
You can run e.g.
CLIENT=selenium:firefox npm test
CLIENT=selenium:phantomjs npm test
This will run the tests automatically and the process will exit with a 0 or a 1 when it's done. Firefox uses IndexedDB, and PhantomJS uses WebSQL.