pouchdb-mc

by pouchdb
6.1.0

🐨 - PouchDB is a pocket-sized database.

3

GitHub Stars

14.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

406

Package

Dependencies

19

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

PouchDB – The Database that Syncs!

PouchDB is an open-source JavaScript database inspired by Apache CouchDB that is designed to run well within the browser.

PouchDB was created to help web developers build applications that work as well offline as they do online.

Using PouchDB

To get started using PouchDB, check out the web site and API documentation.

Getting Help

The PouchDB community is active on Libera IRC (web), in the Google Groups mailing list, and on StackOverflow. Or you can tweet @pouchdb!

If you think you've found a bug in PouchDB, please write a reproducible test case and file a Github issue. You can start with a template we have built on glitch.

Prerelease builds

If you like to live on the bleeding edge, you can build PouchDB from source using these steps:

git clone https://github.com/pouchdb/pouchdb.git
cd pouchdb
npm install

After running these steps, the browser build can be found in packages/node_modules/pouchdb/dist/pouchdb.js.

Changelog

PouchDB follows semantic versioning. To see a changelog with all PouchDB releases, check out the Github releases page.

For a concise list of breaking changes, there's the wiki list of breaking changes.

Keep in mind that PouchDB is auto-migrating, so a database created in 1.0.0 will still work if you open it in 4.0.0+. Any release containing a migration is clearly marked in the release notes.

Contributing

We're always looking for new contributors! If you'd like to try your hand at writing code, writing documentation, designing the website, writing a blog post, or answering questions on StackOverflow, then we'd love to have your input.

If you have a pull request that you'd like to submit, please read the contributing guide for info on style, commit message format, and other (slightly!) nitpicky things like that. PouchDB is heavily tested, so you'll also want to check out the testing guide.

