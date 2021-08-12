PouchDB Server is a drop-in replacement for CouchDB, using PouchDB and Node.js. It is modeled after the single-node design of CouchDB 1.x, although it contains some CouchDB 2.x features such as Mango queries.
PouchDB Server is much less battle-tested than CouchDB, but it does pass the full PouchDB test suite.
For the
express-pouchdb sub-package, skip to express-pouchdb.
This git repository is a monorepo, and is the source for many pouchdb npm packages.
For information about interacting with a PouchDB, see https://pouchdb.com/.
Install:
npm install -g pouchdb-server
Then run:
pouchdb-server
Now you can view the Fauxton web
interface by opening
http://localhost:5984/_utils in a browser.
PouchDB Server's default port is 5984. To change it:
pouchdb-server --port 3000
By default, all files are written in the current directory. To use another one:
pouchdb-server --dir path/to/my/directory
PouchDB Server can run fully in-memory (no changes are saved):
pouchdb-server --in-memory
Or it can run using SQLite rather than LevelDB:
pouchdb-server --sqlite
Most PouchDB Server options are available via the command line:
Usage: pouchdb-server [options]
Options:
-p, --port Port on which to run the server. (Defaults to
/_config/httpd/port which defaults to 5984).
-d, --dir Where to store database files. (Defaults to
/_config/couchdb/database_dir which defaults to the
current directory).
-c, --config The location of the configuration file that backs
/_config. (Defaults to ./config.json).
-o, --host The address to bind the server to. (Defaults to
/_config/httpd/bind_address which defaults to
127.0.0.1).
-m, --in-memory Use a pure in-memory database which will be deleted
upon restart. (Defaults to
/_config/pouchdb_server/in_memory which defaults to
false).
--sqlite Use PouchDB over SQLite instead of LevelDOWN.
(Defaults to /_config/pouchdb_server/sqlite which
defaults to false).
-r, --proxy Proxy requests to the specified host. Include a
trailing '/'. (Defaults to
/_config/pouchdb_server/proxy which defaults to
undefined).
-n, --no-stdout-logs Stops the log file from also being written to stdout.
(Defaults to /_config/pouchdb_server/no-stdout-logs
which defaults to false).
--no-color Disable coloring of logging output.
--level-backend Advanced - Alternate LevelDOWN backend (e.g. memdown,
riakdown, redisdown). Note that you'll need to
manually npm install it first. (Defaults to
/_config/pouchdb_server/level_backend which defaults
to undefined).
--level-prefix Advanced - Prefix to use for all database names,
useful for URLs in alternate backends, e.g.
riak://localhost:8087/ for riakdown. (Defaults to
/_config/pouchdb_server/level_prefix which defaults
to undefined).
Examples:
pouchdb-server --level-backend riakdown --level-prefix riak://localhost:8087
Starts up a pouchdb-server that talks to Riak.
Requires: npm install riakdown
pouchdb-server --level-backend redisdown
Starts up a pouchdb-server that talks to Redis, on localhost:6379.
Requires: npm install redisdown
pouchdb-server --level-backend sqldown --level-prefix /tmp/
Starts up a pouchdb-server using SQLite, with files stored in /tmp/.
Requires: npm install sqldown sqlite3
By default, you can configure PouchDB Server using a
config.json file, which is
typically expected at the root of wherever you run it, but may be specified with the
--config option.
Below are some examples of
config.json options:
To change the log output level, you can create a
config.json file containing e.g.:
{
"log": {
"level": "none"
}
}
The available values are
debug,
info,
warning,
error, and
none. The default
is
info.
To choose the file where logs are written, you can create a
config.json file containing e.g.:
{
"log": {
"file": "/path/to/log.txt"
}
}
By default, logs are written to
./log.txt.
Due to conventions set by Heroku and others, if you have a
PORT environment variable,
pouchdb-server will pick up on that and use it instead of
5984 as the default.
export PORT=3000
pouchdb-server # will run on port 3000
The
express-pouchdb module is a fully qualified Express application with routing defined to
mimic most of the CouchDB REST API, and whose behavior is handled by
PouchDB.
The intention is for
express-pouchdb to be mounted into Express apps for
extended usability. A simple example of this is
pouchdb-server itself.
Install the necessary packages:
npm install express-pouchdb pouchdb express
Now here's a sample Express app, which we'll name
app.js.
var PouchDB = require('pouchdb');
var express = require('express');
var app = express();
app.use('/db', require('express-pouchdb')(PouchDB));
app.listen(3000);
Now we can run this script and find each of
express-pouchdb's routes
at the
/db path:
node app.js &
curl localhost:3000/db
You should see:
{
"express-pouchdb": "Welcome!",
"uuid": "c0da32be-957f-4934-861f-d1e3ed10e544",
"vendor": {
"name": "PouchDB authors",
"version": "2.2.6"
},
"version": "2.2.6"
}
Note:
express-pouchdb conflicts with some middleware. You can work
around this by only enabling affected middleware for routes not handled
by
express-pouchdb. body-parser
is the most important middleware known to be problematic.
express-pouchdb exports a single function that builds an express application object. Its function signature is:
require('express-pouchdb')([PouchDB[, options]])
PouchDB: the PouchDB object used to access databases. Optional.
options: Optional. These options are supported:
configPath: a path to the configuration file to use. Defaults to './config.json'.
logPath: a path to the log file to use. Defaults to './log.txt'.
inMemoryConfig:
true if all configuration should be in-memory. Defaults to
false.
mode: determines which parts of the HTTP API express-pouchdb offers are enabled. There are three values:
'fullCouchDB': enables every part of the HTTP API, which makes express-pouchdb very close to a full CouchDB replacement. This is the default.
'minimumForPouchDB': just exposes parts of the HTTP API that map 1-1 to the PouchDB api. This is the minimum required to make the PouchDB test suite run, and a nice start when you just need an HTTP API to replicate with.
'custom': no parts of the HTTP API are enabled. You can add parts yourself using the
opts.overrideMode discussed below.
overrideMode: Sometimes the preprogrammed modes are insufficient for your needs, or you chose the
'custom' mode. In that case, you can set this to an object. This object can have the following properties:
'include': a javascript array that specifies parts to include on top of the ones specified by
opts.mode. Optional.
'exclude': a javascript array that specifies parts to exclude from the ones specified by
opts.mode. Optional.
The application object returned contains some extra properties that offer additional functionality compared to an ordinary express application:
setPouchDB: a function that allows changing the
PouchDB object
express-pouchdb uses on the fly. Takes one argument: the new
PouchDB object to use.
couchConfig: an object that provides programmatic access to the configuration file and HTTP API express-pouchdb offers. For an overview of available configuration options, take a look at Fauxton's configuration page. (
/_utils#_config)
couchLogger: an object that provides programmatic access to the log file and HTTP API
express-pouchdb offers.
Builds an HTTP API that exposes a minimal HTTP interface, but adds Fauxton as a debugging tool.
var app = require('express-pouchdb')({
mode: 'minimumForPouchDB',
overrideMode: {
include: ['routes/fauxton']
}
});
// when not specifying PouchDB as an argument to the main function, you
// need to specify it like this before requests are routed to ``app``
app.setPouchDB(require('pouchdb'));
builds a full HTTP API but excludes express-pouchdb's authentication logic (say, because it interferes with custom authentication logic used in our own express app):
var app2 = require('express-pouchdb')(require('pouchdb'), {
mode: 'fullCouchDB', // specified for clarity. It's the default so not necessary.
overrideMode: {
exclude: [
'routes/authentication',
// disabling the above, gives error messages which require you to disable the
// following parts too. Which makes sense since they depend on it.
'routes/authorization',
'routes/session'
]
}
});
Since you pass in the
PouchDB that you would like to use with
express-pouchdb, you can drop
express-pouchdb into an existing Node-based
PouchDB application and get all the benefits of the HTTP interface
without having to change your code.
var express = require('express')
, app = express()
, PouchDB = require('pouchdb');
app.use('/db', require('express-pouchdb')(PouchDB));
var myPouch = new PouchDB('foo');
// myPouch is now modifiable in your own code, and it's also
// available via HTTP at /db/foo
When you use your own PouchDB code in tandem with
express-pouchdb, the
PouchDB.defaults() API can be very convenient for specifying some default settings for how PouchDB databases are created.
For instance, if you want to use an in-memory MemDOWN-backed pouch, you can simply do:
var InMemPouchDB = PouchDB.defaults({db: require('memdown')});
app.use('/db', require('express-pouchdb')(InMemPouchDB));
var myPouch = new InMemPouchDB('foo');
Similarly, if you want to place all database files in a folder other than the
pwd, you can do:
var TempPouchDB = PouchDB.defaults({prefix: '/tmp/my-temp-pouch/'});
app.use('/db', require('express-pouchdb')(TempPouchDB));
var myPouch = new TempPouchDB('foo');
If you want express-pouchdb to proxy requests to another CouchDB-style HTTP API, you can use http-pouchdb:
var TempPouchDB = require('http-pouchdb')(PouchDB, 'http://localhost:5984');
app.use('/db', require('express-pouchdb')(TempPouchDB));
On top of the exposing everything PouchDB offers through a CouchDB-like
interface,
express-pouchdb also offers the following extra
functionality found in CouchDB but not in PouchDB by default (depending
on the mode used, of course):
config.json file, or use the HTTP or Fauxton
interface.
The PouchDB community is active on Slack, on Freenode IRC, Slack,in the Google Groups mailing list, and on StackOverflow. Or you can tweet @pouchdb!
If you think you've found a bug in PouchDB, please write a reproducible test case and file a Github issue. We recommend bl.ocks.org for code snippets, because some iframe-based services like JSFiddle and JSBin do not support IndexedDB in all browsers. You can start with this template.
See the CONTRIBUTING.md file for how to get involved.
These people made PouchDB Server into what it is today!
pouchdb-server and
express-pouchdb follow semantic versioning. To see a changelog with all releases since v2.0.0, check out the Github releases page.
The Apache 2 License. See the LICENSE file for more information.