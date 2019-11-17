An Express submodule with a CouchDB style REST interface to PouchDB.

Introduction

pouchdb-express-router is an expressjs routing module that provides the minimal API to allow PouchDB instance to replicate over HTTP, it is designed to be mounted into expressjs web application to prove the an endpoint for PouchDB applications to sync with.

The code is primarily forked from https://github.com/pouchdb/express-pouchdb to help users provide a minimal install.

Example Usage

Here's a sample Express app, which we'll name app.js .