pouchdb-express-router

by pouchdb
0.0.11 (see all)

An Express submodule with a CouchDB style REST interface to PouchDB.

npm
GitHub
Overview

136

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

7

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

pouchdb-express-router

An Express submodule with a CouchDB style REST interface to PouchDB.

Introduction

pouchdb-express-router is an expressjs routing module that provides the minimal API to allow PouchDB instance to replicate over HTTP, it is designed to be mounted into expressjs web application to prove the an endpoint for PouchDB applications to sync with.

The code is primarily forked from https://github.com/pouchdb/express-pouchdb to help users provide a minimal install.

Example Usage

Here's a sample Express app, which we'll name app.js.

var express = require('express');
var app = express();
var PouchDB = require('pouchdb');

app.use('/db', require('pouchdb-express-router')(PouchDB));

app.listen(3000);

