A replicating db.destroy() alternative for PouchDB. Works by iterating over all documents in the database and deleting them. Uses batches and changes() internally. It's a drop-in replacement for db.destroy().
npm install pouchdb pouchdb-erase
//index.js
var PouchDB = require('pouchdb');
PouchDB.plugin(require('pouchdb-erase'));
var db = new PouchDB('test');
db.erase().then(function (resp) {
console.log(resp) //{ok: true}
})
<script src='dist/pouchdb-erase.min.js'></script>
<script>
PouchDB.plugin(Erase);
new PouchDB('test').erase();
</script>
db.erase([options[, callback]])
the only option in
options is at the moment batch_size, it
determines how much documents are collected before they are removed
all at once in one batch.
callback is optional, as shown in the
example a promise interface is also provided.