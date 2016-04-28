openbase logo
pouchdb-erase

by Marten de Vries
1.0.2 (see all)

A replicating db.destroy() alternative for PouchDB

Documentation
974

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

pouchdb-erase

Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status

A replicating db.destroy() alternative for PouchDB. Works by iterating over all documents in the database and deleting them. Uses batches and changes() internally. It's a drop-in replacement for db.destroy().

Example

npm install pouchdb pouchdb-erase

//index.js
var PouchDB = require('pouchdb');
PouchDB.plugin(require('pouchdb-erase'));

var db = new PouchDB('test');
db.erase().then(function (resp) {
    console.log(resp) //{ok: true}
})

Browser usage

<script src='dist/pouchdb-erase.min.js'></script>
<script>
  PouchDB.plugin(Erase);

  new PouchDB('test').erase();
</script>

API

  • db.erase([options[, callback]])

    the only option in options is at the moment batch_size, it determines how much documents are collected before they are removed all at once in one batch. callback is optional, as shown in the example a promise interface is also provided.

