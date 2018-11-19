PouchDB Authentication

Easy user authentication for PouchDB/CouchDB.

var db = new PouchDB( 'http://mysite:5984/mydb' , { skip_setup : true }); db.logIn( 'batman' , 'brucewayne' ).then( function ( batman ) { console .log( "I'm Batman." ); return db.logOut(); });

Overview

You know what's hard? Security. You know what makes security really easy? CouchDB.

That's right, CouchDB is more than a database: it's also a RESTful web server with a built-in authentication framework. And it boasts some top-notch security features:

salts and hashes passwords automatically with PBKDF2

passwords automatically with PBKDF2 stores a cookie in the browser

in the browser refreshes the cookie every 10 minutes (default)

And best of all, CouchDB does it with good ol'-fashioned HTTP. Just open up the network tab and watch the JSON fly back and forth.

To get started, just install CouchDB, throw in a little SSL, and you've got everything you need for your site's authentication.

Project status

This plugin uses vanilla CouchDB. The goal is to give you a lightweight authentication API that doesn't require anything fancy – no additional server daemons, no third-party providers, just straight-up Pouch and Couch.

So this is more of a reference implementation than an all-in-one solution. If there's a feature missing that you need, you will probably need to write a custom server (see the CouchDB Authentication recipes section for details).

Since version 1.0.0, this plugin does support Node.js.

Using PouchDB Authentication

Changelog

PouchDB Authentication follows semantic versioning. To see a changelog with all PouchDB Authentication releases, check out the Github releases page.

Contributing

We use standard-version for release versioning along with Angular-style commit messages to automate the changelog generation. To help you make good commit messages, you are advised to install and use commitizen.

PouchDB Authentication is heavily tested, so you'll also want to check out the testing guide.

