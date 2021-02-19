openbase logo
pouchdb-all-dbs

by pouchdb-community
1.1.1

allDbs() plugin for PouchDB

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

Downloads/wk

9.1K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

PouchDB allDbs() plugin

Build Status

This plugin exposes the PouchDB.allDbs() function, which you can use to list all local databases. It works by listening for PouchDB.on('created') and PouchDB.on('destroyed') events, and maintaining a separate database to store the names of those databases.

Note: allDbs() used to be part of PouchDB core (enabled using PouchDB.enableAllDbs = true). It was deprecated in PouchDB 2.0.0, and now lives on as a plugin.

Usage

In the browser

To use this plugin, include it after pouchdb.js in your HTML page:

<script src="pouchdb.js"></script>
<script src="pouchdb.all-dbs.js"></script>

This plugin is also available from Bower:

bower install pouchdb-all-dbs

Merely including it as a script tag will work, assuming you also used a script tag for PouchDB.

In Node/Browserify/Webpack/etc.

First, npm install it:

npm install pouchdb-all-dbs

And then do this:

var PouchDB = require('pouchdb');
require('pouchdb-all-dbs')(PouchDB);

API

PouchDB.allDbs([callback])

Returns a list of all non-deleted databases. Example usage as a promise:

PouchDB.allDbs().then(function (dbs) {
  // dbs is an array of strings, e.g. ['mydb1', 'mydb2']
}).catch(function (err) {
  // handle err
});

Or if you like callbacks, you can use that style instead:

PouchDB.allDbs(function (err, dbs) {
  if (err) {
    // handle err
  }
  // dbs is an array of strings, e.g. ['mydb1', 'mydb2']
});

PouchDB.resetAllDbs([callback])

Destroys the separate allDbs database. You should never need to call this function; I just use it for the unit tests.

Example usage:

PouchDB.resetAllDbs().then(function () {
  // allDbs store is now destroyed
}).catch(function (err) {
  // handle err
});

Building

npm install
npm run build

Testing

In Node

This will run the tests in Node using LevelDB:

npm test

You can also check for 100% code coverage using:

npm run coverage

If you have mocha installed globally you can run single test with:

TEST_DB=local mocha --reporter spec --grep search_phrase

The TEST_DB environment variable specifies the database that PouchDB should use (see package.json).

In the browser

Run npm run dev and then point your favorite browser to http://127.0.0.1:8001/test/index.html.

The query param ?grep=mysearch will search for tests matching mysearch.

Automated browser tests

You can run e.g.

CLIENT=selenium:firefox npm test
CLIENT=selenium:phantomjs npm test

This will run the tests automatically and the process will exit with a 0 or a 1 when it's done. Firefox uses IndexedDB, and PhantomJS uses WebSQL.

