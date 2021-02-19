PouchDB allDbs() plugin

This plugin exposes the PouchDB.allDbs() function, which you can use to list all local databases. It works by listening for PouchDB.on('created') and PouchDB.on('destroyed') events, and maintaining a separate database to store the names of those databases.

Note: allDbs() used to be part of PouchDB core (enabled using PouchDB.enableAllDbs = true ). It was deprecated in PouchDB 2.0.0, and now lives on as a plugin.

Usage

In the browser

To use this plugin, include it after pouchdb.js in your HTML page:

< script src = "pouchdb.js" > </ script > < script src = "pouchdb.all-dbs.js" > </ script >

This plugin is also available from Bower:

bower install pouchdb-all-dbs

Merely including it as a script tag will work, assuming you also used a script tag for PouchDB.

In Node/Browserify/Webpack/etc.

First, npm install it:

npm install pouchdb-all-dbs

And then do this:

var PouchDB = require ( 'pouchdb' ); require ( 'pouchdb-all-dbs' )(PouchDB);

API

Returns a list of all non-deleted databases. Example usage as a promise:

PouchDB.allDbs().then( function ( dbs ) { }).catch( function ( err ) { });

Or if you like callbacks, you can use that style instead:

PouchDB.allDbs( function ( err, dbs ) { if (err) { } });

Destroys the separate allDbs database. You should never need to call this function; I just use it for the unit tests.

Example usage:

PouchDB.resetAllDbs().then( function ( ) { }).catch( function ( err ) { });

Building

npm install npm run build

Testing

In Node

This will run the tests in Node using LevelDB:

npm test

You can also check for 100% code coverage using:

npm run coverage

If you have mocha installed globally you can run single test with:

TEST_DB =local mocha --reporter spec --grep search_phrase

The TEST_DB environment variable specifies the database that PouchDB should use (see package.json ).

In the browser

Run npm run dev and then point your favorite browser to http://127.0.0.1:8001/test/index.html.

The query param ?grep=mysearch will search for tests matching mysearch .

Automated browser tests

You can run e.g.

CLIENT =selenium:firefox npm test CLIENT =selenium:phantomjs npm test

This will run the tests automatically and the process will exit with a 0 or a 1 when it's done. Firefox uses IndexedDB, and PhantomJS uses WebSQL.