pouchdb-adapter-react-native-sqlite
PouchDB adapter using ReactNative SQLite as its backing store.
Why?
SQLite storage performs much faster than AsyncStorage, especially with secondary index.
Here is benchmark results:
|1)
allDocs speed
|min
|max
|mean
|AsyncStorage
|72ms
|94ms
|77ms
|SQLite
|27ms
|39ms
|28ms
|2)
query speed
|min
|max
|mean
|AsyncStorage
|1,075ms
|1,117ms
|1,092ms
|SQLite
|33ms
|39ms
|35ms
- Device: iPhone 6s
- Documents: 434
- Update seq: 453
- Iterations: 100
- Used options:
{ include_docs: true }
On Simulator
- Device: iPad Pro 9.7" (Simulator) - iOS 10.3.2
- Documents: 5000
|3)
bulkDocs speed
|total
|mean
|AsyncStorage
|25.821ms
|5.16ms
|SQLite
|22.213ms
|4.44ms
|4)
allDocs speed
|total
|mean
|AsyncStorage
|189,379ms
|37.87ms
|SQLite
|30,527ms
|6.10ms
-
allDocs options:
{ include_docs: true, attachments: true }
- Using this test script
How to use it
Check out the craftzdog/pouchdb-react-native repository.
Changelog
- 3.0.1
- Fix dependency and import
- 3.0.0
- 2.0.0
- Upgrade pouchdb-adapter-websql-core to 7.0.0
- 1.0.3
- Remove
pouchdb-utils dependency
- 1.0.2
- Upgrade pouchdb-util & pouchdb-adapter-websql-core to 6.2.0
- Update benchmark result
- 1.0.1
- Remove unnecessary console output
- 1.0.0