par

pouchdb-adapter-react-native-sqlite

by Takuya Matsuyama
3.0.1 (see all)

PouchDB adapter using ReactNative SQLite as its backing store

Overview

Readme

pouchdb-adapter-react-native-sqlite

PouchDB adapter using ReactNative SQLite as its backing store.

Why?

SQLite storage performs much faster than AsyncStorage, especially with secondary index. Here is benchmark results:

1) allDocs speedminmaxmean
AsyncStorage72ms94ms77ms
SQLite27ms39ms28ms
2) query speedminmaxmean
AsyncStorage1,075ms1,117ms1,092ms
SQLite33ms39ms35ms
  • Device: iPhone 6s
  • Documents: 434
  • Update seq: 453
  • Iterations: 100
  • Used options: { include_docs: true }

On Simulator

  • Device: iPad Pro 9.7" (Simulator) - iOS 10.3.2
  • Documents: 5000
3) bulkDocs speedtotalmean
AsyncStorage25.821ms5.16ms
SQLite22.213ms4.44ms
4) allDocs speedtotalmean
AsyncStorage189,379ms37.87ms
SQLite30,527ms6.10ms
  • allDocs options: { include_docs: true, attachments: true }
  • Using this test script

How to use it

Check out the craftzdog/pouchdb-react-native repository.

Changelog

  • 3.0.1
    • Fix dependency and import
  • 3.0.0
  • 2.0.0
    • Upgrade pouchdb-adapter-websql-core to 7.0.0
  • 1.0.3
    • Remove pouchdb-utils dependency
  • 1.0.2
    • Upgrade pouchdb-util & pouchdb-adapter-websql-core to 6.2.0
    • Update benchmark result
  • 1.0.1
    • Remove unnecessary console output
  • 1.0.0
    • Initial release

