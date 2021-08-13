PouchDB adapter using ReactNative SQLite as its backing store.

SQLite storage performs much faster than AsyncStorage, especially with secondary index. Here is benchmark results:

1) allDocs speed min max mean AsyncStorage 72ms 94ms 77ms SQLite 27ms 39ms 28ms

2) query speed min max mean AsyncStorage 1,075ms 1,117ms 1,092ms SQLite 33ms 39ms 35ms

Device: iPhone 6s

Documents: 434

Update seq: 453

Iterations: 100

Used options: { include_docs: true }

On Simulator

Device: iPad Pro 9.7" (Simulator) - iOS 10.3.2

Documents: 5000

3) bulkDocs speed total mean AsyncStorage 25.821ms 5.16ms SQLite 22.213ms 4.44ms

4) allDocs speed total mean AsyncStorage 189,379ms 37.87ms SQLite 30,527ms 6.10ms

allDocs options: { include_docs: true, attachments: true }

options: Using this test script

How to use it

