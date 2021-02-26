PouchDB adapter using native Cordova SQLite as its backing store. It works with any one of the following Cordova plugins:
This adapter looks for a global
cordova.sqlitePlugin, falling back to
openDatabase if available. Its adapter name is
'cordova-sqlite'.
Install from npm:
npm install pouchdb-adapter-cordova-sqlite
Then
require() it, notify PouchDB of the plugin, and initialize a database using the
cordova-sqlite adapter name:
PouchDB.plugin(require('pouchdb-adapter-cordova-sqlite'));
var db = new PouchDB('mydb.db', {adapter: 'cordova-sqlite'});
Note this requires a module bundler such as Browserify, Webpack, etc.
If you're not using npm/Browserify/Webpack/etc., just download the JavaScript file from unpkg, then include it after PouchDB:
<script src="path/to/pouchdb.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/pouchdb.cordova-sqlite.js"></script>
Then initialize it using the
cordova-sqlite adapter name:
var db = new PouchDB('mydb.db', {adapter: 'cordova-sqlite'});
This will create a SQLite database via native Cordova called
mydb.db.
Note that you will need to do this within the
deviceready Cordova event. If you are stuck trying to get this to work, then please refer to the pouchdb-adapter-cordova-sqlite-demo project which contains a fully working demo that you can try out yourself to see how it should work. The code it adds is simply:
<script src="js/pouchdb-6.1.2.js"></script>
<script src="js/pouchdb.cordova-sqlite-2.0.2.js"></script>
<script>
document.addEventListener('deviceready', function () {
var db = new PouchDB('database.db', {adapter: 'cordova-sqlite'});
db.post({}).then(function (res) {
return db.get(res.id);
}).then(function (doc) {
/* etc. */
}).catch(console.log.bind(console));
});
</script>
Note also that if you don't install a "SQLite plugin," it will fall back to WebSQL. If you are unsure whether or not a SQLite Plugin is successfully installed, try:
alert('SQLite plugin is installed?: ' + (!!window.sqlitePlugin));
The reason it falls back to WebSQL is that
cordova-plugin-websql adds a global
openDatabase instead of a global
cordova.sqlitePlugin. This adapter prefers
cordova.sqlitePlugin but falls back to
openDatabase.
You can also pass in any options that are valid for Cordova-sqlite-storage, such as
location,
androidDatabaseImplementation, etc.:
var db = new PouchDB('mydb.db', {
adapter: 'cordova-sqlite',
iosDatabaseLocation: 'Library',
androidDatabaseImplementation: 2
});
If you want to use the legacy
_pouch_mydb.db format (with the
_pouch_ prefix), then do this:
var PouchAdapterCordovaSqlite = require('pouchdb-adapter-cordova-sqlite');
cordovaSqlitePlugin.use_prefix = true; // use the legacy '_pouch' prefix
PouchDB.plugin(PouchAdapterCordovaSqlite);
var db = new PouchDB('mydb.db', {adapter: 'cordova-sqlite'});
Until PouchDB 6.0.0, PouchDB's regular
websql adapter supported the Cordova SQLite Plugin automatically. However, the PouchDB team found this
to be confusing, error-prone, and difficult to configure, which is why it was extracted into a separate plugin. You can read details in PouchDB's list of breaking changes.
window.PouchDB. This means for people using
<script> tags, you no longer need to explicitly call
PouchDB.plugin().