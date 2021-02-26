openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

pouchdb-adapter-cordova-sqlite

by pouchdb-community
2.0.8 (see all)

PouchDB adapter for Cordova SQLite. Designed for PouchDB 6+.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pouchdb-adapter-cordova-sqlite

PouchDB adapter using native Cordova SQLite as its backing store. It works with any one of the following Cordova plugins:

This adapter looks for a global cordova.sqlitePlugin, falling back to openDatabase if available. Its adapter name is 'cordova-sqlite'.

Usage

Via npm/Browserify/Webpack/etc.

Install from npm:

npm install pouchdb-adapter-cordova-sqlite

Then require() it, notify PouchDB of the plugin, and initialize a database using the cordova-sqlite adapter name:

PouchDB.plugin(require('pouchdb-adapter-cordova-sqlite'));
var db = new PouchDB('mydb.db', {adapter: 'cordova-sqlite'});

Note this requires a module bundler such as Browserify, Webpack, etc.

Via script tags

If you're not using npm/Browserify/Webpack/etc., just download the JavaScript file from unpkg, then include it after PouchDB:

<script src="path/to/pouchdb.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/pouchdb.cordova-sqlite.js"></script>

Then initialize it using the cordova-sqlite adapter name:

var db = new PouchDB('mydb.db', {adapter: 'cordova-sqlite'});

This will create a SQLite database via native Cordova called mydb.db.

Note that you will need to do this within the deviceready Cordova event. If you are stuck trying to get this to work, then please refer to the pouchdb-adapter-cordova-sqlite-demo project which contains a fully working demo that you can try out yourself to see how it should work. The code it adds is simply:

<script src="js/pouchdb-6.1.2.js"></script>
<script src="js/pouchdb.cordova-sqlite-2.0.2.js"></script>
<script>
  document.addEventListener('deviceready', function () {
    var db = new PouchDB('database.db', {adapter: 'cordova-sqlite'});
    db.post({}).then(function (res) {
      return db.get(res.id);
    }).then(function (doc) {
      /* etc. */
    }).catch(console.log.bind(console));
  });
</script>

Note also that if you don't install a "SQLite plugin," it will fall back to WebSQL. If you are unsure whether or not a SQLite Plugin is successfully installed, try:

alert('SQLite plugin is installed?: ' + (!!window.sqlitePlugin));

The reason it falls back to WebSQL is that cordova-plugin-websql adds a global openDatabase instead of a global cordova.sqlitePlugin. This adapter prefers cordova.sqlitePlugin but falls back to openDatabase.

Configuration

You can also pass in any options that are valid for Cordova-sqlite-storage, such as location, androidDatabaseImplementation, etc.:

var db = new PouchDB('mydb.db', {
  adapter: 'cordova-sqlite',
  iosDatabaseLocation: 'Library',
  androidDatabaseImplementation: 2
});

If you want to use the legacy _pouch_mydb.db format (with the _pouch_ prefix), then do this:

var PouchAdapterCordovaSqlite = require('pouchdb-adapter-cordova-sqlite');
cordovaSqlitePlugin.use_prefix = true; // use the legacy '_pouch' prefix
PouchDB.plugin(PouchAdapterCordovaSqlite);
var db = new PouchDB('mydb.db', {adapter: 'cordova-sqlite'});

Historical note

Until PouchDB 6.0.0, PouchDB's regular websql adapter supported the Cordova SQLite Plugin automatically. However, the PouchDB team found this to be confusing, error-prone, and difficult to configure, which is why it was extracted into a separate plugin. You can read details in PouchDB's list of breaking changes.

Changelog

  • 2.0.0
    • Automatically registered the plugin if it detects window.PouchDB. This means for people using <script> tags, you no longer need to explicitly call PouchDB.plugin().
  • 1.0.0
    • Initial release

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial