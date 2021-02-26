PouchDB adapter using native Cordova SQLite as its backing store. It works with any one of the following Cordova plugins:

This adapter looks for a global cordova.sqlitePlugin , falling back to openDatabase if available. Its adapter name is 'cordova-sqlite' .

Usage

Via npm/Browserify/Webpack/etc.

Install from npm:

npm install pouchdb-adapter-cordova-sqlite

Then require() it, notify PouchDB of the plugin, and initialize a database using the cordova-sqlite adapter name:

PouchDB.plugin( require ( 'pouchdb-adapter-cordova-sqlite' )); var db = new PouchDB( 'mydb.db' , { adapter : 'cordova-sqlite' });

Note this requires a module bundler such as Browserify, Webpack, etc.

If you're not using npm/Browserify/Webpack/etc., just download the JavaScript file from unpkg, then include it after PouchDB:

< script src = "path/to/pouchdb.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/pouchdb.cordova-sqlite.js" > </ script >

Then initialize it using the cordova-sqlite adapter name:

var db = new PouchDB( 'mydb.db' , { adapter : 'cordova-sqlite' });

This will create a SQLite database via native Cordova called mydb.db .

Note that you will need to do this within the deviceready Cordova event. If you are stuck trying to get this to work, then please refer to the pouchdb-adapter-cordova-sqlite-demo project which contains a fully working demo that you can try out yourself to see how it should work. The code it adds is simply:

< script src = "js/pouchdb-6.1.2.js" > </ script > < script src = "js/pouchdb.cordova-sqlite-2.0.2.js" > </ script > < script > document .addEventListener( 'deviceready' , function ( ) { var db = new PouchDB( 'database.db' , { adapter : 'cordova-sqlite' }); db.post({}).then( function ( res ) { return db.get(res.id); }).then( function ( doc ) { }).catch( console .log.bind( console )); }); </ script >

Note also that if you don't install a "SQLite plugin," it will fall back to WebSQL. If you are unsure whether or not a SQLite Plugin is successfully installed, try:

alert( 'SQLite plugin is installed?: ' + (!! window .sqlitePlugin));

The reason it falls back to WebSQL is that cordova-plugin-websql adds a global openDatabase instead of a global cordova.sqlitePlugin . This adapter prefers cordova.sqlitePlugin but falls back to openDatabase .

Configuration

You can also pass in any options that are valid for Cordova-sqlite-storage, such as location , androidDatabaseImplementation , etc.:

var db = new PouchDB( 'mydb.db' , { adapter : 'cordova-sqlite' , iosDatabaseLocation : 'Library' , androidDatabaseImplementation : 2 });

If you want to use the legacy _pouch_mydb.db format (with the _pouch_ prefix), then do this:

var PouchAdapterCordovaSqlite = require ( 'pouchdb-adapter-cordova-sqlite' ); cordovaSqlitePlugin.use_prefix = true ; PouchDB.plugin(PouchAdapterCordovaSqlite); var db = new PouchDB( 'mydb.db' , { adapter : 'cordova-sqlite' });

Historical note

Until PouchDB 6.0.0, PouchDB's regular websql adapter supported the Cordova SQLite Plugin automatically. However, the PouchDB team found this to be confusing, error-prone, and difficult to configure, which is why it was extracted into a separate plugin. You can read details in PouchDB's list of breaking changes.

