Pouch Vue

This Plugin is not under active development anymore since none of the maintaining members are actively using it.

Basic structure copied from https://github.com/buhrmi/vue-pouch with a lot of api changes though. TypeScript support included too.

Installation

Make sure to have pouchdb-browser (or pouchdb depending on what you need) pouchdb-find and pouchdb-live-find installed

npm i pouchdb-browser pouchdb-live-find pouchdb-find

Install via npm:

npm install --save pouch-vue

The only requirement is that pouchdb-live-find is installed:

import PouchDB from 'pouchdb-browser' import PouchFind from 'pouchdb-find' import PouchLiveFind from 'pouchdb-live-find' PouchDB.plugin(PouchFind) PouchDB.plugin(PouchLiveFind)

If you want to use remote databases (CouchDB, Cloudant, etc.), you should also install the authentication plugin:

PouchDB.plugin( require ( 'pouchdb-authentication' ));

Then, plug VuePouch into Vue:

import Vue from 'vue' ; import PouchVue from 'pouch-vue' ; Vue.use(PouchVue, { pouch : PouchDB, defaultDB : 'remoteDbName' , optionDB : {}, debug : '*' });

Known issue with PouchDB v7.0

PouchDB v7.0 introduced an issue with fetch using different defaults than XHR for cross-domain requests. The issue was fixed in PouchDB v7.1.1 so that fetch defaults now include 'credentials' just as XHR defaults come with credentials. If you are using PouchDB v7.0 you will get a 401 Unauthorized error. The workaround for PouchDB v7.0 is to override the fetch function in the defaults:

Vue.use(pouchVue,{ pouch : PouchDB, defaultDB : 'todos' , optionsDB : { fetch : function ( url:any, opts:any ) { opts.credentials = 'include' ; return PouchDB.fetch(url, opts); } } })

API

$pouch is made available on all vue instances and implements most of pouchdbs current API (https://pouchdb.com/api.html). Default events are mounted on each db you connect to: https://pouchdb.com/api.html#events. When a database is created pouchdb-db-created is emitted and pouchdb-db-destroyed when it's destroyed (which you can listen to with this.$on(EVENT_NAME) ).

Methods

All Methods return a promise and mirror or extend the API from pouchdb.

$pouch.getSession(OPTIONAL db) : Returns the current session if already logged in to the defaultDB or given remote DB.

: Returns the current session if already logged in to the defaultDB or given remote DB. $pouch.connect(username, password, OPTIONAL db) : Connects you to the defaultDB or given remote DB and returns the user object on success.

: Connects you to the defaultDB or given remote DB and returns the user object on success. $pouch.disconnect(OPTIONAL db) : Disconnects you from the defaultDB or given remote DB and clears the session data.

: Disconnects you from the defaultDB or given remote DB and clears the session data. $pouch.createUser(name, password, OPTIONAL db) : Creates a user in the defaultDB or given remote DB and starts a new session.

: Creates a user in the defaultDB or given remote DB and starts a new session. $pouch.putUser(name, OPTIONAL metadata, OPTIONAL db) : Update a user in the defaultDB or given remote DB and returns the user object on success. pouchdb-authentication API : putUser

: Update a user in the defaultDB or given remote DB and returns the user object on success. pouchdb-authentication API : putUser $pouch.deleteUser(name, OPTIONAL db) : Delete a user in the defaultDB or given remote DB and returns response. pouchdb-authentication API : deleteUser

: Delete a user in the defaultDB or given remote DB and returns response. pouchdb-authentication API : deleteUser $pouch.signUpAdmin(adminUsername, adminPassword, OPTIONAL db) : Sign up a new admin and returns response. pouchdb-authentication API : signUpAdmin

: Sign up a new admin and returns response. pouchdb-authentication API : signUpAdmin $pouch.deleteAdmin(name, OPTIONAL db) :Delete an admin and returns response. pouchdb-authentication API : deleteAdmin

$pouch.destroy(OPTIONAL db) : same as https://pouchdb.com/api.html#delete_database

: same as https://pouchdb.com/api.html#delete_database $pouch.defaults(options) : same as https://pouchdb.com/api.html#defaults

$pouch.sync(localDatabase, OPTIONAL remoteDatabase, OPTIONAL options) : The optional remoteDatabase parameter will use the default db set in the pouch options initially. Basically the same as PouchDB.sync(local, remote, {live: true, retry: true}). Also, if the browser has an active session cookie, it will fetch session data (username, etc) from the remote server. BONUS: If your remote database runs CouchDB 2.0 or higher, you can also specify a Mango Selector that is used to filter documents coming from the remote server. Callback functions will be invoked with the name pouchdb-[method]-[type] . So in this case you can use this.$on('pouchdb-sync-change', callback(data)) to listen when a change occurs. See https://pouchdb.com/api.html#sync for a full list of events you can use.

default options (will be merged with the options passed in):

{ live : true , retry : true , back_off_function : ( delay ) => { if (delay === 0 ) { return 1000 ; } return delay * 3 ; }, }

For example:

$pouch.sync( 'complaints' , 'https:/42.233.1.44/complaints' , { selector : { type : 'complaint' , assignee : this .session.name } });

$pouch.push(localDatabase, OPTIONAL remoteDatabase, OPTIONAL options) : The optional remoteDatabase parameter will use the default db set in the pouch options initially. Like https://pouchdb.com/api.html#replication - replicate-to. Also, if the browser has an active session cookie, it will fetch session data (username, etc) from the remote server.

: The optional remoteDatabase parameter will use the default db set in the pouch options initially. Like https://pouchdb.com/api.html#replication - replicate-to. Also, if the browser has an active session cookie, it will fetch session data (username, etc) from the remote server. $pouch.pull(localDatabase, OPTIONAL remoteDatabase, OPTIONAL options) : The optional remoteDatabase parameter will use the default db set in the pouch options initially. Like https://pouchdb.com/api.html#replication - replicate-from. Also, if the browser has an active session cookie, it will fetch session data (username, etc) from the remote server.

: The optional remoteDatabase parameter will use the default db set in the pouch options initially. Like https://pouchdb.com/api.html#replication - replicate-from. Also, if the browser has an active session cookie, it will fetch session data (username, etc) from the remote server. $pouch.changes(OPTIONAL options, OPTIONAL db) : Listens for change on a db like: https://pouchdb.com/api.html#changes

: Listens for change on a db like: https://pouchdb.com/api.html#changes $pouch.put(object, OPTIONAL options, OPTIONAL db) : https://pouchdb.com/api.html#create_document

: https://pouchdb.com/api.html#create_document $pouch.post(object, OPTIONAL options, OPTIONAL db) : https://pouchdb.com/api.html#create_document

: https://pouchdb.com/api.html#create_document $pouch.remove(object, OPTIONAL options, OPTIONAL db) : https://pouchdb.com/api.html#create_document

: https://pouchdb.com/api.html#create_document $pouch.get(object, OPTIONAL options, OPTIONAL db) : https://pouchdb.com/api.html#create_document

: https://pouchdb.com/api.html#create_document $pouch.query('map/reduce function', OPTIONAL options, OPTIONAL db) : like https://pouchdb.com/api.html#query_database

: like https://pouchdb.com/api.html#query_database $pouch.allDocs(OPTIONAL options, OPTIONAL db) : like https://pouchdb.com/api.html#batch_fetch but include_docs is set to true by default. You can however overwrite it of course.

: like https://pouchdb.com/api.html#batch_fetch but is set to true by default. You can however overwrite it of course. $pouch.bulkDocs(docs, OPTIONAL options, OPTIONAL db) : https://pouchdb.com/api.html#batch_create

: https://pouchdb.com/api.html#batch_create $pouch.compact(OPTIONAL options, OPTIONAL db) : https://pouchdb.com/api.html#compaction

: https://pouchdb.com/api.html#compaction $pouch.viewCleanup(OPTIONAL db) : https://pouchdb.com/api.html#view_cleanup

: https://pouchdb.com/api.html#view_cleanup $pouch.info(OPTIONAL db) : like https://pouchdb.com/api.html#database_information

: like https://pouchdb.com/api.html#database_information $pouch.find(request, OPTIONAL db) : like https://pouchdb.com/api.html#query_index

: like https://pouchdb.com/api.html#query_index $pouch.createIndex(index, OPTIONAL db) : like https://pouchdb.com/api.html#create_index

: like https://pouchdb.com/api.html#create_index $pouch.putAttachment(docId, [rev], attachmentObject(id,data,type), OPTIONAL db) : like https://pouchdb.com/api.html#save_attachment

: like https://pouchdb.com/api.html#save_attachment $pouch.getAttachment(docId, attachmentId, OPTIONAL db) : like https://pouchdb.com/api.html#get_attachment

: like https://pouchdb.com/api.html#get_attachment $pouch.deleteAttachment(docId, attachmentId, docRev, OPTIONAL db) : like https://pouchdb.com/api.html#delete_attachment

: like https://pouchdb.com/api.html#delete_attachment $pouch.close(OPTIONAL db) : https://pouchdb.com/api.html#close_database

Non-Reactive Properties

vm.$databases : the pouchdb instances which are shared across all components.

Examples

<template> <div class="todos"> <input v-model="message" placeholder="New Todo"> <button @click="$pouch.post({message: message},{},'todos');message=''">Save Todo</button> <div v-for="todo in todos"> <input v-model="todo.message" @change="$pouch.put(todo,{},'todos')"> <button @click="$pouch.remove(todo,{},'todos')">Remove</button> </div> </div> </template> <script> export default { // VuePouch adds a `pouch` config option to all components. pouch: { // The simplest usage. queries all documents from the "todos" pouch database and assigns them to the "todos" vue property. todos: {/*empty selector*/} }, created: function() { // Send all documents to the remote database, and stream changes in real-time. Note if you use filters you need to set them correctly for pouchdb and couchdb. You can set them for each direction separatly: options.push/options.pull. PouchDB might not need the same filter to push documents as couchdb to send the filtered requested documents. this.$pouch.sync('todos', 'http://localhost:5984/todos', options); } } </script>

Reactive & Live Selectors (Mango Queries)

<template> Show people that are <input v-model="age"> years old. <div v-for="person in people"> {{ person.name }} </div> </template> <script> export default { data () { return { resultsPerPage: 25, currentPage: 1 } }, // Use the pouch property to configure the component to (reactively) read data from pouchdb. pouch: { // The function returns a Mango-like selector that is run against the `people` database. // The result of the query is assigned to the `people` property. people() { if (!this.age) return; return {age: this.age, type: "person"} }, // You can also specify the database dynamically (local or remote), as well as limits, skip and sort order: peopleInOtherDatabase() { return { database: this.selectedDatabase, // you can pass a database string or a pouchdb instance selector: {type: "person"}, sort: [{name: "asc"}], limit: this.resultsPerPage, skip: this.resultsPerPage * (this.currentPage - 1) } } } }) </script>

Single documents

If you only want to sync a single document that matches a selector, use first: true :

module .exports = { pouch : { projectDetails() { return { database : 'mydatabase' , selector : { _id : this .selectedProjectId}, first : true } } } }

TypeScript

TypeScript example with a TypeScript file to include the pouch-vue plugin and a Single File Component using the plugin.

main.ts

import { Component, Vue } from 'vue-property-decorator' ; import PouchDB from 'pouchdb-browser' ; import lf from 'pouchdb-find' ; import plf from 'pouchdb-live-find' ; import auth from 'pouchdb-authentication' ; import pouchVue from 'pouch-vue' ; PouchDB.plugin(lf); PouchDB.plugin(plf); PouchDB.plugin(auth); Vue.use(pouchVue,{ pouch: PouchDB, defaultDB: 'todos' , optionsDB: { fetch: function ( url: any , opts: any ) { opts.credentials = 'include' ; return PouchDB.fetch(url, opts); } } }) new Vue({});

Todos.vue

<template> <div class="todos"> <input v-model="message" placeholder="New Todo"> <button @click="$pouch.post({message: message},{},'todos');message=''">Save Todo</button> <div v-for="todo in todos"> <input v-model="todo.message" @change="$pouch.put(todo,{},'todos')"> <button @click="$pouch.remove(todo,{},'todos')">Remove</button> </div> </div> </template> <script lang="ts"> @Component({ pouch: { // The simplest usage. queries all documents from the "todos" pouch database and assigns them to the "todos" vue property. todos: {/*empty selector*/} } }) export default class Todos extends Vue { // Lifecycle hooks created () { // Send all documents to the remote database, and stream changes in real-time this.$pouch.sync('todos', 'http://localhost:5984/todos'); } // mounted () { }, // updated () { }, // destroyed () { } } </script>

User Authentication

this .$pouch.connect( this .credentials.username, this .credentials.password) .then( ( res ) => { let isUnauthorized = res.error === 'unauthorized' , isOffline = res.status === 0 ; if (isOffline) { return ; } if (isUnauthorized) { return ; } this .$router.push( '/dashboard' ); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

Handle Sessions