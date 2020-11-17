openbase logo
pv

pouch-vue

by Simon Kunz
0.3.5 (see all)

Pouchdb bindings for Vue.js

npm
GitHub
Readme

Pouch Vue

This Plugin is not under active development anymore since none of the maintaining members are actively using it.

Basic structure copied from https://github.com/buhrmi/vue-pouch with a lot of api changes though. TypeScript support included too.

Installation

Make sure to have pouchdb-browser (or pouchdb depending on what you need) pouchdb-find and pouchdb-live-find installed

    npm i pouchdb-browser pouchdb-live-find pouchdb-find

Install via npm:

    npm install --save pouch-vue

The only requirement is that pouchdb-live-find is installed:

    import PouchDB from 'pouchdb-browser'
    import PouchFind from 'pouchdb-find'
    import PouchLiveFind from 'pouchdb-live-find'
    
    PouchDB.plugin(PouchFind)
    PouchDB.plugin(PouchLiveFind)

If you want to use remote databases (CouchDB, Cloudant, etc.), you should also install the authentication plugin:

    PouchDB.plugin(require('pouchdb-authentication'));

Then, plug VuePouch into Vue:

    import Vue from 'vue';
    import PouchVue from 'pouch-vue';
    
    Vue.use(PouchVue, {
      pouch: PouchDB,    // optional if `PouchDB` is available on the global object
      defaultDB: 'remoteDbName',  // this is used as a default connect/disconnect database
      optionDB: {}, // this is used to include a custom fetch() method (see TypeScript example)
      debug: '*' // optional - See `https://pouchdb.com/api.html#debug_mode` for valid settings (will be a separate Plugin in PouchDB 7.0)
    });

Known issue with PouchDB v7.0

PouchDB v7.0 introduced an issue with fetch using different defaults than XHR for cross-domain requests. The issue was fixed in PouchDB v7.1.1 so that fetch defaults now include 'credentials' just as XHR defaults come with credentials. If you are using PouchDB v7.0 you will get a 401 Unauthorized error. The workaround for PouchDB v7.0 is to override the fetch function in the defaults:

Vue.use(pouchVue,{
  pouch: PouchDB,
  defaultDB: 'todos',
  optionsDB: {
    fetch: function (url:any, opts:any) {
        opts.credentials = 'include';
        return PouchDB.fetch(url, opts);
    }
  }
})

API

$pouch

$pouch is made available on all vue instances and implements most of pouchdbs current API (https://pouchdb.com/api.html). Default events are mounted on each db you connect to: https://pouchdb.com/api.html#events. When a database is created pouchdb-db-created is emitted and pouchdb-db-destroyed when it's destroyed (which you can listen to with this.$on(EVENT_NAME)).

Methods

All Methods return a promise and mirror or extend the API from pouchdb.

  • $pouch.getSession(OPTIONAL db): Returns the current session if already logged in to the defaultDB or given remote DB.
  • $pouch.connect(username, password, OPTIONAL db): Connects you to the defaultDB or given remote DB and returns the user object on success.
  • $pouch.disconnect(OPTIONAL db): Disconnects you from the defaultDB or given remote DB and clears the session data.
  • $pouch.createUser(name, password, OPTIONAL db): Creates a user in the defaultDB or given remote DB and starts a new session.
  • $pouch.putUser(name, OPTIONAL metadata, OPTIONAL db): Update a user in the defaultDB or given remote DB and returns the user object on success. pouchdb-authentication API : putUser
  • $pouch.deleteUser(name, OPTIONAL db): Delete a user in the defaultDB or given remote DB and returns response. pouchdb-authentication API : deleteUser
  • $pouch.signUpAdmin(adminUsername, adminPassword, OPTIONAL db): Sign up a new admin and returns response. pouchdb-authentication API : signUpAdmin
  • $pouch.deleteAdmin(name, OPTIONAL db):Delete an admin and returns response. pouchdb-authentication API : deleteAdmin
  • $pouch.sync(localDatabase, OPTIONAL remoteDatabase, OPTIONAL options): The optional remoteDatabase parameter will use the default db set in the pouch options initially. Basically the same as PouchDB.sync(local, remote, {live: true, retry: true}). Also, if the browser has an active session cookie, it will fetch session data (username, etc) from the remote server. BONUS: If your remote database runs CouchDB 2.0 or higher, you can also specify a Mango Selector that is used to filter documents coming from the remote server. Callback functions will be invoked with the name pouchdb-[method]-[type]. So in this case you can use this.$on('pouchdb-sync-change', callback(data)) to listen when a change occurs. See https://pouchdb.com/api.html#sync for a full list of events you can use.

default options (will be merged with the options passed in):

{
   live: true,
   retry: true,
   back_off_function: (delay) => {
       if (delay === 0) {
           return 1000;
       }
       return delay * 3;
   },
}

For example:

    $pouch.sync('complaints', 'https:/42.233.1.44/complaints', {
        selector: {
            type: 'complaint',
            assignee: this.session.name
        }
      });

Non-Reactive Properties

  • vm.$databases: the pouchdb instances which are shared across all components.

Examples

<template>
  <div class="todos">
    <input v-model="message" placeholder="New Todo">
    <button @click="$pouch.post({message: message},{},'todos');message=''">Save Todo</button>
    <div v-for="todo in todos">
      <input v-model="todo.message" @change="$pouch.put(todo,{},'todos')">
      <button @click="$pouch.remove(todo,{},'todos')">Remove</button>
    </div>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  export default {
    // VuePouch adds a `pouch` config option to all components.
    pouch: {
      // The simplest usage. queries all documents from the "todos" pouch database and assigns them to the "todos" vue property.
      todos: {/*empty selector*/}
    },
    created: function() {
      // Send all documents to the remote database, and stream changes in real-time. Note if you use filters you need to set them correctly for pouchdb and couchdb. You can set them for each direction separatly: options.push/options.pull. PouchDB might not need the same filter to push documents as couchdb to send the filtered requested documents.
      this.$pouch.sync('todos', 'http://localhost:5984/todos', options);
    }
  }
</script>

Reactive & Live Selectors (Mango Queries)

<template>
  Show people that are <input v-model="age"> years old.
  <div v-for="person in people">
    {{ person.name }}
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  export default {
    data () {
      return {
        resultsPerPage: 25,
        currentPage: 1
      }
    },
    // Use the pouch property to configure the component to (reactively) read data from pouchdb.
    pouch: {
      // The function returns a Mango-like selector that is run against the `people` database.
      // The result of the query is assigned to the `people` property.
      people() {
        if (!this.age) return;
        return {age: this.age, type: "person"}
      },
      // You can also specify the database dynamically (local or remote), as well as limits, skip and sort order:
      peopleInOtherDatabase() {
        return {
          database: this.selectedDatabase, // you can pass a database string or a pouchdb instance
          selector: {type: "person"},
          sort: [{name: "asc"}],
          limit: this.resultsPerPage,
          skip: this.resultsPerPage * (this.currentPage - 1)
        }
      }
    }
  })
</script>

Single documents

If you only want to sync a single document that matches a selector, use first: true:

module.exports = {
  // ...
  pouch: {
    projectDetails() {
      return {
        database: 'mydatabase',
        selector: {_id: this.selectedProjectId},
        first: true
      }
    }
  }
  // ...
}

TypeScript

TypeScript example with a TypeScript file to include the pouch-vue plugin and a Single File Component using the plugin.

main.ts


import { Component, Vue } from 'vue-property-decorator';
import PouchDB from 'pouchdb-browser';
import lf from 'pouchdb-find';
import plf from 'pouchdb-live-find';
import auth from 'pouchdb-authentication';

import pouchVue from 'pouch-vue';

// PouchDB plugins: pouchdb-find (included in the monorepo) and LiveFind (external plugin)
PouchDB.plugin(lf);
PouchDB.plugin(plf);
PouchDB.plugin(auth);

Vue.use(pouchVue,{
  pouch: PouchDB,
  defaultDB: 'todos',
  optionsDB: {
    fetch: function (url:any, opts:any) {
        opts.credentials = 'include';
        return PouchDB.fetch(url, opts);
    }
  }
})

new Vue({});

Todos.vue

<template>
  <div class="todos">
    <input v-model="message" placeholder="New Todo">
    <button @click="$pouch.post({message: message},{},'todos');message=''">Save Todo</button>
    <div v-for="todo in todos">
      <input v-model="todo.message" @change="$pouch.put(todo,{},'todos')">
      <button @click="$pouch.remove(todo,{},'todos')">Remove</button>
    </div>
  </div>
</template>

<script lang="ts">

@Component({
  pouch: {
  // The simplest usage. queries all documents from the "todos" pouch database and assigns them to the "todos" vue property.
      todos: {/*empty selector*/}
  }
})
export default class Todos extends Vue {
  // Lifecycle hooks
  created () { // Send all documents to the remote database, and stream changes in real-time
      this.$pouch.sync('todos', 'http://localhost:5984/todos');
  }
  // mounted () { },
  // updated () { },
  // destroyed () { }
}
</script>

User Authentication

 this.$pouch.connect(this.credentials.username, this.credentials.password)
    .then((res) => {
        let isUnauthorized = res.error === 'unauthorized',
            isOffline = res.status === 0;

                if (isOffline) {
                    return;
                }

                if (isUnauthorized) {
                    return;
                }
                this.$router.push('/dashboard');
    })
    .catch((error) => {
        console.error(error);
    });

Handle Sessions

this.$pouch.getSession().then((data) => {
    if (data.status === 0) {
        this.$router.push('/login');
            console.log('most likely offline');
            return;
        }

        if (!data.user || !data.hasAccess) {
            this.$router.push('/login');
            return;
        }

        this.$store.commit('UPDATE_SESSION', data);
});

