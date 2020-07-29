A NodeJS-compatible fork of Potrace in JavaScript with some additions, which is in turn a port of the original Potrace — a tool for tracing bitmaps.
|Original image
|Potrace output
|Posterized output
(Example image inherited from online demo of the browser version)
Install
npm install potrace
Basic usage
var potrace = require('potrace'),
fs = require('fs');
potrace.trace('./path/to/image.png', function(err, svg) {
if (err) throw err;
fs.writeFileSync('./output.svg', svg);
});
You can also provide a configuration object as a second argument.
var params = {
background: '#49ffd2',
color: 'blue',
threshold: 120
};
potrace.trace('./path/to/image.png', params, function(err, svg) {
/*...*/
});
If you want to run Potrace algorithm multiple times on the same image with different threshold setting and merge results together in a single file -
posterize method does exactly that.
potrace.posterize('./path/to/image.png', { threshold: 180, steps: 4 }, function(err, svg) {
/*...*/
});
// or if you know exactly where you want to break it on different levels
potrace.posterize('./path/to/image.png', { steps: [40, 85, 135, 180] }, function(err, svg) {
/*...*/
});
Both
trace and
posterize methods return instances of
Potrace and
Posterizer classes respectively to a callback function as third argument.
You can also instantiate these classes directly:
var potrace = require('potrace');
// Tracing
var trace = new potrace.Potrace();
// You can also pass configuration object to the constructor
trace.setParameters({
threshold: 128,
color: '#880000'
});
trace.loadImage('path/to/image.png', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
trace.getSVG(); // returns SVG document contents
trace.getPathTag(); // will return just <path> tag
trace.getSymbol('traced-image'); // will return <symbol> tag with given ID
});
// Posterization
var posterizer = new potrace.Posterize();
posterizer.loadImage('path/to/image.png', function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
posterizer.setParameter({
color: '#ccc',
background: '#222',
steps: 3,
threshold: 200,
fillStrategy: potrace.Posterize.FILL_MEAN
});
posterizer.getSVG();
// or
posterizer.getSymbol('posterized-image');
});
Callback function provided to
loadImage methods will be executed in context of the
Potrace/
Posterizer instance, so if it doesn't go against your code style - you can just do
new potrace.Potrace()
.loadImage('path/to/image.bmp', function() {
if (err) throw err;
this.getSymbol('foo');
});
Jimp module is used on the back end, so first argument accepted by
loadImage method could be anything Jimp can read: a
Buffer, local path or a url string. Supported formats are: PNG, JPEG or BMP. It also could be a Jimp instance (provided bitmap is not modified)
Potrace class expects following parameters:
TURNPOLICY_BLACK,
TURNPOLICY_WHITE,
TURNPOLICY_LEFT,
TURNPOLICY_RIGHT,
TURNPOLICY_MINORITY,
TURNPOLICY_MAJORITY. Refer to this document for more information (page 4)
TURNPOLICY_MINORITY)
THRESHOLD_AUTO in which case threshold will be selected automatically using Algorithm For Multilevel Thresholding
THRESHOLD_AUTO)
true)
COLOR_AUTO, which means black or white, depending on
blackOnWhite property)
COLOR_TRANSPARENT)
Posterizer class has same methods as
Potrace, in exception of
.getPathTag().
Configuration object is extended with following properties:
FILL_DOMINANT - most frequent color in range (used by default),
FILL_MEAN - arithmetic mean (average),
FILL_MEDIAN - median color,
FILL_SPREAD - ignores color information of the image and just spreads colors equally in range 0..\<threshold> (or \<threshold>..255 if
blackOnWhite is set to
false),
steps is an array. Possible values are:
RANGES_AUTO - Performs automatic thresholding (using Algorithm For Multilevel Thresholding). Preferable method for already posterized sources, but takes long time to calculate 5 or more thresholds (exponential time complexity)
RANGES_EQUAL - Ignores color information of the image and breaks available color space into equal chunks
rangeDistribution parameter. If an array provided it expected to be an array with precomputed thresholds for each layer (in range 0..255)
STEPS_AUTO which will result in
3 or
4, depending on
threshold value)
steps - 1 intermediate thresholds calculated. If steps is an array of thresholds and every value from the array is lower (or larger if blackOnWhite parameter set to
false) than threshold - threshold will be added to the array, otherwise just ignored.
Potrace.THRESHOLD_AUTO)
Notes:
steps is greater than 10 - an extra layer could be added to ensure presence of darkest/brightest colors if needed to ensure presence of probably-important-at-this-point details like shadows or line art.
steps,
threshold and
rangeDistribution settings all set to auto, resulting in a 4 thresholds/color stops being calculated with Multilevel Thresholding algorithm mentioned above. Calculation of 4 thresholds takes 3-5 seconds on average laptop. You may want to explicitly limit number of
steps to 3 to moderately improve processing speed.
The GNU General Public License version 2 (GPLv2). Please see License File for more information.