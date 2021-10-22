potpack

A tiny JavaScript library for packing 2D rectangles into a near-square container, which is useful for generating CSS sprites and WebGL textures. Similar to shelf-pack, but static (you can't add items once a layout is generated), and aims for maximal space utilization.

A variation of algorithms used in rectpack2D and bin-pack, which are in turn based on this article by Blackpawn.

Example usage

import potpack from 'potpack' ; const boxes = [ { w : 300 , h : 50 }, { w : 100 , h : 200 }, ... ]; const {w, h, fill} = potpack(boxes); boxes[ 0 ]; boxes[ 1 ];

Install

Install with NPM ( npm install potpack ) or Yarn ( yarn add potpack ), then:

import potpack from 'potpack' ; const potpack = require ( 'potpack' );

Or use a browser build directly: