openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

potpack

by mapbox
1.0.2 (see all)

A tiny rectangle packing JavaScript library (for sprite layouts)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

567K

GitHub Stars

167

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

potpack

A tiny JavaScript library for packing 2D rectangles into a near-square container, which is useful for generating CSS sprites and WebGL textures. Similar to shelf-pack, but static (you can't add items once a layout is generated), and aims for maximal space utilization.

A variation of algorithms used in rectpack2D and bin-pack, which are in turn based on this article by Blackpawn.

Demo

Example usage

import potpack from 'potpack';

const boxes = [
    {w: 300, h: 50},
    {w: 100, h: 200},
    ...
];

const {w, h, fill} = potpack(boxes);
// w and h are resulting container's width and height;
// fill is the space utilization value (0 to 1), higher is better

// potpack mutates the boxes array: it's sorted by height,
// and box objects are augmented with x, y coordinates:
boxes[0]; // {w: 300, h: 50,  x: 100, y: 0}
boxes[1]; // {w: 100, h: 200, x: 0,   y: 0}

Install

Install with NPM (npm install potpack) or Yarn (yarn add potpack), then:

// import as an ES module
import potpack from 'potpack';

// or require in Node / Browserify
const potpack = require('potpack');

Or use a browser build directly:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/potpack@1.0.1/index.js"></script>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial