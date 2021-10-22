A tiny JavaScript library for packing 2D rectangles into a near-square container, which is useful for generating CSS sprites and WebGL textures. Similar to shelf-pack, but static (you can't add items once a layout is generated), and aims for maximal space utilization.
A variation of algorithms used in rectpack2D and bin-pack, which are in turn based on this article by Blackpawn.
import potpack from 'potpack';
const boxes = [
{w: 300, h: 50},
{w: 100, h: 200},
...
];
const {w, h, fill} = potpack(boxes);
// w and h are resulting container's width and height;
// fill is the space utilization value (0 to 1), higher is better
// potpack mutates the boxes array: it's sorted by height,
// and box objects are augmented with x, y coordinates:
boxes[0]; // {w: 300, h: 50, x: 100, y: 0}
boxes[1]; // {w: 100, h: 200, x: 0, y: 0}
Install with NPM (
npm install potpack) or Yarn (
yarn add potpack), then:
// import as an ES module
import potpack from 'potpack';
// or require in Node / Browserify
const potpack = require('potpack');
Or use a browser build directly:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/potpack@1.0.1/index.js"></script>