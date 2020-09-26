PostStylus is a PostCSS adapter for Stylus. It allows you to use any PostCSS plugin as a transparent Stylus plugin, and do custom post-processing of Stylus output.
It loads PostCSS processors into Stylus just before the output CSS is compiled to file.
Inspired by autoprefixer-stylus
$ npm install --save-dev poststylus
Use
poststylus as a regular stylus plugin and pass it an array of PostCSS plugins you have installed, either as strings or functions.
stylus(css).use(poststylus([
'autoprefixer',
'rucksack-css'
]))
var gulp = require('gulp'),
stylus = require('gulp-stylus'),
poststylus = require('poststylus'),
autoprefixer = require('autoprefixer'),
rucksack = require('rucksack-css');
gulp.task('stylus', function () {
gulp.src('style.styl')
.pipe(stylus({
use: [
poststylus([ autoprefixer, rucksack ])
]
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('.'))
});
gulp.task('default', ['stylus']);
grunt-contrib-stylus doesn't support passing arguments to plugins, so you have to wrap PostStylus in a function and return it
var postcss = function(){
return require('poststylus')(['autoprefixer', 'rucksack-css']);
}
module.exports = function(grunt) {
grunt.initConfig({
stylus: {
compile: {
options: {
use: [postcss]
},
files: {
'style.css': 'style.styl'
}
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-stylus');
};
Use stylus-loader with PostStylus as a plugin in your webpack.conf.js
var poststylus = require('poststylus'),
webpack = require('webpack');
module: {
loaders: [
{ test: /\.styl$/, loader: 'style-loader!css-loader!stylus-loader' }
]
},
stylus: {
use: [
poststylus([ 'autoprefixer', 'rucksack-css' ])
]
}
If you are using webpack 2, use
LoaderOptionsPlugin to set options
module: {...},
plugins: [
new webpack.LoaderOptionsPlugin({
options: {
stylus: {
use: [poststylus([ 'autoprefixer', 'rucksack-css' ])]
}
}
})
]
To use PostStylus on the Stylus CLI, pass
poststylus to
--use, and PostCSS plugins to
--with:
$ stylus --use ./node_modules/poststylus --with "['autoprefixer']" --out test.css < test.styl
If you need to pass arguments to a PostCSS plugin
require() it and pass that function to PostStylus
var autoprefixer = require('autoprefixer');
stylus(css).use([
poststylus([
autoprefixer({ browsers: ['ie 8'] })
])
])
To pass arguments to PostCSS plugins on the CLI, you'll need to prefix
require() with
$PWD, since the
stylus executable runs globally, while your plugins are (probably) installed locally:
stylus --use ./node_modules/poststylus --with "[require('${PWD}/node_modules/autoprefixer')({ browsers: ['ie 8'] })]" --out test.css < test.styl
Do custom post-processing of Stylus output by declaring an on-the-fly PostCSS plugin
var myPostcss = postcss.plugin('custom', function() {
return function (css) {
// PostCSS processing here
};
});
// Pipe it into poststylus
stylus(css).use(poststylus([myPostcss()]));
Refer to the [PostCSS Docs][postcss-link] for more on writing plugins.
By default, if any of your PostCSS plugins raise a warning it will be displayed using
console.error. You can override this behaviour by passing a function as the second argument to PostStylus.
stylus(css).use(poststylus([
'autoprefixer',
'rucksack-css'
], function(message) {
console.info(message);
}));
Unfortunately the Stylus
end event that PostStylus uses to pass back post-processed CSS doesn't accept a callback, so until this bug is patched upstream PostStylus cannot work with asynchronous PostCSS processing.
MIT © Sean King