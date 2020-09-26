PostStylus

PostStylus is a PostCSS adapter for Stylus. It allows you to use any PostCSS plugin as a transparent Stylus plugin, and do custom post-processing of Stylus output.

It loads PostCSS processors into Stylus just before the output CSS is compiled to file.

Inspired by autoprefixer-stylus

Contents

Install

$ npm install --save-dev poststylus

Usage

Use poststylus as a regular stylus plugin and pass it an array of PostCSS plugins you have installed, either as strings or functions.

stylus(css).use(poststylus([ 'autoprefixer' , 'rucksack-css' ]))

Gulp

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), stylus = require ( 'gulp-stylus' ), poststylus = require ( 'poststylus' ), autoprefixer = require ( 'autoprefixer' ), rucksack = require ( 'rucksack-css' ); gulp.task( 'stylus' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'style.styl' ) .pipe(stylus({ use : [ poststylus([ autoprefixer, rucksack ]) ] })) .pipe(gulp.dest( '.' )) }); gulp.task( 'default' , [ 'stylus' ]);

Grunt

grunt-contrib-stylus doesn't support passing arguments to plugins, so you have to wrap PostStylus in a function and return it

var postcss = function ( ) { return require ( 'poststylus' )([ 'autoprefixer' , 'rucksack-css' ]); } module .exports = function ( grunt ) { grunt.initConfig({ stylus : { compile : { options : { use : [postcss] }, files : { 'style.css' : 'style.styl' } } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-stylus' ); };

Webpack

Use stylus-loader with PostStylus as a plugin in your webpack.conf.js

var poststylus = require ( 'poststylus' ), webpack = require ( 'webpack' ); module : { loaders: [ { test: /\.styl$/ , loader: 'style-loader!css-loader!stylus-loader' } ] }, stylus: { use: [ poststylus([ 'autoprefixer' , 'rucksack-css' ]) ] }

If you are using webpack 2, use LoaderOptionsPlugin to set options

module : {...}, plugins : [ new webpack.LoaderOptionsPlugin({ options : { stylus : { use : [poststylus([ 'autoprefixer' , 'rucksack-css' ])] } } }) ]

CLI

To use PostStylus on the Stylus CLI, pass poststylus to --use , and PostCSS plugins to --with :

$ stylus --use ./node_modules/poststylus --with "['autoprefixer']" --out test.css < test.styl

Passing Arguments to Plugins

If you need to pass arguments to a PostCSS plugin require() it and pass that function to PostStylus

var autoprefixer = require ( 'autoprefixer' ); stylus(css).use([ poststylus([ autoprefixer({ browsers : [ 'ie 8' ] }) ]) ])

To pass arguments to PostCSS plugins on the CLI, you'll need to prefix require() with $PWD , since the stylus executable runs globally, while your plugins are (probably) installed locally:

stylus --use ./node_modules/poststylus --with "[require(' ${PWD} /node_modules/autoprefixer')({ browsers: ['ie 8'] })]" --out test.css < test.styl

Custom Processing

Do custom post-processing of Stylus output by declaring an on-the-fly PostCSS plugin

var myPostcss = postcss.plugin( 'custom' , function ( ) { return function ( css ) { }; }); stylus(css).use(poststylus([myPostcss()]));

Refer to the [PostCSS Docs][postcss-link] for more on writing plugins.

Warning Handler

By default, if any of your PostCSS plugins raise a warning it will be displayed using console.error . You can override this behaviour by passing a function as the second argument to PostStylus.

stylus(css).use(poststylus([ 'autoprefixer' , 'rucksack-css' ], function ( message ) { console .info(message); }));

Asynchronous Processing

Unfortunately the Stylus end event that PostStylus uses to pass back post-processed CSS doesn't accept a callback, so until this bug is patched upstream PostStylus cannot work with asynchronous PostCSS processing.

MIT © Sean King