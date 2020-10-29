A simple UI library for light-weight, highly customizable Email components. Remove the pain of writing emails, by writing the templates in React, then SSR them and pass the generated HTML to the Backend to send it out.
To start with
postonents install:
yarn add postonents
// or
npm install --save postonents
To add postonents to a nodeJS application also add install
react and
react-dom.
yarn add react react-dom
// or
npm install --save react react-dom
This will allow you to write something like this to generate an html string that can be provided to services like sendinblue or mandrill.
import React from 'react';
import { renderHtml, Email, PostonentsProvider, Header } from 'postonents';
const Email = ({ email }) => (
<PostonentsProvider>
<Email title={`Verification email for ${email}`}>
<Header logo="https://assets.airbnb.com/press/logos/NBC%20Logo.gif" logoHeight={50} style={{ marginBottom: 24 }} />
</Email>
</PostonentsProvider>
);
const getHtml = async () => {
const html = await renderHtml(Email, { email: 'test@test.com' });
return html;
};
// Now you can send the email with any email client library/service
Included in this package are the following components:
Template: The Wrapper component, that generates the
<html>,
<head> and
<body> tags with many customization possibilities like adding scripts and global styles.
Container: Component to generally wrap
Rows. By default a max of 600px wide. (for the reason why see here)
Row: Each row has 12 possible
Columns, that wrap, if they are too big.
Column: A Column for content separation, can be customized for
small (<600px) and
large (>=600px).
Text: Component to display and style text content.
Link: Component to display and style links (
a tag). Can have the look of a link, a primary button and a hollow button.
Image: Component for images. Needs a src and either height or width definition.
Header,
Footer: Two Layout Components for Layouting
FullWidth: Basically a
Container and a
Row. For layouting on the top level, if different backgroundColors are wanted.
PostonentsProvider,
PostonentsConsumer and
PostonentContext: Multiple possible ways to access or change the internal Context for styling components.
renderHtml: A function that server-side renders your template and returns it as a string.
All components generally have a
children, a
className and a
style prop and this will be applied to the element that has the styling for easy overrides and customization
Template
|Prop
|type
|required
|description
lang
|string
|yes
|Will be added to the
html tag
title
|string
|yes
|The
title of the email
headAdditions
|array<{ type, children?, props? }>
|no
|Needs to be an array, with a type (eg.
link), props and maybe children, internally we do
React.createElement
headStyles
|string
|no
|Styles in the
head tag, will automatically be wrapped in
<styles type="text/css>
bodyStyle
|object
|no
|will be added to the styles of the
body tag
Container
|Prop
|type
|required
|description
alignment
|string
|no
|Pass
center here to make sure the Container is centered and not left-aligned
maxWidth
|number | string
|no (defaults to 600)
|Will set the max-width of the whole container
Column
|Prop
|type
|required
|description
small
|number
|no (defaults to 12)
|The column count from 1 to 12 for screens under 600px
large
|number
|no (defaults to
small)
|The column count from 1 to 12 for screens above 600px
noPadding
|boolean
|no
|Will remove the padding of the column
Link
|Prop
|type
|required
|description
href
|string
|yes
|Target of the link
type
|enum
|no (defaults to 'link')
|Can be 'link', 'primary' or 'hollow'
fullWidth
|boolean
|no
|Makes the Link expand to the fullest
Image
|Prop
|type
|required
|description
src
|string
|yes
|The source of the image
height
|number
|no
|The height of the image
width
|number
|no
|The width of the image
Header
|Prop
|type
|required
|description
logo
|string
|no
|src of log, if passed will render a logo horizontally centered at the top of the email
title
|string
|no
|if passed, will render the title, right under the logo.
children
|Node
|no
|For custom styling you can pass whatever you want
renderHtml(Template, emailData, headStyles)
|Argument
|type
|required
|description
Template
|Node
|yes
|The Template Component
emailData
|object
|no
|emailData will be spread as props to the uppermost component in your tree
headStyles
|string
|no
|For global styling you can pass styles that go into the head here
If you do not have special and custom styling purposes, the default theme will be more than enough. But if you would like some more control, this is the theme that can be overriden, by passing it as a
theme prop to
PostonentsProvider, that need to be the first element:
<PostonentsProvider theme={{ ... }}>
<Template>
...
</Template>
</PostonentsProvider>
This is the current theme, it may be extended in the future.
const DefaultTheme = {
colors: {
text: '#4c5b5c', // Txxt Color
bodyBg: '#fafafa', // Background Color of `body`
footerBg: '#4c5b5c', // Background Color of footer
footerText: 'white', // Text Color of Footer
primaryBg: '#6699cc', // Background Color of primary button
primary: 'white', // text color of primary button
hollow: '#4c5b5c', // text color and border color of hollow button
},
typo: {
fontFamily: 'Helvetica, sans-serif', // Font family
fontSize: '14px', // Font Size
lineHeight: '24px', // line height
light: 300, // definition for light font weight
normal: 400, // definition for normal font weight
bold: 600, // definition for bold font weight
},
};
Examples will be added regularly and will be visible on Github Pages
My columns are not showing up after sending them out
This happens a lot with Mandrill Users. Please refer to this article in the HelpCenter and make sure automatic CSS inlining is deactivated.